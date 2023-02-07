Read full article on original website
Related
Myhighplains.com
The Ruffled Cup Showcases Valentine’s Day Sweets
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Ruffled Cup is a great place for every day sweets and eats, but they’re gearing up for a big Valentine’s Day as they offer cupcakes, chocolate dipped strawberries and cookies. The deadline to pre-order these ends on February 11th, but you can go...
Myhighplains.com
Lone Star Liquor Mixes Up Cocktails for the Big Game
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Lone Star Liquor is a great place to stop for wine, beer, and liquor. Jennifer Vick is mixing up some cocktails that you can feature at the Big Game.
Myhighplains.com
Integrity K9 Trainers Highlights Need for Training & More Plus Puppy Bowl 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Whether you just adopted a new family member, or you’re about to look for one, it’s important to know about training dogs, what is healthy behavior and what you should know about what breed is best for you. Integrity K9 Trainers offers a number...
Myhighplains.com
Presidents Day Camp Discovery Offered at DHDC
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —With the kids out of school on holidays, it’s a great time to sign them up for Camp Discovery at the Don Harrington Discovery Center. They’re hosting a Presidents Day camp on February 17th and 20th, you can register for that here.
Comments / 0