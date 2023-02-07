ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

4 hurt, traffic blocked after 4-vehicle crash in Forestbrook area, Horry County Fire Rescue says

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
 6 days ago

HORRY COUNTY. S.C. (WBTW) — Four people are being taken to the hospital and traffic is blocked after a four-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in the Forestbrook area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue .

HCFR was dispatched at 8:03 a.m. to the area of Claypond Road and Wesley Street.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area while emergency crews work at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

WBTW News13

