Kennett Square, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Daily Local News

Bank lends a helping hand to West Chester area nonprofits

WEST CHESTER—S&T Bank has become a major partner and lead sponsor to a couple of local nonprofit organizations. S&T is donating $10,000 to the YMCA of Greater Brandywine and $7,500 to the Community Warehouse Project. Frank Monterosso, brand ambassador for S&T, said the bank is committed to offering assistance...
WEST CHESTER, PA
Daily Local News

Avon Grove Charter School gets $6,500 farm-to-school grant

WEST GROVE — A $6,500 Farm to School Grant awarded to Avon Grove Charter School will provide experiential learning field trips to the school’s Micro-Farm for all kindergarten through third-grade students. “The ACGS Micro-Farm provides hands-on learning opportunities for students and allows them to build connections to agriculture,...
WEST GROVE, PA
Daily Local News

School funding verdict an opportunity to fix decades-old problem (Opinion)

Throughout my time in office, there has been no topic that comes up more frequently when I talk with constituents than how we fund our public schools. For millions of Pennsylvanians, it’s been painfully obvious for decades that Pennsylvania’s public education funding system is broken. Now, according to a Commonwealth Court ruling, it’s also unconstitutional.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Local News

Chester County Democratic Committee ratings leave some asking questions

WEST CHESTER — This Wednesday, members of the Chester County Democratic Committee are expected to meet virtually for their annual convention, with endorsements in contests for Common Pleas Court judge, county sheriff, and the county recorder of deeds hanging in the balance. Ahead of that gathering — at which...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Editorial: Embrace challenge of Black History Month

Black History Month by its very name encourages Americans to look back on past struggles and triumphs of Black Americans. It’s an important topic involving hundreds of years of history, and people would do well to explore it more than just four weeks each year. Some may question why...
Daily Local News

Pizza for the big game? Those boxes are recyclable

A packaging company with a facility in Reading is encouraging football fans to recycle their leftover pizza boxes after Super Bowl Sunday. London-based DS Smith — which has a paper mill, box manufacturing and recycling operation in Reading — issued that recommendation after conducting a national survey that found nearly one third of respondents “rarely” or “never” recycle their pizza boxes.
READING, PA
Daily Local News

LETTER: No more excuses: Make sure you exercise your right to vote

This year, nearly 60 percent of Americans will be giving up one of their most valued rights found in the U.S. Constitution. The Fifteenth Amendment states: “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Police launch manhunt for suspect in Coatesville shooting

COATESVILLE — A Coatesville man is fighting for his life following a shooting in Coatesville, and police have launched a manhunt for a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting. On Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, around 3 p.m., the City of Coatesville Police Department were dispatched to a shooting...
COATESVILLE, PA

