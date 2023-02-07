Read full article on original website
In the 15-Hour Period, 14 People Were Shot In New York, and 2 Of Them Died.Daily DigestNew York City, NY
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted To Dine At Nettie's' People Outraged With Famous Italian Restaurant in NJBridget MulroyTinton Falls, NJ
E-Street Band’s Stevie Van Zandt signs big new music deal
The amount of New Jersey talent that has risen to fame and notoriety is significant. This week one of New Jersey’s favorite musicians, producers and song-writers got his due in the form of a multi-million dollar deal with Primary Wave Music. Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, E-Street band...
This New Jersey rock star is giving away millions
In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man born and raised in New Jersey, and the good he is doing for the community.
Jimmy Fallon tapes ‘Tonight Show’ bit at New Jersey business
A celebrity sighting is one thing, but it's not every day you spot an A-lister like this in Jersey!. It turns out that Jimmy Fallon has a racing habit so he brought his Tonight Show fam and Sergio “Checo” Perez to RPM Raceway to have more than a little fun. We got the pics right here!
These are the top 5 most Googled love songs in NJ
Love is in the air throughout The Garden State. And when it comes to music, New Jersey is very opinionated. It's not just Valentine's Day, either. In fact, the most Googled love songs are searched throughout the year. Interestingly, the number one searched song in the state isn't from a...
What food can’t New Jersey people get in movie theaters?
What food can't se get at movie theaters in New Jersey?. Some movie theater are serving alcohol these days - but, that's not it. Some movie theaters have a menu like a Jersey Diner, and you can order sandwiches and other finger foods - but, that's not it. At my...
Have you been to best ‘under the radar’ restaurant in NJ?
Nobody needs to tell you that we have great restaurants all over New Jersey, and a lot of them get a ton of attention. But are you missing one of the best Garden State eateries because it's flying under the radar?. So many amazing restaurants in New Jersey get the...
New Jersey’s eeriest, creepiest abandoned building is revealed
Every state has some pretty eerie, haunted places in it. We hear the stories all the time. Now, a major publication has pinpointed New Jersey's single most creepy abandoned place. When I start thinking about creepy, eerie places in New Jersey, I can't help but think of the amazing town...
2 New Jersey Boardwalks Are Among The Best In America
There is no doubt that New Jersey is synonymous with great summer fun, and we have some of the best boardwalks in the whole country, and that fact has just been supported by a major travel website. When a major travel site lists the 15 best boardwalks in all of...
The Most Bizarre House in New Jersey is Straight Out of a Futuristic Movie
At first glance, this home looks like it's straight out of a sci-fi movie, but it's not. If the outside is this intriguing, imagine what the inside looks like. This very unusual house is located in Harding Township (Morristown) in Morris County. 75 Sand Spring Rd. is the location of...
Music Legend Burt Bacharach's Tribute to Hasbrouck Heights
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - Acclaimed composer and songwriter Burt Bacharach, who penned some of the top pop songs in the 50's through 80’s, died at the age of 94, it was announced Thursday. While many of his songs are classics, people don’t realize that he wrote a song touting Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey. Bacharach’s “easy listening” pop songs topped the charts and were performed by top performers, including Dusty Springfield, Tom Jones, Perry Como, Neil Diamond, the Carpenters, Herb Alpert, and Christopher Cross, among others. He found the most success writing for East Orange's Dionne Warwick, including hits “Don’t Make Me Over,” “Wishin’ and Hopin’,” “Walk...
Rick Allen bringing art and Def Leppard to AC this weekend
Before Rick Allen takes the stage with Def Leppard at the Hard Rock in Atlantic City this Saturday night with Motley Crue, he will be showing his art on Feb. 11, this Saturday, at the Wentworth Gallery from 1-3 p.m. I spoke to the Def Leppard drummer about both his...
Rack ’em up: The 14 best spots to play pool in NJ
Playing pool is a lot more popular in New Jersey than we thought. We took a call the other day on a completely separate topic and the caller mentioned that she was in a pool league. Within a few minutes, the lines were jammed with people talking about their billiards...
Ocean County Mall | Mall in Toms River, New Jersey
The Ocean County Mall is a super-regional mall, opened On July 20, 1976, by Edward J. DeBartolo Corporation, located in Toms River, New Jersey on Hooper Avenue (County Route 549). The mall is accessible from Exit 82 of the Garden State Parkway via Route 37 East. The mall is managed by Simon Property Group. The mall has a gross leasable area of 791,125 sq ft (73,497.9 m2).
This New Jersey intersection is the worst in the entire country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
Experts say this New Jersey town is among the country’s most underrated
A Jersey Shore town is getting some national attention for being underrated. The Shore gets lots of love. For example, Asbury Park was recognized for having one of the most underrated beaches. TIME magazine gave Asbury a nod as well. Lifestyle website Thrillist chose one town from each state that...
The top seafood restaurant to visit right here in New Jersey
I think most folks, especially here in Jersey, love good seafood. Let's face it we live on the Atlantic Ocean here in New Jersey, the seafood is right there, how can you not like delicious seafood?. According to TapInto.Net, "New Jersey’s $8 Billion Fishing Industry among Top in Nation, Supports...
NJ stadium among top 10 most Instagrammed in the world
It's hard to think of New Jersey as a sports capital. And, to be among one of the most Instagrammed locations when it comes to a sports venue seems like a stretch. A stretch that's made even harder to believe when compared to all of North America. But alas, New...
New Jersey witness describes color-changing sphere-shaped object over daughter’s school
A New Jersey witness at East Brunswick reported watching a black-colored, sphere-shaped object that turned white and quickly moved out of sight at 8:39 a.m. on March 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in New Jersey
When it comes to sushi, New Jersey is full of options. From all-you-can-eat buffets like Peking in Glassboro and upscale omakase joints like Sushi Aoki in Fort Lee, there are sushi restaurants to match any vibe or price point in the Garden State.
Time to Get Cheesy! Mac and Cheese Mayhem Returns February 18
“Mac” Your Calendars for NJ’s Biggest and Best Mac & Cheese Fest. The Mac and Cheese Mayhem returns on February 18th. Mac and Cheese lovers rejoice! Your dreams have come true. Can you think of a better way to spend the day than trying different variations of mac and cheese? Everyone’s favorite comfort food! Experience gourmet, chef-inspired twists on your childhood favorite on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 11:00 am – 7:00 pm at the Morristown Armory.
