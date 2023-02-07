CARBONDALE, IL — A 48-year-woman who was reported missing last week has been found and is safe, the Carbondale Police Department says. Police on Friday asked the public for help finding 48-year-old Tenager L. Taylor of Carbondale. She had been reported missing after she was last seen on Jan. 26 in the 400 block of West Jackson Street. On Friday, police said Taylor had "a condition that places her in danger," and asked anyone who saw her or had information about where she was to call the Carbondale Police Department.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO