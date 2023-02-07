Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Daily: February 10, 2023 – DJI Mini 2 SE, Google Bard gets it wrong, more
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Enjoy the podcast? Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac...
These are the top features that make AirPods worth owning [Video]
AirPods have been one of Apple’s best-selling products of all time, second to the iPhone. In 2021 they sold $12.7 Billion dollars worth of AirPods, which is more than the revenue of companies like Spotify, Twitter, and Shopify. Then in 2022, they sold 19.3 Million units; keep in mind, this is just a single product, not an entire company. With so many AirPods owners, you would think people would be more aware of some of its features. Of course, we have transparency mode and noise cancellation, but Airpods can do so much more!
The 3 Best Modern Banking Apps on iOS for 2023
We all know that banking apps have revolutionized the way we manage our finances, making it easier and more convenient than ever before to keep track of our money. However, with new Fintech apps releasing every week, it can be hard to know which one is right for you. Whether you are new to banking and need a first bank account or a banking veteran who has 10 different checking accounts, we’ve put together a list of the top three banking apps based on how well they work on iOS, so you can choose which best suits your needs. I have personally been a user of all three of these institutions and currently use one of them as my main form of banking. We’ll be provide detailed reviews of each app, including features, pricing, customer service, and more.
Uber adding Apple CarPlay integration to its app for drivers
Uber this week announced a big update coming to its iOS app. More specifically, the Uber Driver app (which is the one used by drivers working for the company) will soon get integration with Apple CarPlay. This will allow drivers to interact with the platform directly from their car dashboard while their iPhone is connected to CarPlay.
iPhone hardware subscription program delayed by ‘engineering and technical setbacks’
As Apple readies the launch its Apple Pay Later service, the company is also continuing to work on an iPhone hardware subscription service. Bloomberg reports today, however, that just like Apple Pay Later, this iPhone subscription service is also suffering from engineering delays. iPhone hardware subscription service still coming. In...
iFixit HomePod 2 teardown finds a lot less glue, a lot more repairability
The iFixit HomePod 2 teardown isn’t the first one we’ve seen since the launch of the new model, as Brandon Geekabit got there first. But the company does echo the comments on repairability of this model compared to the original, together with a cool video clip of the woofer in action (below).
‘Shrinking’ on Apple TV+ earns spot in top 10 most popular streaming shows
The new Apple TV+ dramedy Shrinking starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford arrived at the end of January and has become one of the most popular streaming shows according to a new study. Streaming analytics from Reelgood highlights the latest data on the most popular streaming shows/movies for the week...
Friday’s best deals: Apple Watch Series 8 from $329, Mac Studio $100 off, iPhone 14 cases, more
If you can believe it, it is Friday once again! That means we have a fresh batch of discounts to cover from our favorite Cupertino company, with new all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 8 leading the way at $70 off starting at $329. Desktop macOS users are also in luck, as a rare Mac Studio price cut has arrived at $100 off to go alongside these official iPhone 14 series MagSafe leather cases from $43. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
