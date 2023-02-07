ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Problem With Dining In Amarillo

Its time to acknowledge this problem about Amarillo and it's food. When it comes to having a diverse selection of food, there's not a very wide selection of food here. When it comes to casual dining, chain restaurants like Walk-Ons, Cheddars, Saltgrass and so many more pretty much dominate the dining landscape.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Dillos Burger Bus Opens in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s a food truck, that’s in a bus, where you can have a dine-in experience. Dillos Burger Bus recently opened its bus door to the community offering gourmet burgers with unique backstories and one-of-a-kind sides. Make sure to follow them on Facebook to see where they’ll be.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Is the Big Texan Opening in Westgate Mall?

Amarillo is a great city and has a lot of great touristy things to experience. One of the biggest tourist attractions is the Big Texan. It's the home of the 72oz Steak Challenge, which thousands have tried, but few have accomplished (except for Molly Schuyler, and who's done 3 full meals in 20 minutes). It has its own pet rattlesnake. It's just the epitome of a steakhouse.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare takes in nearly 9,000 animals in 2022

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In 2022, 8,914 animals came through the Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare building. Amarillo’s intake numbers are comparable to cities triple our size, like Austin and Houston. “Historically, the city of Amarillo has treated animal ownership like rural Texas, and as we change our community...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Church in Amarillo donates 23 pallets of meat to High Plains Food Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donated 23 pallets of meat to High Plains Food Bank today. “The church has multiple farms, ranches, feed lots through out the country, out the world really. The whole intent is to produce these products for donation,” said Brock Blaser, stake president, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Dr. Phil Says Goodbye To Current Show, Will He Thank Amarillo?

The talk show host celebrity has, over the course of two whole decades, embedded himself within the American cultural landscape in a way that makes it impossible for him to ever fade into obscurity. His Texas drawl, and his no-nonsense approach to a wide variety of cultural problems plaguing our society will live forever in the minds of daytime television fans nationwide.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Round of snow today for New Mexico & western panhandles

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Winds on Thursday will be a nuisance in the 20-30 mph range out of the north and will gust to 40-55 mph. With highs only expected to be in the 30s and 40s, wind chills will stay below freezing for many this afternoon. This biggest shift...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Amarillo Man Runs Out of Music Store With Display Guitar

Tarpley's music needs your help to identify this thief who had the audacity to run out with a guitar in broad daylight. On January 30th, around 11:30 A.M. a man wearing a dark jacket, jeans, a surgical mask, and a beanie waltzed into the Tarpley's music store near I-40 and Western with ill intent.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Early Amarillo Fire Claims the Life of One Person

Amarillo has seen one too many fires recently. Most have been contained and the occupants survived. Amarillo Firefighters were called out to a fire Thursday, February 9th at 4:21 am to 1616 NW 15th. The first unit on the scene found the home with a fire in a bedroom window located in the front corner of the house.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

101.9 The Bull

