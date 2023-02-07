ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biola, CA

GV Wire

Fourth Hoax Call Aims at Clovis West. How the School Responded.

Clovis West High School was the target of yet-another phone call threat Thursday morning, the fourth in five days. The call came before 8 a.m. and before the start of classes at the northeast Fresno high school, spokeswoman Kelly Avants said. Law enforcement quickly determined it to be a hoax...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Family Gifts $2.4 Million for Community Cancer Care

A Fresno man who recently beat stage four throat cancer and his wife have donated $2.4 million to Community Health System. The gift from Fresno accountant Chris Morse and his wife, Michelle, benefits the Community Cancer Care Institute in Clovis. The Morse family previously donated to CCI in memory of...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Clovis West briefly on shelter-in-place

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis West High School and Fort Washington Elementary were briefly on a shelter-in-place Thursday morning, according to Clovis Unified. CUSD says around 8:00 a.m. they were notified that law enforcement had received another non-credible, threatening phone call similar to those received previously.  The call came in before class started and the […]
CLOVIS, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Clovis West and Fort Washington placed on shelter-in-place

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Clovis West High and Fort Washington Elementary were placed on lockdown Wednesday following what was described as a threatening phone call, according to the Clovis Unified School District. District officials say at around 11:30 a.m. a phone call was received threatening Clovis West High....
CLOVIS, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Mr. Angel Gonzales’ from Kerman’s Sutherland Center

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( ) – It’s all about dinosaurs in Mr. Angel Gonzales’ class at Kerman’s Sutherland Center and it’s in anticipation of a fun trip coming up. Mr. Gonzales works with special needs students in the Adult Transition Program to prepare them for jobs and success. He has worked with special needs students for years, loves his job and clearly loves his students.
KERMAN, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Kings County emergency response agencies practice active shooter response

Agencies from across Kings County participated Wednesday afternoon at Naval Air Station Lemoore in an active shooter training exercise at Akers Elementary School. The simulation was part of the Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain program, a series of exercises participated by all Naval installations in the continental United States. During the exercise,...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This week is National Marriage Week in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County declared at its most recent Board of Supervisors meeting that the week of February 7 until February 14 is National Marriage Week in the County of Fresno. The declaration on Tuesday follows the establishment of National Marriage Week which was adopted in the United States in 2010. The resolution […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera South students are selling free-range eggs for $5 a dozen

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera-area high school is responding to high-priced eggs – and giving their students hands-on opportunities to learn about farming and business management. Madera South High School (MSHS) FFA (Future Farmers of America) students take care of 50 chickens. This includes feeding, cleaning the chicken coop, and collecting and cleaning the […]
MADERA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Ribbon cut on Kings County's newest library branch

King’s County’s newest library branch is ready to hit the road. The Kings Mobile Library, or KMBL (pronounced “Kimble”), is not just an extension of the Hanford Library, but its own independent branch, Kings County Library Director Natalie Rencher said at its ribbon cutting Wednesday afternoon.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis West and Fort Washington placed on lockdown again

February 6th, 2023: At the direction of Fresno PD, Clovis West High School and Fort Washington were again placed on lockdown at 9:30 AM Monday morning as another “spoofing threat” phone call, similar to the one placed on Friday afternoon, was received by a dispatch substation. Officers from...
FRESNO, CA

