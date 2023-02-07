COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are calling on the community to help them track down a suspect in the case of a shooting in west Columbus in December of 2022. Officers say they were responding to the 300 block of South Eureka Avenue on December 18, 2022 on a call of shots fired and detected by ShotSpotter technology and found a person lying in the street near the location they had been dispatched to. That victim was found to have four gunshot wounds, and told officers he was walking toward the intersection of Fremont Street and South Eureka Avenue when he saw someone pull out a handgun and shoot him.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO