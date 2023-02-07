Read full article on original website
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Sen. Chuck Schumer says the US believes that unknown aerial objects shot down over North America are balloons
Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer said the United States believes unknown objects shot down over Alaska and Canada are balloons.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
AOC Part of a Group of Politicians Who Now Stand Accused of Paying a Foreign Agent to Help Their Re-Elections in 2022
Just as the temperature of Chinese-American relations is approaching a boil, a new report shows that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a handful of other lawmakers paid a Chinese foreign agent to help them keep their jobs during the mid-terms.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Russian President Vladimir Putin Reportedly Has A Number Of Doppelgangers Due To Fears Of Being Assassinated
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been living in fear due to health concerns and rising threats of assassination ever since his aggressive attack on Ukraine in early 2022.Due to his immense distrust of nearly everyone around the foreign military leader, former Chief of Spies in Ukraine Valeriy Kondratiuk said that Putin has had several doppelgangers have plastic surgery to stand in his stead for public appearances.Kondratiuk described Putin as a “madman” and “tyrant”. who was obsessed with his personal security and — despite the foreign leader losing a substantial amount of power in Russia — the Russian military are still...
Donald Trump Has 'Hit the Panic Button,' His Former Lawyer Says
Michael Cohen described Trump's handling of classified documents as "the true danger to our national security" as the DOJ investigations heat up.
Ukraine blitzes 31 ‘elite’ Russian tanks in fresh humiliation for Vladimir Putin
CARNAGE engulfing Russian troops on the Ukraine frontline emerged yesterday in harrowing pictures showing a column of 31 armoured vehicles being blitzed. Chaos is seen engulfing soldiers in Vladimir Putin’s “meat grinder” ranks near the eastern town of Vuhledar, with some crushed by their own tanks as they flee.
