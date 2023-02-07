Read full article on original website
Study confirms pancreatic cancer rates rising faster in women than men
In a large-scale nationwide study, investigators from Cedars-Sinai Cancer have confirmed that rates of pancreatic cancer are rising—and are rising faster among younger women, particularly Black women, than among men of the same age. Their work was published today in the peer-reviewed journal Gastroenterology. "We can tell that the...
Access matters: Lack of resources is associated with increased mortality in childhood cancer survivors
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital scientists have found that socioeconomic deprivation, the presence of treatable chronic health conditions and frailty are independently associated with increased late mortality in childhood cancer survivors. The work utilized the well-characterized group of survivors, the St. Jude lifetime cohort study (St. Jude LIFE). The research...
CEACAMS 1, 5, and 6 in disease and cancer: Interactions with pathogens
A new review was recently published in Genes & Cancer, titled, "CEACAMS 1, 5, and 6 in disease and cancer: interactions with pathogens." It explains that "Carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA), one of few FDA-approved biomarkers for cancer, was first identified and described in 1965 as a tumor-specific antigen expressed in embryonic gut, liver, and pancreas tissues, as well as gastrointestinal and respiratory malignancies, but not in differentiated adult tissues."
Major international study finds thrombectomy highly effective treatment for large strokes
A large international clinical study finds that patients with large strokes had a dramatically better recovery after endovascular thrombectomy plus medical management than patients receiving only standard medical management. Endovascular thrombectomy is mechanical recovery of a clot blocking blood flow in an artery. The study was published Feb. 10 in...
Research illuminates a therapeutic strategy to induce cancer cell death
Cancer is a disease driven by gene mutations. These mutated genes in cancer fall into two major categories: tumor suppressors and oncogenes. Mutations in tumor suppressor genes can allow tumors to grow unchecked—a case of no brakes—while mutations in oncogenes can activate cell proliferation, pushing the gas pedal all the way to the floor.
"I Smell Like Cheese," Complains Woman, Who Told Mayo Clinic She Showers Twice Daily.
One woman recently wrote in to the Mayo Clinic asking for help with her body odor issue. She insisted that in spite of frequent showers and attention to personal hygiene, she could not get rid of her body odor.
Lightheadedness may be a symptom of atrial fibrillation, cardiomyopathy or stroke
Atrial fibrillation, cardiomyopathy or some types of stroke may cause people to experience lightheadedness or dizziness, according to the American Stroke Association. Sen. John Fetterman, who had a stroke late last year on the campaign trail, was treated overnight Wednesday (Feb. 8) at a Washington, D.C., hospital after feeling lightheaded. According to a statement from his office, initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke.
New study reveals pregnant people who deliver large babies are at increased risk of developing diabetes later in life
In a new study to be presented today at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine's (SMFM) annual meeting, The Pregnancy Meeting—and published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology—researchers will unveil findings that suggest pregnant people who do not have diabetes but deliver a large-for-gestational age baby are at an increased risk of developing prediabetes or Type 2 diabetes 10-14 years later.
AI finds twisting of eye vessels could cause high blood pressure and heart disease
Research led by scientists at St George's, University of London, has discovered 119 areas in the genome that help to determine the size and shape of blood vessels at the back of the eye, and that an increase in "twisting" of the arteries could cause high blood pressure and heart disease. The study is published in PLOS Genetics.
Extracts from two wild plants inhibit COVID-19 virus, study finds
Two common wild plants contain extracts that inhibit the ability of the virus that causes COVID-19 to infect living cells, an Emory University study finds. Scientific Reports published the results—the first major screening of botanical extracts to search for potency against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. In laboratory dish tests, extracts...
Study suggests link between brain injury and use of mental health and substance-use services
Individuals who use mental health or substance use services may be more likely to have experienced a traumatic brain injury (TBI) when compared to the general population, according to a new scoping review led by Lawrence S. Bloomberg Faculty of Nursing Ph.D. student Julia Davies. Most studies included in the...
CAR-T cell cancer immunotherapy gets personal
New adoptive T cell therapies—in which T cells, the immune system's natural hunters patrolling the body for foreign adversaries, are retrieved from cancer-riddled patients, super-charged and amplified outside the body, and then infused back into the same patient—are changing the prospects of cancer patients. Since 2017, when CAR...
Exercise solution for gym-going women with continence concerns
Women with continence issues are reluctant to continue many sports and gym programs, but new research has found a way to help women undertake resistance training that will help reduce the risk of stress urinary incontinence. It involves women engaging in a Kegel exercise program that will tighten pelvic floor...
Study uses electronic health record data to assess metformin failure risk, optimize care
A recent Mayo Clinic study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism has found that using machine learning and electronic health record (EHR) data can help pinpoint patients with type 2 diabetes who are at high-risk of experiencing metformin failure. Metformin is a widely used medication for treating...
'Natural killer' immune cells can modify tissue inflammation: Study
Melbourne researchers have improved our understanding of how the immune system is regulated to prevent disease, identifying a previously unknown role of 'natural killer' (NK) immune cells. The Monash University-led study identified a new group of immune cells, known as tissue-resident memory natural killer (NKRM) cells. NKRM cells limited immune...
Scientists discover a rare neurological disease involving cellular recycling
Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have discovered a new neurological condition characterized by issues with motor coordination and speech. They report their findings in npj Genomic Medicine. Scientists from NIH's National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) and Undiagnosed Diseases Program (UDP) identified three children with the condition, two...
Researchers find that certain social factors can predict early death in older adults
Social factors affect an individual's future health, but there's currently no practical way to summarize their prognostic impact. Investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the University of California, San Francisco recently took a comprehensive inventory of older adults' social attributes and distilled it into a short survey that can predict longevity.
Risk for major depression found to increase with more affected family members
The risk for major depression (MD) is elevated in association with an increased number of affected family members, according to a study published online Feb. 8 in JAMA Psychiatry. Frederikke Hørdam Gronemann, Ph.D., from Copenhagen University Hospital in Denmark, and colleagues examined the association between family MD history and risk...
For children with cancer, different neighborhoods may produce different outcomes for different races
An analysis from Rutgers may help solve a mystery: Why do Black and Hispanic children suffer more life-threatening complications from cancer and cancer care than white children who get the same treatments at the same facilities?. Researchers combined health and location data and found that the neighborhoods where children live...
Black older Americans found to be aging faster than white counterparts
A team of Penn researchers found that Black Americans are aging faster than white Americans, and inequities in socioeconomic resources is the main cause. Scientists measure age with more data than just a birthdate. Biological age accounts for the various experiences in life that may slow or quicken the way your body ages.
