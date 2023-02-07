Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Lease up and told to go, some renters are filing housing complaints with state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother in Powell filed an unfair housing complaint with the state of Ohio after she said she was told to go at the end of her previous lease. "I moved up here to give my son a better education," mother Danielle Cofield said after calling ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers.
WSYX ABC6
Alleged Colombian drug kingpin extradited to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of helping traffick hundreds of kilos of cocaine appeared in federal court Friday. Julio Ernesto Jimenez-Oyaga, also known as Alcon, was indicted back in 2019 along with Sergio L Valderrama-Areiza. Federal prosecutors accuse the pair of shipping over 250 kilos of cocaine,...
WSYX ABC6
Person stabbed near downtown overnight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person has been hospitalized after being stabbed just east of downtown Columbus early Saturday morning. Columbus Police were called to the 200 block of East Main Street around 1:41 a.m. where a person was found with a stab wound. The victim was taken to...
WSYX ABC6
Westerville remembering two officers on anniversary of deaths
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The city of Westerville will honor the lives of two fallen police officers on Friday. Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering were killed in the line of duty five years ago today while responding to a domestic violence call. The Westerville Police Honor Guard will place...
WSYX ABC6
Man arrested, charged in deadly shooting at Atwood Terrace
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been arraigned in court Saturday morning on charges in the case of a deadly shooting in the Linden area. Columbus Police arrested 32-year-old Paul Banks on February 10th, charging him in a shooting at Atwood Terrace on January 31 that killed 60-year-old Ronald Price and injured another man.
WSYX ABC6
Police: 1 dead in officer-involved shooting near Home Depot in Grove City
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One man was killed in an officer-involved shooting at the Home Depot on Stringtown Road in Grove City Saturday night. At least one Columbus Division of Police SWAT officer was involved in the shooting. CPD Sgt. Scarpetti said officers were serving warrant for rape when...
WSYX ABC6
Winter crisis program extended
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Development Services Agency and The Breathing Association are extending the Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program to March 31, 2023. Eligible households can receive up to $175 if they are a customer of a regulated utility or $750 if they are a customer of unregulated utilities such as electric cooperatives and municipal utilities.
WSYX ABC6
Person shot in east Columbus overnight, suspect in custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning on the east side of the city. Columbus Police arrived at a house the 800 block of South Hampton Avenue just before 4:00 a.m. where one person was found shot. That victim was taken to...
WSYX ABC6
Police: man charged in 2021 homicide after linking shell casings from prior arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said they linked a man to a 2021 homicide using ATF resources, a few weeks after the city announced millions of dollars for that program. Terell Stokes, 28 is charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting along Grasmere Avenue on July...
WSYX ABC6
Two injured in west Columbus fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people are in the hospital following a fire that involved an RV and a house it was parked next to on the west side of Columbus Sunday morning. Per the Columbus Division of Fire, two people were inside the RV when the fire started. Those two were able to escape on their own, but were transported to OSU Wexner Medical Center.
WSYX ABC6
Man shot several times in north Columbus overnight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds after having been shot early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 1800 block of Oakland Park Avenue around 2:18 a.m. on report of shots fired. A 49-year-old man was found lying on the sidewalk having been shot several times.
WSYX ABC6
Bexley leaders address controversy after community rocked by 'series of racist incidents'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bexley leaders acknowledged the pain felt by some community members as the city's school district is reeling from racism. Community members have been in an uproar after an image of an orangutan eating a watermelon was shown following a Black History Month fact in middle school announcements.
WSYX ABC6
Man dies after east Columbus shooting Sunday morning, suspect in custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police say a man died after having been shot in east Columbus on Sunday morning. Officers arrived at the scene at the 5400 block of Red Bird Court around 5:54 a.m. where a man was found shot and not responsive. The victim, later identified as 30-year-old Nathanael Spears was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition where he was pronounced dead at 6:21 a.m.
WSYX ABC6
Here's what the new distracted driving law means for drivers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - Distracted driving is now illegal in the state of Ohio after Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 288 into law last month. The law cracks down on texting, reading, and watching videos behind the wheel, making holding and using a cell phone while driving a primary offense.
WSYX ABC6
Girls on the Run expanding program across Ohio ahead of the upcoming spring session
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Helping to strengthen third-to-eighth-grade girls’ social, emotional and physical skills, Girls on the Run of Central Ohio has been granted approval by its national headquarters to extend its service territory! The nonprofit will now allow young girls in Licking, Madison and Pickaway counties access to its two key programs, Girls on the Run and Heart & Sole.
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal crash in Pleasant Township
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead and another injured following a crash on Harrisburg Pike in Pleasant Township early Sunday morning. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, a car and truck collided head-on near the 8000 block of Harrisburg Pike. The driver and passenger of the car were transported to hospitals in the area, and the passenger was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the truck was treated on the scene.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio National Guard soldiers headed to Western Europe
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Family and friends turned out to the Reynoldsburg Community Church for a special send-off ceremony Friday. Fifty citizen-soldiers with the Ohio Army National Guard are deploying to Western Europe. The deployment is a part of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce. The unit will provide mission...
WSYX ABC6
Sports Betting: who's winning and who's losing in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's everywhere you look. The advertisements tempting people to give sports betting a try. "On tv, on social media, scrolling through as I pull out of my house across the street there's a billboard, it really is inescapable," said Derek Longmeier, the Executive Director of the nonprofit, statewide organization Problem Gambling Network of Ohio.
WSYX ABC6
Church leaders ponder options after steeple crashes to ground during high winds
GALLOWAY, Ohio (WSYX) — Some Central Ohioans are dealing with the fallout after high winds caused power outages and other headaches Thursday. In Franklin County, Mother Nature knocked a steeple right off a church roof. The Columbia Heights United Methodist Church said its steeple came crashing down just before...
WSYX ABC6
Mount Vernon Nazarene president to retire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mount Vernon Nazarene University President Dr. Henry W. Spaulding II has announced he will retire this coming spring. He told the university's board of trustees, “It has been the great joy and honor of my life to serve as President of MVNU, and especially to serve with the trustees. Your wisdom and support have given me strength to help lead this University. I will always have a special place in my heart for MVNU and for the traditions and doctrinal/moral convictions of MVNU.”
