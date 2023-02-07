Read full article on original website
Wayne County man with extensive criminal record arrested after removing tether
(CBS DETROIT) - Wyandotte Chief of Police Archie Hamilton says he is tired of career criminals like Tobias Catron, 26, getting out of jail easily and then committing more crimes. According to court records, Catron has been convicted of a dozen violent offenses including possessing a firearm as a felon, armed robbery and fleeing police. "When you have people who have a history of violence and criminal behavior they need to be locked up," Hamilton said.Back in November, CBS News Detroit spoke with Hamilton about Catron after he led Wyandotte police on a high-speed chase through several cities. The chase ended in...
Notorious felon cuts off two GPS tethers after judge allows release from jail
Tobias Catron can't seem to stay out of his own way. The notorious felon from Lincoln Park is only 26 years old and he's racked up a lot of trouble and is showing no signs of slowing down.
Corruption in Macomb County
No one place has the market cornered on public corruption. But Macomb County has been in the spotlight for years due to corruption investigations. There, the once-most powerful and feared politician — ex-Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco — awaits sentencing later this month in a yearslong federal corruption probe that netted nearly two dozen people, including high-profile businessmen and local politicians from both sides of the aisle.
Detroit police chief defends Project Greenlight after DOJ calls it ineffective
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Department of Justice researchers recently said that two Detroit police programs designed to curb crime, Project Greenlight and Ceasefire, don't do enough. "There’s no surprise here at all. It’s exactly what people in the city have been saying for four years since this program was up and running," said Eric Williams, with the Detroit Justice Center. "Part of me wants to say, ‘I told you so.’ The other part of me is looking forward and saying what is the response? Does DPD double down on this? Do they find fault with the study?"
Detroit man sentenced to 8 years in prison for role in $2.2M unemployment fraud scheme
(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison in connection to defrauding government agencies out of $2.2 million in COVID-19 pandemic assistance money and defrauding the United States Postal Service out of $200,000.Chaz Duane Shields, 35, of Detroit, was sentenced on Thursday, Feb. 9.According to Attorney Dawn N. Ison, from May 2020 through at least July 2021, Shields and his co-conspirators had agreed to submit more than 240 fraudulent unemployment claims to over 20 states. The purpose of this was to obtain more than $2.2 million in unemployment insurance benefits. In addition, the U.S. Department...
Justice For Dominick: 4-year-old's family fights mom's release after murder
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Dominick Calhoun would have turned 17 years old this year and enjoyed being a senior in high school, deciding what the future would bring. But he was beaten to death by his mother's boyfriend at 4 years old in 2010. Thirteen years later, not a day goes by that Dominick's family doesn't think about the young man he would have become.
FBI assisting Harper Woods police in search for man who robbed credit union Friday morning
Harper Woods detectives and the FBI are searching for a man who robbed a credit union in the Wayne County community late Friday morning.
Police looking for 3 men in connection to theft of weapons from Macomb County home [VIDEO]
Three men are wanted for questioning by sheriff’s deputies in Macomb County regarding a home burglary case last month where guns and other items were stolen.
‘No effect’: Justice Department program says Detroit's Project Greenlight and Ceasefire don't do enough
DETROIT (FOX 2) - For the past decade, Detroit's police chiefs have lauded Project Greenlight and Ceasefire as programs that deter crime. But this week, the U.S. Department of Justice's research arm says they don't do enough. The DOJ's research arm, National Institute of Justice (NIJ), dives deep into studies...
3-year-old girl reported missing from Detroit after father did not surrender her to CPS
Michigan State Police are looking for a 3-year-old girl and her biological father after he failed to follow a court order requiring him to surrender her to Child Protective Services (CPS). According to Michigan State Police (MSP) Second District on Twitter, the Metro South Post is investigating a missing persons...
DPD: 20-year-old in custody after stabbing father
Detroit police were dispatched Friday evening at approximately 8:12 pm for reports of a domestic dispute at a home in the 7600 block of Faust.
Police: 'Urine soaked drunk man' arrested after breaking into elderly Wyandotte man's home, thinking it was his own
An elderly Wyandotte man “got some unnecessary excitement” earlier this month when he got an unexpected visit from a drunk man who thought he was in his own home, according to police.
Warren police investigating death of one month old infant
Warren police were dispatched Saturday morning to a home in the 27400 block of Sutherland in Warren following a call about a baby not breathing.
Livingston County Doctor Charged In Medicare Fraud Scheme
A Livingston County doctor is among 23 individuals charged in $61.5 (m) million fraud schemes. Federal court documents were unsealed this week charging 23 Michigan residents for their alleged involvement in two illegal schemes to defraud Medicare of more than $61.5 (m) million by paying kickbacks and bribes and billing Medicare for unnecessary medical services that were never provided.
Woman accused in fatal hit-and-run of MSU student fled to Thailand, feds say
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A woman accused in the fatal hit-and-run of a Michigan State University student last month allegedly fled to Thailand to avoid prosecution, according to a FBI criminal complaint. Around 5:45 a.m. on Jan. 1, Benjamin Kable, 22, of Shelby Township, was walking on Rochester Road...
16-month-old found in ditch lived in ‘deplorable’ conditions prior to death, police report says
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI – Weeks prior to his body being found in a ditch along a Genesee County road, a 16-month-old boy spent many of his nights sleeping in a closet on the second floor of a house in disrepair. The living situations in the Mt. Morris Township...
Death of 1-year-old child in Warren spurs police investigation
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a 1-year-old child’s death in Warren on Saturday morning, officials said. The Warren Police Department said
Two critically shot Friday night in separate Detroit shootings
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating two unrelated critical shooting incidents on the city's west side. Detroit police are investigating a critical shooting that occurred late Friday night. macOS Ventura: 4 new apps you'll loveCleanMyMac by MacPaw|. Police said a 26-year-old man was sitting in...
Former dental practice employee charged with embezzling $200K
A woman from St. Clair Shores, Mich., has been charged with allegedly embezzling more than $200,000 from a dental practice where she was an employee at the time, the Woodward Talk reported Feb. 8. Kimberly Monette, 38, was arrested Jan. 18 by the Berkley Public Safety Department, according to the...
Michigan Pharmacist Sentenced For ‘Diverting’ Over 25,000 Opioid Pills
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI. – A Madison Heights pharmacist was sentenced today to 84 months in federal prison based on his convictions for conspiring to distribute over 25,000 opioid pills and for money laundering, announced United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison. Yousef Kosho, 44, was sentenced
