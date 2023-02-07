Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hairstylist & Actress Indicted on Wild Multi-Million Dollar Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Volunteers sought for assisting emergency relief at Central California Food Bank in FresnoD.J. EatonFresno, CA
Arthur Dyson to speak on ‘Touching the Soul: The Poetics of Architecture’ at Fresno Art Museum on February 11D.J. EatonFresno, CA
The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891Cristoval VictorialFresno, CA
Related
Board members share efforts to reopen Madera Community Hospital
The empty building is a stark contrast from what was once a bustling hospital before it was forced to shut down.
GV Wire
Fourth Hoax Call Aims at Clovis West. How the School Responded.
Clovis West High School was the target of yet-another phone call threat Thursday morning, the fourth in five days. The call came before 8 a.m. and before the start of classes at the northeast Fresno high school, spokeswoman Kelly Avants said. Law enforcement quickly determined it to be a hoax...
GV Wire
Fresno Family Gifts $2.4 Million for Community Cancer Care
A Fresno man who recently beat stage four throat cancer and his wife have donated $2.4 million to Community Health System. The gift from Fresno accountant Chris Morse and his wife, Michelle, benefits the Community Cancer Care Institute in Clovis. The Morse family previously donated to CCI in memory of...
Down Syndrome Association of Central California needs donations for Fairytale Ball
The Down Syndrome Association of Central California helps support families with children touched by Down syndrome.
Clovis West briefly on shelter-in-place
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis West High School and Fort Washington Elementary were briefly on a shelter-in-place Thursday morning, according to Clovis Unified. CUSD says around 8:00 a.m. they were notified that law enforcement had received another non-credible, threatening phone call similar to those received previously. The call came in before class started and the […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Clovis West and Fort Washington placed on shelter-in-place
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Clovis West High and Fort Washington Elementary were placed on lockdown Wednesday following what was described as a threatening phone call, according to the Clovis Unified School District. District officials say at around 11:30 a.m. a phone call was received threatening Clovis West High....
yourcentralvalley.com
Mr. Angel Gonzales’ from Kerman’s Sutherland Center
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( ) – It’s all about dinosaurs in Mr. Angel Gonzales’ class at Kerman’s Sutherland Center and it’s in anticipation of a fun trip coming up. Mr. Gonzales works with special needs students in the Adult Transition Program to prepare them for jobs and success. He has worked with special needs students for years, loves his job and clearly loves his students.
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County emergency response agencies practice active shooter response
Agencies from across Kings County participated Wednesday afternoon at Naval Air Station Lemoore in an active shooter training exercise at Akers Elementary School. The simulation was part of the Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain program, a series of exercises participated by all Naval installations in the continental United States. During the exercise,...
This week is National Marriage Week in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County declared at its most recent Board of Supervisors meeting that the week of February 7 until February 14 is National Marriage Week in the County of Fresno. The declaration on Tuesday follows the establishment of National Marriage Week which was adopted in the United States in 2010. The resolution […]
Madera South students are selling free-range eggs for $5 a dozen
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera-area high school is responding to high-priced eggs – and giving their students hands-on opportunities to learn about farming and business management. Madera South High School (MSHS) FFA (Future Farmers of America) students take care of 50 chickens. This includes feeding, cleaning the chicken coop, and collecting and cleaning the […]
Hanford Sentinel
Ribbon cut on Kings County's newest library branch
King’s County’s newest library branch is ready to hit the road. The Kings Mobile Library, or KMBL (pronounced “Kimble”), is not just an extension of the Hanford Library, but its own independent branch, Kings County Library Director Natalie Rencher said at its ribbon cutting Wednesday afternoon.
Madera County hosting 2 free dump events
The Madera County Public Works Department and CalTrans Clean California joined together to host two free dump events.
clovisroundup.com
Clovis West and Fort Washington placed on lockdown again
February 6th, 2023: At the direction of Fresno PD, Clovis West High School and Fort Washington were again placed on lockdown at 9:30 AM Monday morning as another “spoofing threat” phone call, similar to the one placed on Friday afternoon, was received by a dispatch substation. Officers from...
The Ugly Company based in Farmersville gets $9 million funding boost
A local company that saves ugly fruit has received a multi-million-dollar business boost to continue its mission of feeding a need.
What’s happening to the IMAX building at River Park in Fresno?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Edwards Fresno Stadium 21 first opened in May of 1998 at River Park. The first blockbuster film to be shown there was Godzilla, directed by Roland Emmerich and starring Matthew Broderick and Maria Pitillo. One of the unique features of that theater was its detached IMAX screen from the main building […]
Who do you want as Merced’s police chief? City asks community
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced announced Wednesday a series of community engagement events to figure out who should be the city’s next police chief. A nationwide search for the position is underway, which includes a series of community meetings where residents can provide their input to assist with the search and selection […]
GV Wire
Fresno County Officials Ignored Water Warnings and Now Taxpayers Are Footing the Bill for Luxury Subdivision
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article is a collaboration between SJV Water and Fresnoland. A high-end housing development in the foothills above Fresno that was approved despite unreliable groundwater supplies is now getting a $4.2 million taxpayer bailout to bring in surface water that may, or may not, materialize. Jesse Vad.
Study ranks Fresno as the 6th worst place to live to stay sober
A recent study has analyzed data across 100 cities to find the best and worst cities for sober living. It ranked Fresno as the 6th worst city.
Dine and Dish: Libelula in Downtown Fresno
Sometimes, a "hole in the wall" eatery can offer you a whole new outlook. In this week's Dine and Dish, we show you the unique dishes cooking inside Libelula in downtown Fresno.
Comments / 0