Jacksonville Daily Record
Safe & Green moving its HQ to Miami
About a year after moving its headquarters to Jacksonville, Safe & Green Holdings Corp. is leaving for Miami. The company, which converts shipping containers for use as buildings, said in a Jan. 31 news release it sees “expanded growth and a favorable business environment” in Miami. “While we...
News4Jax.com
‘It’s very scary’: Former administrator says state mental health facilities low on nursing staff & physicians, presenting ‘real danger’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former leader of the Northeast Florida State Hospital says the situation with patients at the hospital is “very scary.”. Dr. Richard Herstein was the chief hospital administrator and chief medical officer for all Department of Children and Families state hospitals. “These individuals that are...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Site, timeline, total cost yet to be decided in UF Jacksonville expansion
University of Florida and city officials have been working since mid-2022 on a public-private partnership to “explore opportunities” for a healthcare and financial technology graduate campus in Downtown Jacksonville, but details about the project’s scope, cost and site location have yet to be decided. Newly installed UF...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Saxum in preliminary planning for industrial park near JIA
Saxum Real Estate says the industrial use of 816 acres it bought in North Jacksonville is in preliminary planning. Austin, Texas-based Saxum, an investment and development company, appears to be working toward developing an industrial park of 3.7 million square feet, according to a JEA utility service availability request. In...
denisesanger.com
Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida: Beauty You Have To See
This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. Honestly? I did not know about Ponte Vedra Beach the first time I visited it. I was with a friend heading to Guana River Wildlife Management Area for a day of kayaking and hiking.
First Coast News
Broken elevator at Jacksonville apartment complex creates obstacle for disabled residents
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several residents at Christine Cove Apartments on Jacksonville's Northside contacted the "Ask Anthony" team because of a broken elevator. One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, wrote in an email:. "Our elevator hasn't been operating in our senior citizens/handicap complex building for a month!!! We need...
No, you cannot hear a rocket launch in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Florida is home to the space coast and we are able to watch rockets launching into space almost weekly. One viewer claims he heard the launch all the way in Jacksonville! Let’s verify. QUESTION: Can you hear the rocket launch from Cape Canaveral in Jacksonville?
Jacksonville Daily Record
Wawa preparing four more locations
JEA issued utility service availability letters Nov. 22 for Wawa to build gas stations and convenience stores - one in Wildlight in Nassau County and in two locations in St. Johns County. In Duval County, the city issued a permit Nov. 23 for construction of a Wawa along Baymeadows Road.
WSVN-TV
Florida couple rescues cat swimming in retention pond in Jacksonville; reunites with owners
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Jacksonville couple were stuck in highway traffic when they spotted a cat struggling in a pond, so they jumped into action to help get the feline to safety. “It was just cowered behind the main pillar in the retention pond,” Kelly Brown said.
One of Jacksonville’s first Black bus drivers dies
The Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced the death of a man who made history by integrating the city’s bus system.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Greenway Kia issued permit to renovate former Toyota dealership on Philips Highway
The city issued a permit Feb. 1 for a $1.66 million renovation of the former Toyota at the Avenues property at 10564 Philips Highway for Greenway Kia of Jacksonville. RLH Construction LLC of Oviedo is the contractor to convert the existing two-story automotive dealership. The work includes updates and improvements...
wuft.org
University of Florida proposes new graduate campus in Jacksonville
The University of Florida is exploring options for creating a new graduate campus in Jacksonville. It would focus on programs in medicine, business, and engineering, according to UF administrators. The university is in discussions with the City of Jacksonville on creating the campus. Mori Hosseini, chair of the UF Board...
multihousingnews.com
Koda Capital Pays $31M for Jacksonville Asset
NAI Hallmark brokered the deal on behalf of both parties. Koda Capital has purchased River City Landing Apartments, a 320-unit community in Jacksonville, Fla., for $30.9 million. The seller, Toro Real Estate Partners, had acquired the property in 2019 for $25.6 million, according to Yardi Matrix data. NAI Hallmark brokered the current deal on behalf of both parties.
Jacksonville Daily Record
IKEA Jacksonville to open express entrance to Swedish restaurant
Ikea Jacksonville at 7801 Gate Parkway is opening an express entrance to its Swedish restaurant. The express entrance will open at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 13. The entrance is about midway on the north side of the 300,000-square-foot furniture retail store. Customers also will be able to park on the north...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Dollar General building-out office space at new North Jacksonville distribution center
Dollar General Corp. is building-out office space in a distribution center that it is leasing in Imeson International Industrial Park in North Jacksonville. The city issued a permit Feb. 3 for a $102,000 tenant improvement for office space in a 408,570-square-foot building at 10760 Yeager Road, developed by Webb International Inc. of Orlando.
News4Jax.com
Health Alert: Poison control warns of dangers of ‘gas station heroin’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A product some states have dubbed “gas station heroin” is legally sold over the counter in Florida. The product usually is sold in pill form in bottles and marketed as a dietary supplement. The ingredient of concern is called tianeptine. Different brands include Za...
Jacksonville, UF to explore possible graduate campus
Three-year, $50 million proposal to be considered by Jacksonville City Council.
residentnews.net
Darkness and Light: A beacon of hate unites a community and reveals the darkness of politics
A beam of light momentarily turned downtown into a beacon of darkness, as antisemitic actors projected a cross and swastika across the face of the CSX building on Jan. 14. But the actors’ intended goal of hate appeared to have had the opposite effect, as the city of Jacksonville immediately rallied behind its Jewish brothers and sisters, passing an emergency bill at the Jan. 24 city council meeting.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Permit issued to demolish Capt. Sandy Yawn’s Downtown building
Citing permission after historic review, the city issued a permit Feb. 9 for TV personality Capt. Sandy Yawn to demolish a more than century-old building she bought Downtown. Contractor ELEV8 Demolition will demolish the structure at 618 W. Adam St. The permit shows a project cost of $24,000. Duval County...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Lofts at Cathedral expected to be completed in summer 2024
The city issued permits Feb. 7 for Lofts at Cathedral at 325 and 327 E. Duval St. Downtown, an overall $39 million project designed to provide affordable workforce housing. The Vestcor Companies Inc. is the developer of the 120-unit apartment community. It intends to renovate the former Community Connections/YWCA building...
