Macomb County, MI

CBS Detroit

Wayne County man with extensive criminal record arrested after removing tether

(CBS DETROIT) - Wyandotte Chief of Police Archie Hamilton says he is tired of career criminals like Tobias Catron, 26, getting out of jail easily and then committing more crimes. According to court records, Catron has been convicted of a dozen violent offenses including possessing a firearm as a felon, armed robbery and fleeing police. "When you have people who have a history of violence and criminal behavior they need to be locked up," Hamilton said.Back in November, CBS News Detroit spoke with Hamilton about Catron after he led Wyandotte police on a high-speed chase through several cities. The chase ended in...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Corruption in Macomb County

No one place has the market cornered on public corruption. But Macomb County has been in the spotlight for years due to corruption investigations. There, the once-most powerful and feared politician — ex-Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco — awaits sentencing later this month in a yearslong federal corruption probe that netted nearly two dozen people, including high-profile businessmen and local politicians from both sides of the aisle.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police chief defends Project Greenlight after DOJ calls it ineffective

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Department of Justice researchers recently said that two Detroit police programs designed to curb crime, Project Greenlight and Ceasefire, don't do enough. "There’s no surprise here at all. It’s exactly what people in the city have been saying for four years since this program was up and running," said Eric Williams, with the Detroit Justice Center. "Part of me wants to say, ‘I told you so.’ The other part of me is looking forward and saying what is the response? Does DPD double down on this? Do they find fault with the study?"
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit man sentenced to 8 years in prison for role in $2.2M unemployment fraud scheme

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison in connection to defrauding government agencies out of $2.2 million in COVID-19 pandemic assistance money and defrauding the United States Postal Service out of $200,000.Chaz Duane Shields, 35, of Detroit, was sentenced on Thursday, Feb. 9.According to Attorney Dawn N. Ison, from May 2020 through at least July 2021, Shields and his co-conspirators had agreed to submit more than 240 fraudulent unemployment claims to over 20 states. The purpose of this was to obtain more than $2.2 million in unemployment insurance benefits. In addition, the U.S. Department...
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Justice For Dominick: 4-year-old's family fights mom's release after murder

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Dominick Calhoun would have turned 17 years old this year and enjoyed being a senior in high school, deciding what the future would bring. But he was beaten to death by his mother's boyfriend at 4 years old in 2010. Thirteen years later, not a day goes by that Dominick's family doesn't think about the young man he would have become.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Livingston County Doctor Charged In Medicare Fraud Scheme

A Livingston County doctor is among 23 individuals charged in $61.5 (m) million fraud schemes. Federal court documents were unsealed this week charging 23 Michigan residents for their alleged involvement in two illegal schemes to defraud Medicare of more than $61.5 (m) million by paying kickbacks and bribes and billing Medicare for unnecessary medical services that were never provided.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Two critically shot Friday night in separate Detroit shootings

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating two unrelated critical shooting incidents on the city's west side. Detroit police are investigating a critical shooting that occurred late Friday night. macOS Ventura: 4 new apps you'll loveCleanMyMac by MacPaw|. Police said a 26-year-old man was sitting in...
DETROIT, MI
beckersdental.com

Former dental practice employee charged with embezzling $200K

A woman from St. Clair Shores, Mich., has been charged with allegedly embezzling more than $200,000 from a dental practice where she was an employee at the time, the Woodward Talk reported Feb. 8. Kimberly Monette, 38, was arrested Jan. 18 by the Berkley Public Safety Department, according to the...
BERKLEY, MI

