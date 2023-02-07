ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

West Kentucky Community and Technical College honors first Black graduate

PADUCAH — Some of Paducah's Black history is now permanently on display at West Kentucky Community and Technical College. Wednesday, the school renamed its Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion after Curlee Brown Jr. He's the first Black student to graduate from the school, back when it was known...
PADUCAH, KY
Mark your calendars: City of Paducah announces annual Spring Clean Up Day

PADUCAH — If you have hazardous waste, household garbage, old tires, e-scrap, or old appliances you've been struggling to get rid of — mark your calendars. On April 15 — rain or shine — Paducah and McCracken County residents can take advantage of the annual City-County Spring Clean Up Day.
PADUCAH, KY
Meeting on US 62 project

Community members attend public information meeting on improvement project for U.S. 62 in Calvert City. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is looking at ways to improve U.S. 62 in the Calvert City area. Tuesday night, the state held an event to get input from people who live in the area.
CALVERT CITY, KY
American Trash Service says state has approved permit, company hopes to resume pickup Monday

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — American Trash Service says it's one step closer to resuming garbage pickup services in McCracken County, Kentucky. In January, multiple American Trash Service customers told Local 6 the company had not picked up their trash for more than two weeks. McCracken County Attorney Cade Foster told us the county had learned that the company was operating without the proper license and had not filed the necessary payroll tax documents.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
A look at the local impacts of the teacher shortage crisis

PADUCAH — According to the U.S. Department of Education, 47 states report a teacher shortage. That includes Tennessee, Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky. It's an ongoing national problem local districts continue to deal with too. In Kentucky alone, there are 11,000 teacher openings. Lawmakers on both of the aisle are...
KENTUCKY STATE
Marshall County 5-year-old finds calling on the court

BENTON, Ky. - Sawyer Donohoo is in his first year as head coach at Marshall County. But while he’s busy calling the plays, his son, Parker, is calling the game. Parker is just five years old, and has become obsessed with becoming a referee. “Because it’s really my favorite...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
I-24 westbound reopens following early-morning FedEx crash in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — An early-morning crash is blocking Interstate-24 westbound near the 22 mile-marker in Marshall County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports. According to a Thursday release, traffic is being detoured off at the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange to take U.S. 62 West to return to I-24 at the U.S. 68 Reidland Exit 16 Interchange.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
2/8 Athletes of the Week

PADUCAH, KY -- Lyon County's Jack Reddick and Mikee Buchanan were named this weeks WPSD/BioKinetics Athletes of the Week. Reddick scored 24 points against Crittenden County and 22 points in a win over Caldwell County last week. Buchanan scored 23 points in a win over Paducah Tilghman.
LYON COUNTY, KY
Kentucky House Bill could lower cost of period products

WEST KENTUCKY — A Kentucky House bill would eliminate the 6% sales tax on feminine hygiene products. According to the National Organization for Women, the average woman will spend up to $18,000 on feminine products in her lifetime. Girls can start their menstrual cycle in the third grade and will have it into womanhood until menopause.
KENTUCKY STATE
Customers voice frustration with Contour Airlines booking process

PADUCAH — Some customers say they're experiencing confusion and frustration after booking flights with Contour Airlines. Leaders at Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah say they're working with the airline to solve any issues. Barkley Executive Director Dennis Rouleau tells Local 6 Contour is upgrading their customer service — and...
PADUCAH, KY
Downed power lines cleared, KY 295 North reopened

LYON COUNTY, KY — A utility crew is working at the scene of downed power lines on KY 295 near the six mile marker, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. This is about two miles north of the U.S. 62 intersection and about four miles south of the Lyon-Crittenden County line, a release from the cabinet clarifies.
LYON COUNTY, KY
Fentanyl arrest reflects growing number of cases in western Kentucky

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Two women in Calloway County, Kentucky, were arrested after authorities say they were found with more than a fourth of a pound of raw fentanyl powder. The incident reflects a growing number of fentanyl-related criminal cases in western Kentucky. The women, Jennifer Robinson and Jessalyn...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Wake up Weather: 02/09/2023

PADUCAH — Some areas are still dealing with strong winds as a line of storms continues to move through parts of our region. Temperatures in the 40s most of the day with mostly cloudy skies and wind gusts from 30 to 40 miles per hour. Drivers should maintain caution...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Graves County girls capture 2nd straight state bowling championship

PADUCAH, KY -- On Wednesday afternoon, the Graves County girls bowling team captured their second straight KHSAA state bowling championship. The Lady Eagles defeated Boyle County 3-2 in the championship game, a game where they trailed 2-0 at one point. Graves County's Abigail Hamilton finished state runner up in the...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Police: Woman reported missing in Carbondale found, safe

CARBONDALE, IL — A 48-year-woman who was reported missing last week has been found and is safe, the Carbondale Police Department says. Police on Friday asked the public for help finding 48-year-old Tenager L. Taylor of Carbondale. She had been reported missing after she was last seen on Jan. 26 in the 400 block of West Jackson Street. On Friday, police said Taylor had "a condition that places her in danger," and asked anyone who saw her or had information about where she was to call the Carbondale Police Department.
CARBONDALE, IL

