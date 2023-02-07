We all know that banking apps have revolutionized the way we manage our finances, making it easier and more convenient than ever before to keep track of our money. However, with new Fintech apps releasing every week, it can be hard to know which one is right for you. Whether you are new to banking and need a first bank account or a banking veteran who has 10 different checking accounts, we’ve put together a list of the top three banking apps based on how well they work on iOS, so you can choose which best suits your needs. I have personally been a user of all three of these institutions and currently use one of them as my main form of banking. We’ll be provide detailed reviews of each app, including features, pricing, customer service, and more.

1 DAY AGO