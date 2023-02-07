ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 6

Mac M
5d ago

I knew it was a scam the second huntington beach was involved they are in it for th money that's all

Voice of OC

Here’s How Santa Ana Residents Can Go to the Zoo for Free

It’s a slice of the wild in the middle of the city. And it’s free for Santa Ana residents on the third Sunday of every month this year. It’s called “Resident Free Day” at the Santa Ana Zoo, in which those who show proof of residency at the gate, like a driver’s license or utility bill, can walk through without a cent out of their wallet.
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

New dominant COVID-19 strain emerges in Los Angeles County

Health officials are monitoring the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain that has become dominant in Los Angeles County in recent weeks. The new strain, XBB.1.5, accounted for nearly 33% of COVID-19 tests in the county for the week of Jan. 21, outpacing the previously dominant strain, BQ.1.1, the Department of Public Health announced Friday. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Orange Unified School Officials Hit With Brown Act Complaint After Superintendent Firing

A push to reshape what kids are taught in public schools may set off a government secrecy lawsuit in Orange County. In a formal letter to Orange Unified School District officials this week, a parent alleges the school board majority broke the state’s open meeting laws when its members fired two top school executives without explanation last month and while people were out of town on winter break.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Man charged with murdering doctor in Dana Point reportedly claims to be Jesus and God to local paper

The man charged with murdering an emergency room doctor in Dana Point after hitting him with his vehicle and then stabbing him reportedly gave an alarming interview to a local paper.Vanroy Evan Smith, who pleaded not guilty, allegedly told the SoCal News Group that he was 'both Jesus and God,' saying "I have killed him. If they knew who I was, they would let me walk out of here. They would fulfill all my desires."He also allegedly said he expected to kill someone that day. "It was my right," Smith allegedly told the paper. "He was in the crosswalk and...
DANA POINT, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman charged with scamming immigrants out of $127,000

LOS ANGELES – A woman has been charged with scamming more than a dozen immigrants by allegedly pretending to be a consultant and sometimes an attorney, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Nubia Esmeralda Burrier, 56, is set to be arraigned next week on 10...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Autopsy of Orange County lawyer found dead in Mexico released

LOS ANGELES - The death of an Orange County public defender in Mexico last month was described in an autopsy released Thursday as an aggravated homicide. An autopsy for 33-year-old Blair performed in Mexico showed the lawyer sustained 40 fractures to the back of his skull as well as "road rash" on his knees and a toe injury, which indicated he was dragged, Blair family attorney Case Barnett said.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
proclaimerscv.com

Westminster CA Seniors and Veterans: $100.00 Grocery Assistance Program

Westminster CA – Eligible seniors and veterans can receive a $100 gift card through the Westminster First Grocery Assistance Program to help with grocery bills. The program was sponsored by Mayor Chi Charlie Nguyen, who stated that he believed it was crucial to utilize some of the $23 million the city got to assist the senior population of the city because they carried the “weight of COVID.”
WESTMINSTER, CA
foxla.com

LAPD sergeant charged with reckless driving after crash

LOS ANGELES - A sergeant with the Los Angeles Police Department was charged with reckless driving while on duty and seriously injuring another person, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Friday. Ruby Aguirre, 37, was charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving causing injury stemming from...
kyma.com

Four people lead authorities in high speed pursuit

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - At least four people are in custody after leading authorities on a dangerous, high speed pursuit through California's Orange and L.A. counties Friday night. This all stemmed from a interrupted home burglary in Buena Park. Police said just after 7:15 pm the homeowners...
BUENA PARK, CA
