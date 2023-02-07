HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - Acclaimed composer and songwriter Burt Bacharach, who penned some of the top pop songs in the 50's through 80’s, died at the age of 94, it was announced Thursday. While many of his songs are classics, people don’t realize that he wrote a song touting Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey. Bacharach’s “easy listening” pop songs topped the charts and were performed by top performers, including Dusty Springfield, Tom Jones, Perry Como, Neil Diamond, the Carpenters, Herb Alpert, and Christopher Cross, among others. He found the most success writing for East Orange's Dionne Warwick, including hits “Don’t Make Me Over,” “Wishin’ and Hopin’,” “Walk...

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO