Amarillo, TX

The Problem With Dining In Amarillo

Its time to acknowledge this problem about Amarillo and it's food. When it comes to having a diverse selection of food, there's not a very wide selection of food here. When it comes to casual dining, chain restaurants like Walk-Ons, Cheddars, Saltgrass and so many more pretty much dominate the dining landscape.
Free Stuff & Last Minute Shopping On Valentine’s Day? Here You Go.

Valentine's Day is easily one of the most polarizing holidays around, if you even consider it a holiday. It's a day when we're told we shower our loved ones with gifts, adoration, and love in any way you can possibly think of. It can also be a day when your whole world comes crashing down as your significant other waited until this day to tell you things are over between the two of you.
Is the Big Texan Opening in Westgate Mall?

Amarillo is a great city and has a lot of great touristy things to experience. One of the biggest tourist attractions is the Big Texan. It's the home of the 72oz Steak Challenge, which thousands have tried, but few have accomplished (except for Molly Schuyler, and who's done 3 full meals in 20 minutes). It has its own pet rattlesnake. It's just the epitome of a steakhouse.
A New Coffee Shop Coming to South Georgia

Coffee is delicious and it is an essential part of life for a lot of people. It's the go juice in the morning and the nectar that keeps you moving in the afternoon. Amarillo is getting another coffee shop. Coffee comes in many forms and flavors. You can get it...
One of the Borger FD’s Finest Makes National Calendar

When big things happen in our small towns, it's always fun to share them with the entire Texas Panhandle. Borger is a great small town in the Texas Panhandle. Their city and chamber of commerce and business owners have been working hard to make it a really great place to live. The Dome was remodeled and it is a really fun and elegant place to hold events. They even had a really great concert to celebrate last year. They have new businesses that have moved in that have meshed well with their main street businesses.
Early Amarillo Fire Claims the Life of One Person

Amarillo has seen one too many fires recently. Most have been contained and the occupants survived. Amarillo Firefighters were called out to a fire Thursday, February 9th at 4:21 am to 1616 NW 15th. The first unit on the scene found the home with a fire in a bedroom window located in the front corner of the house.
101.9 The Bull FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

