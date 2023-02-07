ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch says he accidentally brought gun to Mexico in January

By Matthew Memrick
CBS 17
CBS 17
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SLiU6_0kf7mo5W00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — NASCAR driver Kyle Busch ran afoul of the Mexican authorities last month.

The 37-year-old Busch issued a social media statement recounting a vacation with his wife in late January.

“When departing the country, my handgun was flagged during routine screening at the airport,” Busch said. “I have a valid concealed carry permit from my local authority and adhere to all handgun laws, but I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag.”

NASCAR’s Kyle Busch, family escape Mall of America shooting

Busch said officials detained him, and he was unaware of Mexican law . The driver said he had “no intention of bringing a handgun into Mexico.”

“When (the gun) was discovered, I fully cooperated with the authorities, accepted the penalties, and returned to North Carolina,” Busch said.

Busch apologized to his social media followers and commended all parties for “the respect shown by all parties as we resolved the matter.

My family and I consider this issue closed.”

Busch is no stranger to legal issues back in the United States.

In 2014, an Iredell County Sheriff’s deputy clocked Busch driving 128 mph in a 45 mph zone. He was cited for careless and reckless driving.

In a statement, authorities cited Busch in the incident. He was released with a written promise to appear in court.

“I was test-driving a new sports car, and I got carried away,” Busch said in a statement to The Associated Press . “I went beyond the speed I should have been going on a public road. I apologize to the public, my fans, sponsors, and race teams for my lack of judgment.”

‘Clean slate’: NASCAR star Kyle Busch to join Richard Childress Racing in 2023

The driver accepted responsibility and said it would never happen again. He went on to race that weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In 2006, Busch pleaded guilty to improper driving and was fined $150 after he was ticketed outside of Richmond, Va., on a reckless driving charge when he pulled out of a gas station and into a fast-food restaurant.

Busch said he “chirped” his tires at the time but didn’t exceed 10 mph.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 3

DoctorJ
4d ago

Well of course it was accidental. Heck, everyone forgets hiding, I mean putting, loaded firearms in their luggage (wink, wink, nod, nod).

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 17

3 sought after gunfire at NC shoe store inside troubled mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials in Charlotte said they are looking for three young men who were involved in a gunfire incident in a mall Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported just before 1:50 p.m. inside Northlake Mall, that is in the 6800 block of Northlake Mall Drive, according to a news release from the […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS News

14-year-old bull rider dies in North Carolina rodeo accident

A 14-year-old boy was killed in a bull-riding accident at a North Carolina rodeo.On Saturday, the teen bull rider died after he was thrown from a bull at the Rafter K. Rodeo Winter Series in King, North Carolina, a county emergency management director told the Winston-Salem Journal. Stokes County Emergency Management Director Brandon Gentry told the newspaper first responders were called to the scene for a cardiac arrest report.In a statement, the rodeo company identified the teen as Denim Bradshaw.Rafter K Rodeo Company offered condolences to Bradshaw's family and thanked emergency personnel for responding to the scene."Our sport is truly a...
KING, NC
Zack Love

An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby Ashes

An Alabama man was fishing at May Day Park in Daphne on Sunday, 22 January 2023 when he came across a small blue box that had washed up on shore. He thought he came across a tacklebox with maybe some fishing gear inside. When he opened it, he found a baby blue urn, a homemade blanket and mittens, a hospital bracelet, and some clay hand and footprints.
DAPHNE, AL
Racing News

NASCAR driver loses full-time ride before 2023 season starts

Todd Gilliland reacts to sharing a ride with Zane Smith despite a previous announcement that he would be a full-time driver. Back in December, Front Row Motorsports announced that Todd Gilliland and Michael McDowell would return in 2023. The two drivers were set to run full time. This week, a...
Racing News

Ty Gibbs: Daytona 500 Car Leaked (Photo)

Take a look at the Monster Energy/Interstate Batteries car for Daytona International Speedway. Ty Gibbs is set to make his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series as a full-time driver. He’ll drive the No. 54 for Joe Gibbs Racing. View the 2023 Ty Gibbs paint scheme below. The No....
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Busch makes big racing announcement for 2023

Kyle Busch made a big announcement on Friday ahead of the start of the NASCAR season. Busch will be returning to the Xfinity Series for five races in 2023 after taking last year off. He made the announcement through a produced video that invoked the unretirements of Michael Jordan and Tom Brady. Did u miss... The post Kyle Busch makes big racing announcement for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Racing News

NASCAR team pulls out of Daytona 500

Finish Line Motorsports Marketing will miss the Daytona 500. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing was expected to enter the No. 80 machine. The car was set to be driven by JJ Yeley. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing team is based out of Indianapolis. It would have been the 7th open (non-charter) entry...
CBS Sports

Climate protesters convicted after invading track during Formula One British Grand Prix

A Northampton Crown Court has found six climate change protesters from "Just Stop Oil" guilty of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance after staging a protest by invading the track in last year's Formula One British Grand Prix. According to Express, Crown jurors ruled that the activists, four men and two women, caused an "immediate risk of serious harm" by trespassing and sitting on the track as Formula One vehicles passed by.
floracing.com

Ron Silk Wins NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Slugfest At New Smyrna

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Veteran Ron Silk endured the entire 2022 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season without visiting Victory Lane. It took Silk just one race in 2023 to end his dry spell, as he held off Justin Bonsignore in an enthralling late-race battle to claim the New Smyrna Beach Area Visitors Bureau 200 at New Smyrna Speedway on Saturday night.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
CBS 17

CBS 17

31K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy