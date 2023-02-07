Read full article on original website
A toddler's toybox trinket purchased for just $30 is discovered to be a precious brooch once worn by Russian royalty
In 2011, a British woman Thea Jourdan bought a sparkly brooch at a thrift store in the UK for around $30. Thea assumed that the brooch was a piece of costume jewelry and that the diamonds surrounding the large orange gemstone in the center were fake.
Mum left stunned after realising what the plastic on formula boxes is for
A mum was left shook, and honestly probably a little bit annoyed, after discovering what the little piece of plastic on the inside of a baby formula container is for - right after taking her baby off milk. Gillian Mitchell told her TikTok followers that she's just spotted a genius...
Molly-Mae fans will be shocked when they find out how much baby's new pram cost
Molly-Mae Hague took her newborn baby out for some fresh air this week in a pram which carries an eye-watering price tag. The new mum, 23, welcomed her daughter Bambi last month and since announcing her arrival on Instagram, she has kept her 7.1 million followers up to date with adorable updates.
Mrs Hinch leaves fans stunned with McDonald's Happy Meal hack
Mrs Hinch asked ‘What have I been doing all my life?’ as she discovered a simple Happy Meal trick that helps cut down on washing up. Sophie Hinchcliffe, better known as Mrs Hinch on her social media channels, is no stranger to a life-hack, but it seems she was completely unaware of this one. Check it out:
