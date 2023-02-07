ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

Likely That Bill McGovern Will Not Be UCLA's Defensive Coordinator: Sources

It's looking very likely Bill McGovern will not be UCLA's defensive coordinator next season, according to sources. McGovern was hired by Chip Kelly a year ago, replacing beleaguered DC Jerry Azzinaro. McGovern then became ill and missed the last five 2022 regular season games. He returned to practice sporadically, and then was seen on Spaulding Field for December practices in preparation for the Sun Bowl. He reportedly coached the bowl game Dec. 28th.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Ranking Oregon's ten biggest impact newcomers for 2023

Oregon's 2023 roster is not set in stone. Based upon last year, you can't count out this staff's desire to add more players following spring practice. Head coach Dan Lanning made that point clear during last week's Signing Day press conference, noting that they would continue to seek out players who can help make the program better.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

PFF names Jones as a 'secret superstar'

Former South Carolina linebacker Ernest Jones turned in another solid season in his second season in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams. Jones, who won a Super Bowl in his first year in the league with Los Angeles Rams, tallied triple digit tackles this year as he finished the season with 114 total tackles. In his 17 games played, Jones also recorded one interception, two passes defended and forced one fumble.
LOS ANGELES, CA
8 News Now

Las Vegas mobster Bugsy Siegel murder mansion for sale

Bugsy Siegel was many things including being known as a mobster that helped develop the Las Vegas Strip by completing the Flamingo Hotel and Casino which initially opened on Dec. 26, 1946. Less than six months later a still unknown gunman shot and killed Siegel as he sat on the couch inside his girlfriend's mansion in Beverly Hills, CA. That mansion is now up for sale.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KTLA.com

Family speaks out after triple homicide in Montclair

Family members of the three people found shot to death inside their Montclair home nearly a week ago are speaking out as authorities continue to investigate the triple homicide. Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were called to the home, located in the 4800 block of Ramona Place,...
MONTCLAIR, CA
247Sports

247Sports

