A new review was recently published in Genes & Cancer, titled, "CEACAMS 1, 5, and 6 in disease and cancer: interactions with pathogens." It explains that "Carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA), one of few FDA-approved biomarkers for cancer, was first identified and described in 1965 as a tumor-specific antigen expressed in embryonic gut, liver, and pancreas tissues, as well as gastrointestinal and respiratory malignancies, but not in differentiated adult tissues."

2 DAYS AGO