ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Memphis woman finds racial slur on MTSU dorm door

By Melissa Moon
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0twb2E_0kf7i92G00

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis woman attending Middle Tennessee State University is disappointed after finding a racial slur on her dorm room door last Friday.

Kristin Blake said the offensive n-word was written on a whiteboard below a Gossip Girl meme and a large banner she and her roommate put up to celebrate Black History Month.

Racist graffiti found on message board at MTSU student dorm

“At first, I thought it was a joke. I thought it was one of our friends who was just joking around — one of our Black friends, specifically,” said Blake. “We called them, and they were like, what are you talking about? Then we realized it was a serious issue.”

Blake said they reported it to their residential advisor, who contacted MTSU police. According to MTSU, Housing and Residential Life, MTSU Police, and other campus administrators have been working with the impacted students since they became aware of the issue.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

A picture of the racial slur has been shared across social media by those outraged by what happened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtlwS_0kf7i92G00
(Courtesy: Kristin Blake)
(Courtesy: Kristin Blake)

Blake, a freshman at MTSU, said this sort of outward hatred is something she is not used to but has been prepared to deal with at college.

“We were talking about Black culture, which makes some people uncomfortable. We just didn’t realize the extent that some people would express that discomfort or hatred they were feeling,” Blake said. “I do have to be cognizant as a Black woman, racism is still alive and well and that it didn’t just disappear.”

MTSU students call for action after racist message found outside student’s dorm

In a statement, University President Sidney McPhee said it was a reprehensible act at any time, but it is especially despicable as the campus celebrates Black History Month.

McPhee said the behavior undermines the university’s values and ideals as a university community and has no place on campus.

Blake said she was grateful for the way the Murfreesboro school handled the situation.

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

“They are taking it very seriously, and that was really important to me,” said Blake. “We’ve been working with MTPD to give them all the info we can, but it is going to be very difficult because there are no cameras, and this isn’t something people fess up to doing.”

The university is asking anyone with information about this incident to call MTSU Police at 615-898-2424.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Business break in reported in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after they said a business was broken into in North Memphis. The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday on the 2200 block of Chelsea. When they arrived, officers were advised that the suspects forced their way into the business. An employee told officers that money, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two charged in death of Haywood, TN teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is dead following a shooting in Haywood County, Tennessee, the Haywood County Sheriff said. The sheriff said a Haywood High student was shot and killed in a vehicle when returning home to Brownsville. The victim has been identified as Christine Michael. The Haywood Sheriff’s Office said have arrested Kevion Davis, […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Longtime Memphis journalist Tom Dees passes away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A longtime journalist and member of the Memphis community has died, ABC24 learned Thursday afternoon. Tom Dees, who worked as a broadcast journalist for WHBQ in Memphis since 1995, died Thursday morning, days before what would have been his 58th birthday on Saturday. "Tom was always...
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN

Man injured in Antioch shooting

License plate readers will be watching for crime …. After years of debate, Metro Council voted to launch a six-month license plate reader (LPR) pilot program last December. Those LPRs will be installed throughout Davidson County in the coming weeks. 2 taken to hospital after crash between box truck, …
NASHVILLE, TN
dallasexaminer.com

He should have been safe

The first day of Black History Month brought a soul crushing ritual that has been repeated over and over in our nation’s history: a funeral for a Black son, father and brother killed by police. Vice President Kamala Harris was among the White House officials and members of Congress who attended the service for 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tennessee. His family and friends were also joined by the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Botham Jean and other victims of police violence.
MEMPHIS, TN
fox17.com

BJ's coming to Tennessee with first store in Nashville area

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is getting another wholesale retailer with the announcement BJ's Wholesale Club is expanding into the Midstate area. The company announced on Thursday it will open the first Tennessee location in La Vergne in the first half of the year. "The opening of our club in La Vergne represents...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Nashville warns homeowners of deed scams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are warning homeowners to be weary of deed scams in the Nashville area. Local homeowners have been receiving mail falsely claiming that the deed to their property has been transferred and recorded, according to Nashville Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson. Johnson said in...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX13 mourns loss of Tom Dees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The FOX13 family is mourning the loss of our friend and colleague Tom Dees. The longest-tenured member of the FOX13 News team, Tom died Thursday morning at his home in Desoto County after an illness. He would have turned 58 on Saturday. Born in Indiana, Tom’s...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Grandmother robbed and carjacked in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grandmother who has fallen on hard times was carjacked at gunpoint along with her 7-year-old granddaughter outside an East Memphis hotel. Linda Orange is visibly shaken after being carjacked and robbed outside the Extended Stay America on Quail Hollow Road in East Memphis just after midnight Thursday. Police said three suspects […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

63K+
Followers
19K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy