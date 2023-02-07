Read full article on original website
Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD
Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country.
Is Irvine’s Proposed Great Park Amphitheater Dead on Arrival?
Irvine might lose out on a new 14,000-seat amphitheater in the Great Park after new demands from Live Nation could dramatically increase costs for the city, according to a report from Irvine city staff. The amphitheater was the main attraction under the city’s new framework plan approved last year, with...
Long Beach residents say 'no' to emergency homeless shelter at Silverado Park
Some residents claim they weren't made aware of the city's plans and believe the shelter is taking away from Silverado Park's gym.
newsantaana.com
The City of Santa Ana is drafting a resolution targeting illegal sidewalk food vendors
During Tuesday night’s Santa Ana City Council meeting, neighborhood leaders, residents, restaurant owners and food truck operators came together to support the continued and focused enforcement of unsafe and illegal stationary sidewalk food vendors, sharing the negative impacts these vendors are having on the community. The Santa Ana City...
Here’s How Santa Ana Residents Can Go to the Zoo for Free
It’s a slice of the wild in the middle of the city. And it’s free for Santa Ana residents on the third Sunday of every month this year. It’s called “Resident Free Day” at the Santa Ana Zoo, in which those who show proof of residency at the gate, like a driver’s license or utility bill, can walk through without a cent out of their wallet.
New dominant COVID-19 strain emerges in Los Angeles County
Health officials are monitoring the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain that has become dominant in Los Angeles County in recent weeks. The new strain, XBB.1.5, accounted for nearly 33% of COVID-19 tests in the county for the week of Jan. 21, outpacing the previously dominant strain, BQ.1.1, the Department of Public Health announced Friday. […]
Search dogs trained in Ventura County deployed to Turkey following massive quake
A devastating earthquake in the Middle East has left thousands feared dead, many buried in rubble with little hope of rescue.
City Officials Across Orange County Are Taking a Stand Against Iran’s Violent Regime
City officials across Orange County are passing resolutions condemning Iran’s violent regime and standing in support of the Iranian American community – months after the death of a woman detained by the country’s notorious morality police sparked a national uprising. These resolutions are being made as some...
Orange Unified School Officials Hit With Brown Act Complaint After Superintendent Firing
A push to reshape what kids are taught in public schools may set off a government secrecy lawsuit in Orange County. In a formal letter to Orange Unified School District officials this week, a parent alleges the school board majority broke the state’s open meeting laws when its members fired two top school executives without explanation last month and while people were out of town on winter break.
OC public defender who died in Mexico laid to rest; mystery surrounding death continues
The 33-year-old Orange County public defender who died in Mexico last month was laid to rest Saturday as the mystery surrounding his death continues.
OC Green Power Agency’s Top Lawyer Resigns Before Possibly Being Fired
The top lawyer for Orange County’s controversial green power agency abruptly submitted his resignation last night just days before board members were about to discuss firing him. His resignation comes as Irvine City Councilwoman Kathleen Treseder threatened to pull the city out of the OC Power Authority unless its...
Man charged with murdering doctor in Dana Point reportedly claims to be Jesus and God to local paper
The man charged with murdering an emergency room doctor in Dana Point after hitting him with his vehicle and then stabbing him reportedly gave an alarming interview to a local paper.Vanroy Evan Smith, who pleaded not guilty, allegedly told the SoCal News Group that he was 'both Jesus and God,' saying "I have killed him. If they knew who I was, they would let me walk out of here. They would fulfill all my desires."He also allegedly said he expected to kill someone that day. "It was my right," Smith allegedly told the paper. "He was in the crosswalk and...
Family says driver had mental crisis before Dana Point crash that left bicyclist dead: Report
More details have emerged about a Long Beach man accused of hitting a bicyclist with a car and then stabbing the victim to death at an intersection in Dana Point.
Calls Intensify for Anaheim’s City Leaders to Keep Promises to Root Out Corruption
Resident watchdogs, activists, community leaders and Orange County’s Democratic party are all pushing back on Anaheim City Council members this week, calling on them to stay the course on a contracted corruption investigation into City Hall instead of paring down efforts stemming from a scandal that surfaced last year.
2urbangirls.com
Woman charged with scamming immigrants out of $127,000
LOS ANGELES – A woman has been charged with scamming more than a dozen immigrants by allegedly pretending to be a consultant and sometimes an attorney, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Nubia Esmeralda Burrier, 56, is set to be arraigned next week on 10...
Inmate who walked away from correctional facility in Los Angeles found
An inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said today.
foxla.com
Autopsy of Orange County lawyer found dead in Mexico released
LOS ANGELES - The death of an Orange County public defender in Mexico last month was described in an autopsy released Thursday as an aggravated homicide. An autopsy for 33-year-old Blair performed in Mexico showed the lawyer sustained 40 fractures to the back of his skull as well as "road rash" on his knees and a toe injury, which indicated he was dragged, Blair family attorney Case Barnett said.
proclaimerscv.com
Westminster CA Seniors and Veterans: $100.00 Grocery Assistance Program
Westminster CA – Eligible seniors and veterans can receive a $100 gift card through the Westminster First Grocery Assistance Program to help with grocery bills. The program was sponsored by Mayor Chi Charlie Nguyen, who stated that he believed it was crucial to utilize some of the $23 million the city got to assist the senior population of the city because they carried the “weight of COVID.”
foxla.com
LAPD sergeant charged with reckless driving after crash
LOS ANGELES - A sergeant with the Los Angeles Police Department was charged with reckless driving while on duty and seriously injuring another person, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Friday. Ruby Aguirre, 37, was charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving causing injury stemming from...
kyma.com
Four people lead authorities in high speed pursuit
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - At least four people are in custody after leading authorities on a dangerous, high speed pursuit through California's Orange and L.A. counties Friday night. This all stemmed from a interrupted home burglary in Buena Park. Police said just after 7:15 pm the homeowners...
