DETROIT (FOX 2) - Department of Justice researchers recently said that two Detroit police programs designed to curb crime, Project Greenlight and Ceasefire, don't do enough. "There’s no surprise here at all. It’s exactly what people in the city have been saying for four years since this program was up and running," said Eric Williams, with the Detroit Justice Center. "Part of me wants to say, ‘I told you so.’ The other part of me is looking forward and saying what is the response? Does DPD double down on this? Do they find fault with the study?"

