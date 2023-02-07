Read full article on original website
West Kentucky Community and Technical College honors first Black graduate
PADUCAH — Some of Paducah's Black history is now permanently on display at West Kentucky Community and Technical College. Wednesday, the school renamed its Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion after Curlee Brown Jr. He's the first Black student to graduate from the school, back when it was known...
Mark your calendars: City of Paducah announces annual Spring Clean Up Day
PADUCAH — If you have hazardous waste, household garbage, old tires, e-scrap, or old appliances you've been struggling to get rid of — mark your calendars. On April 15 — rain or shine — Paducah and McCracken County residents can take advantage of the annual City-County Spring Clean Up Day.
Community members attend public information meeting on improvement project for U.S. 62 in Calvert City. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is looking at ways to improve U.S. 62 in the Calvert City area. Tuesday night, the state held an event to get input from people who live in the area.
Mayfield nonprofits seek 2 tons of bottle caps for unique tornado memorial project
MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield and Graves County lost 24 members of their community as a result of the the Dec. 10 tornado last year, and now, they're asking for the public's help to create unique memorials for them. They're called "buddy benches," and each one is made-up of 200...
Community members attend public information meeting on improvement project for U.S. 62 in Calvert City
CALVERT CITY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is looking at ways to improve U.S. 62 in the Calvert City area. Tuesday night, the state held an event to get input from people who live in the area. The cabinet is looking at widening U.S. 62, as well as...
American Trash Service says state has approved permit, company hopes to resume pickup Monday
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — American Trash Service says it's one step closer to resuming garbage pickup services in McCracken County, Kentucky. In January, multiple American Trash Service customers told Local 6 the company had not picked up their trash for more than two weeks. McCracken County Attorney Cade Foster told us the county had learned that the company was operating without the proper license and had not filed the necessary payroll tax documents.
A look at the local impacts of the teacher shortage crisis
PADUCAH — According to the U.S. Department of Education, 47 states report a teacher shortage. That includes Tennessee, Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky. It's an ongoing national problem local districts continue to deal with too. In Kentucky alone, there are 11,000 teacher openings. Lawmakers on both of the aisle are...
Delay and funding issues for major public port project in Cairo, Illinois, cause concern
CAIRO, IL — Delays and funding issues surround a major public port project in our region. People are concerned about the project in Cairo, Illinois. In August of 2020, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a $40 million investment for the project. About two-and-a-half years later, there still hasn't been...
Marshall County 5-year-old finds calling on the court
BENTON, Ky. - Sawyer Donohoo is in his first year as head coach at Marshall County. But while he’s busy calling the plays, his son, Parker, is calling the game. Parker is just five years old, and has become obsessed with becoming a referee. “Because it’s really my favorite...
I-24 westbound reopens following early-morning FedEx crash in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — An early-morning crash is blocking Interstate-24 westbound near the 22 mile-marker in Marshall County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports. According to a Thursday release, traffic is being detoured off at the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange to take U.S. 62 West to return to I-24 at the U.S. 68 Reidland Exit 16 Interchange.
2/8 Athletes of the Week
PADUCAH, KY -- Lyon County's Jack Reddick and Mikee Buchanan were named this weeks WPSD/BioKinetics Athletes of the Week. Reddick scored 24 points against Crittenden County and 22 points in a win over Caldwell County last week. Buchanan scored 23 points in a win over Paducah Tilghman.
Kentucky House Bill could lower cost of period products
WEST KENTUCKY — A Kentucky House bill would eliminate the 6% sales tax on feminine hygiene products. According to the National Organization for Women, the average woman will spend up to $18,000 on feminine products in her lifetime. Girls can start their menstrual cycle in the third grade and will have it into womanhood until menopause.
Customers voice frustration with Contour Airlines booking process
PADUCAH — Some customers say they're experiencing confusion and frustration after booking flights with Contour Airlines. Leaders at Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah say they're working with the airline to solve any issues. Barkley Executive Director Dennis Rouleau tells Local 6 Contour is upgrading their customer service — and...
Downed power lines cleared, KY 295 North reopened
LYON COUNTY, KY — A utility crew is working at the scene of downed power lines on KY 295 near the six mile marker, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. This is about two miles north of the U.S. 62 intersection and about four miles south of the Lyon-Crittenden County line, a release from the cabinet clarifies.
Fentanyl arrest reflects growing number of cases in western Kentucky
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Two women in Calloway County, Kentucky, were arrested after authorities say they were found with more than a fourth of a pound of raw fentanyl powder. The incident reflects a growing number of fentanyl-related criminal cases in western Kentucky. The women, Jennifer Robinson and Jessalyn...
Fentanyl arrest reflects growing number of cases in western Kentucky. Two women in Calloway County, Kentucky, were arrested after authorities say they were found with more than a fourth of a pound of raw fentanyl powder. The incident reflects a growing number of fentanyl-related criminal cases in western Kentucky.
Wake up Weather: 02/09/2023
PADUCAH — Some areas are still dealing with strong winds as a line of storms continues to move through parts of our region. Temperatures in the 40s most of the day with mostly cloudy skies and wind gusts from 30 to 40 miles per hour. Drivers should maintain caution...
Crushed vehicles roll off truck, scatter along roadway on U.S. 51 near the 3 mile marker
Wickliffe, KY — U.S. 51 is blocked near the three mile marker at the south edge of Wickliffe for an estimated 3 hours, the Ballard County Sheriff's Office says. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, about a half-dozen crushed vehicles rolled off a truck and scattered along the roadway.
Graves County girls capture 2nd straight state bowling championship
PADUCAH, KY -- On Wednesday afternoon, the Graves County girls bowling team captured their second straight KHSAA state bowling championship. The Lady Eagles defeated Boyle County 3-2 in the championship game, a game where they trailed 2-0 at one point. Graves County's Abigail Hamilton finished state runner up in the...
Police: Woman reported missing in Carbondale found, safe
CARBONDALE, IL — A 48-year-woman who was reported missing last week has been found and is safe, the Carbondale Police Department says. Police on Friday asked the public for help finding 48-year-old Tenager L. Taylor of Carbondale. She had been reported missing after she was last seen on Jan. 26 in the 400 block of West Jackson Street. On Friday, police said Taylor had "a condition that places her in danger," and asked anyone who saw her or had information about where she was to call the Carbondale Police Department.
