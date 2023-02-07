Read full article on original website
Unusual Stop; Iowa DOT Stops Truck With Homemade Plates [PHOTO]
One thing's for sure, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement is certainly becoming my new favorite Facebook page!. Not only does the page keep you up to date about statewide driving conditions during storms, and educates drivers on road laws and safety, but it also shares some of the crazy things drivers try to get away with.
Major national store chain closing another Iowa location
A major national store chain recently announced that it would be closing at least one of its Iowa locations early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
Tow Bans in Effect in Eastern Iowa Due to Snowfall
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Tow bans are in effect for parts of eastern Iowa as snow continues to fall. Tow bans are in effect until further notice in the following counties:. The Iowa Department of Transportation says vehicles that veer off the road cannot be towed until road conditions improve. More information on Iowa road conditions is available on the Iowa Department of Transportation website.
Iowa, This Big Fabuloso Recall Could Include The Bottle You Have
A bright, colorful cleaner is the latest recall from store shelves. If you use the multi-purpose cleaner Fabuloso, you'll need to check your bottle ASAP. A recall notice from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission says that Colgate-Palmolive is recalling some of them because they might be contaminated with bacteria.
Iowa Dog Caught On Video Cruising Down The Road
An Iowa TikToker caught an unusual sight while on 151 North heading to Cedar Rapids from Dubuque. She saw a dog sitting on the back of a truck while going about 70 miles an hour. "I honestly thought it was fake at first!" Said the TikToker. This video was taken...
Major restaurant chain opening another new location in Iowa
A major restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Iowa early next month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the popular food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Iowa restaurant location in Cedar Rapids, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
Iowa nurses sanctioned for drug use, theft of patient medications, other violations
The Iowa Board of Nursing has sanctioned several Iowa nurses for substance abuse issues, stealing patient medications and other issues. One of the nurses recently disciplined by the board is Cody Babbitt of Plano, who tested positive for methamphetamine while employed by two Iowa hospitals. Babbitt currently works at Wayne County Hospital, where he has […] The post Iowa nurses sanctioned for drug use, theft of patient medications, other violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Illinois Drivers Should Never Do This With Their Car
We got a lot of rain recently in Illinois and in Iowa. On my morning commute, I saw a lot of motorists driving through massive pools of water along the side of the road since sewers weren't keeping up with all of the rain, or they were building because of potholes. What a lot of those drivers don't know is the amount of severe damage that they could be causing to their cars.
Brave Iowa Teen Jumps into Frozen Lake to Save Man and His Dog
As a parent, you always wonder if you're doing the job right. One Iowa teen just proved to his parents that they are. On a cold day in Iowa, 17-year-old Joe Salmon was just doing his own thing ice fishing and watching snowmobiles on East Okoboji Lake. All of a sudden, according to Today.com, the teen saw Thomas Lee's Jeep plunge into the frozen lake and that's when Joe jumped into action. The entire rescue was caught by a drone flying by take by Drone Photographs by Tom Gustafson.
Special traffic enforcement planned for big game weekend
There’ll be lots of parties this weekend for the big game and there will also be plenty of patrol cars on the road looking for drunk and impaired drivers. Sergeant Paul Gardner of the Iowa State Patrol says an extra enforcement effort is planned to try and get everyone home safely. “In 2022 there was a spike in deaths across the country with 244 people killed in traffic deaths and the 12-hour period during and after the Superbowl game,” Gardner says. He says a study of the similar time period one weekend later showed 187 deaths.
Iowa rest areas get adult changing rooms to help caregivers of people with disabilities
Adult changing rooms will soon be available for use in Johnson County on Interstate 380 to assist caregivers of people with disabilities. The Iowa Department of Transportation is adding adult changing rooms to four interstate rest areas this year, including on Interstate 380 northbound between Iowa City and Cedar Rapids and on Interstate 80 westbound near Tiffin.
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
Iowans will have to wait just a while longer for mobile ID app
The Iowa Department of Transportation originally announced that the app would be available sometime in 2022. There's no timeline for when it will be introduced.
Tonight at 6: Stuck in the store
LAMONI, Iowa — An Iowa grandmother’s recent shopping trip ended with a call to police. Carol Hyden told KCCI it was business as usual when she stopped by Dollar General one December afternoon. An employee was working the check-out and customers were in line to pay. But when...
Cedar Rapids Man Wins $100K Iowa Lottery Prize
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids man is 100-thousand dollars richer after winning an Iowa Lottery scratch game. Quinton Kruse bought a 10 dollar “Triple Tripler” scratch game at a Casey’s General Store in Urbana, winning the top prize.
No Crankiness Allowed: You’ve Never Seen a Festival Like This in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin
I just love city-wide festivals. The more obscure the better in my opinion. In Rock Island, Illinois, the Ya Maka My Weekend festival is a great celebration of Jamaican culture. Up the river a bit, Fulton, has Dutch Days where people parade down Main Street in wooden shoes (after they sweep the road of course).
Eastern Iowa Restaurant Wants You To Shred Your Ex For Free Wings
If you have a picture of your ex in your house, apartment, or on your phone that needs to no longer exist and Hooters has the perfect way to get rid of it while being rewarded at the same time. Once again, on Valentine’s Day, Hooters invites all guests who...
211 Iowa seeing high volume of calls for rental assistance
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa families in need can dial 211 to access all sorts of local resources, ranging from legal help to job hunting assistance. Over the last year, the most common request has been for help with housing. And the agencies giving that help have been struggling...
More Than 6 Inches of Snow to get Dumped on Wisconsin and Iowa
Wisconsin and Iowa are preparing for a snowstorm to dump more of the white stuff all over the place Wednesday night and Thursday. The National Weather Service says some areas could see up to 9 inches of snow which means some areas are under a Winter Storm Watchand a Winter Weather Advisory.
Yes, Iowa private school students receiving money through an Education Savings Account will have to take state and federal tests
IOWA, USA — Two weeks ago, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed her "school choice" plan into law that creates a new Education Savings Account program. The bill gives every Iowa student the option of receiving $7,598 in state money each year to pay for private school. A News 8...
