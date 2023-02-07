Read full article on original website
Related
9to5Mac
Transmission BitTorrent app updated with new design and native Apple Silicon Mac support
Transmission is one of the most popular multi-platform BitTorrent apps. This week, Transmission 4 was finally released to the public, and it comes with some major improvements. These include a refreshed design and native support for Apple Silicon Macs. What’s new with Transmission 4. Version 4.0 of the app...
9to5Mac
This engineer made a dual-port iPhone with Lightning and USB-C (our worst nightmare)
The iPhone 15 coming this fall is widely rumored to make the switch to USB-C for the first time. One engineer, however, has taken matters into their own hands and created what might very well be all of our worst nightmare: a dual-port iPhone with both Lightning and USB-C. Why?
9to5Mac
iFixit HomePod 2 teardown finds a lot less glue, a lot more repairability
The iFixit HomePod 2 teardown isn’t the first one we’ve seen since the launch of the new model, as Brandon Geekabit got there first. But the company does echo the comments on repairability of this model compared to the original, together with a cool video clip of the woofer in action (below).
Here’s why Apple hasn’t had to slash jobs like almost every other tech company
During the pandemic, most tech companies matched growth with lots of hiring. Now as things have cooled off, many are cutting thousands of jobs to try and reign in spending. Apple has so far been one of the few to avoid slashing jobs. And a new report from Bloomberg looks at what Apple did differently over the last few years that set it up for weathering the challenging macro environment without resorting to firing staff.
9to5Mac
Twitter earning millions from 10 unbanned users; engineers in Catch-22 position with Musk
Reinstating the accounts of ten users previously banned for hate speech or promoting dangerous conspiracy theories will see Twitter earning millions of dollars in additional ad revenue, according to a new report today. A separate report says that Twitter engineers have been placed in an impossible position: Musk demanding changes...
9to5Mac
Philips Hue discontinues some of its fanciest smart lights due to ‘aesthetic inconsistency’
A combination of supply chain issues and “aesthetic inconsistency” has forced Signify to discontinue two of its recently-launched Lightguide smart home lights. In a statement, the company said that it has halted production of these products due to its “continued dedication to the premium experience of our users.”
9to5Mac
The 3 Best Modern Banking Apps on iOS for 2023
We all know that banking apps have revolutionized the way we manage our finances, making it easier and more convenient than ever before to keep track of our money. However, with new Fintech apps releasing every week, it can be hard to know which one is right for you. Whether you are new to banking and need a first bank account or a banking veteran who has 10 different checking accounts, we’ve put together a list of the top three banking apps based on how well they work on iOS, so you can choose which best suits your needs. I have personally been a user of all three of these institutions and currently use one of them as my main form of banking. We’ll be provide detailed reviews of each app, including features, pricing, customer service, and more.
9to5Mac
These are the top features that make AirPods worth owning [Video]
AirPods have been one of Apple’s best-selling products of all time, second to the iPhone. In 2021 they sold $12.7 Billion dollars worth of AirPods, which is more than the revenue of companies like Spotify, Twitter, and Shopify. Then in 2022, they sold 19.3 Million units; keep in mind, this is just a single product, not an entire company. With so many AirPods owners, you would think people would be more aware of some of its features. Of course, we have transparency mode and noise cancellation, but Airpods can do so much more!
9to5Mac
‘Shrinking’ on Apple TV+ earns spot in top 10 most popular streaming shows
The new Apple TV+ dramedy Shrinking starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford arrived at the end of January and has become one of the most popular streaming shows according to a new study. Streaming analytics from Reelgood highlights the latest data on the most popular streaming shows/movies for the week...
9to5Mac
Friday’s best deals: Apple Watch Series 8 from $329, Mac Studio $100 off, iPhone 14 cases, more
If you can believe it, it is Friday once again! That means we have a fresh batch of discounts to cover from our favorite Cupertino company, with new all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 8 leading the way at $70 off starting at $329. Desktop macOS users are also in luck, as a rare Mac Studio price cut has arrived at $100 off to go alongside these official iPhone 14 series MagSafe leather cases from $43. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Comments / 0