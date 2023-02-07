Support a good cause at upcoming Chili Cook-off in Parker

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Grab your ingredients and get cooking!

Tom Smith with the Shaddai Shriners was in studio to discuss all the details about the event.

The cookoff is taking place Saturday, Feb. 11. at the Parker Masonic Lodge located on East Business Highway 98.

Judging will start at 10:30 a.m. and run through 2 p.m. Chili will be served after the judging is over. A donation of five dollars is requested.

For more information, you can watch the full interview from News 13 This Morning!

