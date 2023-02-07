Read full article on original website
Lease up and told to go, some renters are filing housing complaints with state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother in Powell filed an unfair housing complaint with the state of Ohio after she said she was told to go at the end of her previous lease. "I moved up here to give my son a better education," mother Danielle Cofield said after calling ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers.
Alleged Colombian drug kingpin extradited to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of helping traffick hundreds of kilos of cocaine appeared in federal court Friday. Julio Ernesto Jimenez-Oyaga, also known as Alcon, was indicted back in 2019 along with Sergio L Valderrama-Areiza. Federal prosecutors accuse the pair of shipping over 250 kilos of cocaine,...
Man arrested in Madison Township for attempted abduction of 12-year-old girl Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have identified and arrested a 48-year-old man for the attempted kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl Friday morning. Joseph Ennemoser, of Sugar Grove, Ohio was identified by police through tips received after posting images of the suspect's truck on the Madison Township Police Department's social media pages.
Westerville remembering two officers on anniversary of deaths
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The city of Westerville will honor the lives of two fallen police officers on Friday. Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering were killed in the line of duty five years ago today while responding to a domestic violence call. The Westerville Police Honor Guard will place...
Man arrested, charged in deadly shooting at Atwood Terrace
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been arraigned in court Saturday morning on charges in the case of a deadly shooting in the Linden area. Columbus Police arrested 32-year-old Paul Banks on February 10th, charging him in a shooting at Atwood Terrace on January 31 that killed 60-year-old Ronald Price and injured another man.
Winter crisis program extended
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Development Services Agency and The Breathing Association are extending the Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program to March 31, 2023. Eligible households can receive up to $175 if they are a customer of a regulated utility or $750 if they are a customer of unregulated utilities such as electric cooperatives and municipal utilities.
Person shot in east Columbus overnight, suspect in custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning on the east side of the city. Columbus Police arrived at a house the 800 block of South Hampton Avenue just before 4:00 a.m. where one person was found shot. That victim was taken to...
Police: man charged in 2021 homicide after linking shell casings from prior arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said they linked a man to a 2021 homicide using ATF resources, a few weeks after the city announced millions of dollars for that program. Terell Stokes, 28 is charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting along Grasmere Avenue on July...
Police: 1 dead in officer-involved shooting near Home Depot in Grove City
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One man was killed in an officer-involved shooting at the Home Depot on Stringtown Road in Grove City Saturday night. At least one Columbus Division of Police SWAT officer was involved in the shooting. CPD Sgt. Scarpetti said officers were serving warrant for rape when...
Two injured in west Columbus fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people are in the hospital following a fire that involved an RV and a house it was parked next to on the west side of Columbus Sunday morning. Per the Columbus Division of Fire, two people were inside the RV when the fire started. Those two were able to escape on their own, but were transported to OSU Wexner Medical Center.
Man shot several times in north Columbus overnight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds after having been shot early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 1800 block of Oakland Park Avenue around 2:18 a.m. on report of shots fired. A 49-year-old man was found lying on the sidewalk having been shot several times.
Bexley leaders address controversy after community rocked by 'series of racist incidents'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bexley leaders acknowledged the pain felt by some community members as the city's school district is reeling from racism. Community members have been in an uproar after an image of an orangutan eating a watermelon was shown following a Black History Month fact in middle school announcements.
Man dies after east Columbus shooting Sunday morning, suspect in custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police say a man died after having been shot in east Columbus on Sunday morning. Officers arrived at the scene at the 5400 block of Red Bird Court around 5:54 a.m. where a man was found shot and not responsive. The victim, later identified as 30-year-old Nathanael Spears was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition where he was pronounced dead at 6:21 a.m.
On Your Side: Smiley Rd. residents relieved after years-long flooding problems addressed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "They started putting signs up that said Smiley Rd. would be closed in four or five days, and so that’s when we were high-fiving ourselves in the house saying we were going to get some action here," homeowner Jason Dodgion said. That relief followed...
Here's what the new distracted driving law means for drivers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - Distracted driving is now illegal in the state of Ohio after Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 288 into law last month. The law cracks down on texting, reading, and watching videos behind the wheel, making holding and using a cell phone while driving a primary offense.
Police looking for suspect who allegedly shot a man several times
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are calling on the community to help them track down a suspect in the case of a shooting in west Columbus in December of 2022. Officers say they were responding to the 300 block of South Eureka Avenue on December 18, 2022 on a call of shots fired and detected by ShotSpotter technology and found a person lying in the street near the location they had been dispatched to. That victim was found to have four gunshot wounds, and told officers he was walking toward the intersection of Fremont Street and South Eureka Avenue when he saw someone pull out a handgun and shoot him.
Bexley teacher resigns after racist image shown in middle school announcements
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Bexley teacher has resigned from the district after a racist image was shown in the middle school announcements, an incident that sparked a racial reckoning within the community. The district notified families Friday that the teacher in charge of the announcements had submitted his...
Ohio National Guard soldiers headed to Western Europe
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Family and friends turned out to the Reynoldsburg Community Church for a special send-off ceremony Friday. Fifty citizen-soldiers with the Ohio Army National Guard are deploying to Western Europe. The deployment is a part of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce. The unit will provide mission...
The Girl Scouts of Ohio Cookie Season Is Underway
Tammy Wharton, President & CEO, Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland and Girl Scouts Vivienne and Kennedy visited the studio and talked to Cameron Fontana about the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Season. The Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland are kicking off the season in a big way when more than...
