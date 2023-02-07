ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln Square Ald. Andre Vasquez Backs Jesús ‘Chuy’ García In Mayoral Race

LINCOLN SQUARE — Freshman Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) endorsed Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García for mayor this week. Vasquez announced his support of García in a series of tweets Wednesday. He cited a Wednesday poll from the Sun-Times, WBEZ, Telemundo Chicago and NBC5 showing Mayor Lori Lightfoot trailing behind García and former CPS CEO Paul Vallas.
With No Opponents At Forum, 26th Ward Candidate Jessie Fuentes Talks Gentrification, Mental Health And More

HUMBOLDT PARK — A forum for the 26th Ward aldermanic race turned into a campaign event Friday — since only one candidate showed up. Vying for the open 26th Ward seat is community activist and leader Jessie Fuentes, 26th Ward Democratic committeeperson Angee Gonzalez Rodriguez and DJ Julian “Jumpin” Perez. Veteran Ald. Roberto Maldonado dropped out of the race last month.
Sauganash Elementary Parents Want To Make A Busy School Intersection Safer

SAUGANASH — Concerned Northwest Side parents are pushing for safety upgrades at a busy intersection in Sauganash, where they say drivers routinely endanger kids on their way to school. The intersection of West Peterson Avenue and North Kilpatrick Avenue is a main feeder to Sauganash Elementary School, 6040 N....
