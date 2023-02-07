The man charged with murdering an emergency room doctor in Dana Point after hitting him with his vehicle and then stabbing him reportedly gave an alarming interview to a local paper.Vanroy Evan Smith, who pleaded not guilty, allegedly told the SoCal News Group that he was 'both Jesus and God,' saying "I have killed him. If they knew who I was, they would let me walk out of here. They would fulfill all my desires."He also allegedly said he expected to kill someone that day. "It was my right," Smith allegedly told the paper. "He was in the crosswalk and...

DANA POINT, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO