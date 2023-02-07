There’ll be lots of parties this weekend for the big game and there will also be plenty of patrol cars on the road looking for drunk and impaired drivers. Sergeant Paul Gardner of the Iowa State Patrol says an extra enforcement effort is planned to try and get everyone home safely. “In 2022 there was a spike in deaths across the country with 244 people killed in traffic deaths and the 12-hour period during and after the Superbowl game,” Gardner says. He says a study of the similar time period one weekend later showed 187 deaths.

IOWA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO