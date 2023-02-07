Read full article on original website
The Latest Amarillo Business to Say Goodbye in 2023
I think that Amarillo gets a little set in its ways. We like to get new businesses. We like to see new places to eat. We really do. We also get hurt when we see a long-time business shut its doors. Now I know after a long run it is...
The Problem With Dining In Amarillo
Its time to acknowledge this problem about Amarillo and it's food. When it comes to having a diverse selection of food, there's not a very wide selection of food here. When it comes to casual dining, chain restaurants like Walk-Ons, Cheddars, Saltgrass and so many more pretty much dominate the dining landscape.
Dillos Burger Bus Opens in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s a food truck, that’s in a bus, where you can have a dine-in experience. Dillos Burger Bus recently opened its bus door to the community offering gourmet burgers with unique backstories and one-of-a-kind sides. Make sure to follow them on Facebook to see where they’ll be.
Is the Big Texan Opening in Westgate Mall?
Amarillo is a great city and has a lot of great touristy things to experience. One of the biggest tourist attractions is the Big Texan. It's the home of the 72oz Steak Challenge, which thousands have tried, but few have accomplished (except for Molly Schuyler, and who's done 3 full meals in 20 minutes). It has its own pet rattlesnake. It's just the epitome of a steakhouse.
KFDA
Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare takes in nearly 9,000 animals in 2022
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In 2022, 8,914 animals came through the Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare building. Amarillo’s intake numbers are comparable to cities triple our size, like Austin and Houston. “Historically, the city of Amarillo has treated animal ownership like rural Texas, and as we change our community...
How Many EV Charging Stations Are In The Texas Panhandle?
EVs, or electric vehicles, are a hot button issue. People are both sides are oddly staunch in their opinions whether or not they're great, or just crap on four wheels. Either way, they exist and motorists need to be able to charge up. I was surprised by how many EV...
Innocence Project Founder, Amarillo attorney Jeff Blackburn, dies at 65
Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that Blackburn died after a battle with kidney cancer. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from family members and professional associates, Amarillo native and attorney Jeff Blackburn died at the age of 65 on Tuesday in New Mexico after a battle with kidney cancer, according […]
Amarillo Native Involved in the Super Bowl Sunday Flyover
Amarillo is home to many people. People who continue to call Amarillo home, or those who have spread their wings and call Amarillo their hometown. One of those Amarillo natives is a woman by the name of Rhiannon Sellinger. Sellinger is a 2015 graduate of Highland Park High School. She...
KFDA
Church in Amarillo donates 23 pallets of meat to High Plains Food Bank
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donated 23 pallets of meat to High Plains Food Bank today. “The church has multiple farms, ranches, feed lots through out the country, out the world really. The whole intent is to produce these products for donation,” said Brock Blaser, stake president, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Dr. Phil Says Goodbye To Current Show, Will He Thank Amarillo?
The talk show host celebrity has, over the course of two whole decades, embedded himself within the American cultural landscape in a way that makes it impossible for him to ever fade into obscurity. His Texas drawl, and his no-nonsense approach to a wide variety of cultural problems plaguing our society will live forever in the minds of daytime television fans nationwide.
After 24 Long Years In Limbo, Death Comes For Texas Inmate
I was starting to think that John Lezell Balentine had more lives than a cat. For the 24 years he sat on Texas Death Row, he seemed to always narrowly avoid his fate. Late last week, news came that Balentine's scheduled execution for this evening was going to be put on hold.
abc7amarillo.com
Round of snow today for New Mexico & western panhandles
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Winds on Thursday will be a nuisance in the 20-30 mph range out of the north and will gust to 40-55 mph. With highs only expected to be in the 30s and 40s, wind chills will stay below freezing for many this afternoon. This biggest shift...
Another Great Place to Eat Opening in Town Square Village
The one great thing about Amarillo is there is always a great place to eat. You could eat somewhere different for every meal in a month and still not experience all the great cuisine in Amarillo. Town Square Village is an area built in Amarillo that brought an urban landscape...
Like Reality Shows? It Doesn’t Get Realer Than Amarillo Traffic Cams.
Look, I'm a total junkie for strange and obscure things. I love finding stuff that most people don't know about or realize, yet somehow give you so much info on something that it becomes part of a daily routine. I think I've found just the thing, and it'll help you...
Texas Killer Wanted The Death Penalty For Better Quality Of Life
If we're going to talk about John Lezell Balentine's uncertain execution date, then I think it's important that we also talk about why the inmate is on Texas Death Row. The long and short of it is: he wanted to be given the death penalty. On January 21, 1998, Balentine...
Amarillo Man Runs Out of Music Store With Display Guitar
Tarpley's music needs your help to identify this thief who had the audacity to run out with a guitar in broad daylight. On January 30th, around 11:30 A.M. a man wearing a dark jacket, jeans, a surgical mask, and a beanie waltzed into the Tarpley's music store near I-40 and Western with ill intent.
Early Amarillo Fire Claims the Life of One Person
Amarillo has seen one too many fires recently. Most have been contained and the occupants survived. Amarillo Firefighters were called out to a fire Thursday, February 9th at 4:21 am to 1616 NW 15th. The first unit on the scene found the home with a fire in a bedroom window located in the front corner of the house.
KFDA
River Road High School teachers pitching in to help their own with library
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With inflation rising and wages struggling to keep up, River Road High School teachers have created a library for teachers. Books have become expensive due to inflation and several teachers agree they don’t make enough money to splurge on books. The library allows teachers to...
1 dead after AFD responds to early Thursday fire on NW 15th Avenue
UPDATE: (8 a.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released further details on an early Thursday morning fire in the 1600 block of NW 15th that involved the death of 72-year-old Betty Moore. According to the department, two neighbors were getting ready for work on Thursday morning when they smelled smoke from the house fire. […]
Amarillo Fire respond to late night fire on North Polk
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department (AFD) released information regarding a structure fire on Tuesday night in the 1600 block of North Polk Street, which they said was caused by a cigarette. AFD reported that at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, crews were called to a fire in the 1600 block […]
