It's looking very likely Bill McGovern will not be UCLA's defensive coordinator next season, according to sources. McGovern was hired by Chip Kelly a year ago, replacing beleaguered DC Jerry Azzinaro. McGovern then became ill and missed the last five 2022 regular season games. He returned to practice sporadically, and then was seen on Spaulding Field for December practices in preparation for the Sun Bowl. He reportedly coached the bowl game Dec. 28th.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO