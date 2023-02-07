ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
RadarOnline

Russian President Vladimir Putin Reportedly Has A Number Of Doppelgangers Due To Fears Of Being Assassinated

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been living in fear due to health concerns and rising threats of assassination ever since his aggressive attack on Ukraine in early 2022.Due to his immense distrust of nearly everyone around the foreign military leader, former Chief of Spies in Ukraine Valeriy Kondratiuk said that Putin has had several doppelgangers have plastic surgery to stand in his stead for public appearances.Kondratiuk described Putin as a “madman” and “tyrant”. who was obsessed with his personal security and — despite the foreign leader losing a substantial amount of power in Russia — the Russian military are still...

