ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

Alleged Colombian drug kingpin extradited to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of helping traffick hundreds of kilos of cocaine appeared in federal court Friday. Julio Ernesto Jimenez-Oyaga, also known as Alcon, was indicted back in 2019 along with Sergio L Valderrama-Areiza. Federal prosecutors accuse the pair of shipping over 250 kilos of cocaine,...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Westerville remembering two officers on anniversary of deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The city of Westerville will honor the lives of two fallen police officers on Friday. Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering were killed in the line of duty five years ago today while responding to a domestic violence call. The Westerville Police Honor Guard will place...
WESTERVILLE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man arrested, charged in deadly shooting at Atwood Terrace

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been arraigned in court Saturday morning on charges in the case of a deadly shooting in the Linden area. Columbus Police arrested 32-year-old Paul Banks on February 10th, charging him in a shooting at Atwood Terrace on January 31 that killed 60-year-old Ronald Price and injured another man.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Winter crisis program extended

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Development Services Agency and The Breathing Association are extending the Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program to March 31, 2023. Eligible households can receive up to $175 if they are a customer of a regulated utility or $750 if they are a customer of unregulated utilities such as electric cooperatives and municipal utilities.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Person shot in east Columbus overnight, suspect in custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning on the east side of the city. Columbus Police arrived at a house the 800 block of South Hampton Avenue just before 4:00 a.m. where one person was found shot. That victim was taken to...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Two injured in west Columbus fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people are in the hospital following a fire that involved an RV and a house it was parked next to on the west side of Columbus Sunday morning. Per the Columbus Division of Fire, two people were inside the RV when the fire started. Those two were able to escape on their own, but were transported to OSU Wexner Medical Center.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man shot several times in north Columbus overnight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds after having been shot early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 1800 block of Oakland Park Avenue around 2:18 a.m. on report of shots fired. A 49-year-old man was found lying on the sidewalk having been shot several times.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man dies after east Columbus shooting Sunday morning, suspect in custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police say a man died after having been shot in east Columbus on Sunday morning. Officers arrived at the scene at the 5400 block of Red Bird Court around 5:54 a.m. where a man was found shot and not responsive. The victim, later identified as 30-year-old Nathanael Spears was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition where he was pronounced dead at 6:21 a.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Here's what the new distracted driving law means for drivers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - Distracted driving is now illegal in the state of Ohio after Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 288 into law last month. The law cracks down on texting, reading, and watching videos behind the wheel, making holding and using a cell phone while driving a primary offense.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Police looking for suspect who allegedly shot a man several times

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are calling on the community to help them track down a suspect in the case of a shooting in west Columbus in December of 2022. Officers say they were responding to the 300 block of South Eureka Avenue on December 18, 2022 on a call of shots fired and detected by ShotSpotter technology and found a person lying in the street near the location they had been dispatched to. That victim was found to have four gunshot wounds, and told officers he was walking toward the intersection of Fremont Street and South Eureka Avenue when he saw someone pull out a handgun and shoot him.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Bexley teacher resigns after racist image shown in middle school announcements

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Bexley teacher has resigned from the district after a racist image was shown in the middle school announcements, an incident that sparked a racial reckoning within the community. The district notified families Friday that the teacher in charge of the announcements had submitted his...
BEXLEY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio National Guard soldiers headed to Western Europe

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Family and friends turned out to the Reynoldsburg Community Church for a special send-off ceremony Friday. Fifty citizen-soldiers with the Ohio Army National Guard are deploying to Western Europe. The deployment is a part of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce. The unit will provide mission...
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
myfox28columbus.com

The Girl Scouts of Ohio Cookie Season Is Underway

Tammy Wharton, President & CEO, Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland and Girl Scouts Vivienne and Kennedy visited the studio and talked to Cameron Fontana about the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Season. The Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland are kicking off the season in a big way when more than...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy