Amarillo, TX

Myhighplains.com

The Ruffled Cup Showcases Valentine’s Day Sweets

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Ruffled Cup is a great place for every day sweets and eats, but they’re gearing up for a big Valentine’s Day as they offer cupcakes, chocolate dipped strawberries and cookies. The deadline to pre-order these ends on February 11th, but you can go...
Myhighplains.com

Presidents Day Camp Discovery Offered at DHDC

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —With the kids out of school on holidays, it’s a great time to sign them up for Camp Discovery at the Don Harrington Discovery Center. They’re hosting a Presidents Day camp on February 17th and 20th, you can register for that here.
