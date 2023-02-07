Louisiana State Police Release Updated Information on Investigation of Deadly February 3 Officer-Involved Shooting in Shreveport

Read full article on original website
Attorney: This is was not Alonzo Bagley’s first violent encounter with Shreveport police
Haley said the family demands justice and accountability after Bagley's fatal shooting after Louisiana State Police confirmed that Bagley was not armed at the time officer Tyler shot him.
Shreveport Woman Found Shot Dead on College Street
On Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 11:39pm Shreveport Police Department responded to the 2600 block of W. College in reference to a female possibly being shot. Upon arrival SPD located a female laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. The female victim was pronounced deceased on scene.
Shreveport man guilty of high-speed chase, gun charges
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man could face up to 20 years in prison after his conviction for leading police on a high-speed chase and firearms charges. A Caddo Parish jury found Santavius Deangelo Bailey guilty on charges of illegal possession of stolen firearms, felon in possession of a firearm, and aggravated flight from an officer. Officials say Bailey was drunk and tried to fight employees at a restaurant on Monkhouse Dr. on March 26, 2022.
Attempted carjacking, second officer-involved shooting in Shreveport within a week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating an attempted carjacking and officer-involved shooting in Shreveport on Thursday afternoon. According to online dispatch record Caddo 911, 34 units from the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting on Linwood Avenue between Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Flournoy Lucas Road just before 4:30 p.m. Police say the […]
Suspected drunk driver hits, injures SPD officer assisting another driver
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport police sergeant and multiple others were injured when a suspected drunk driver hit him while helping a motorist late Thursday. Sergeant Marcus Hines was helping a stalled motorist at 11:34 p.m. on I-49 near the I-20 east/west exit ramps when a suspected drunk driver crashed into his patrol unit. The occupants of the stalled vehicle, Officer Sgt. Hines and the suspected drunk driver were all taken to the hospital for their injuries.
Shreveport Police sergeant struck by car while assisting motorist
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport Police sergeant was blocking traffic in his car when a speeding Audi crashed into him. On Feb. 9, at 11:34 p.m., Sergeant Marcus Hines was assisting a stalled motorist on I-49 just before the I-20 east and westbound exit ramps. While Hines was blocking traffic in a marked SPD unit with active overhead lighting he was struck by a 2015 Audi that was traveling at a high rate of speed.
Bossier PD searching for suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is asking the public for help finding a suspect connected to multiple vehicle burglaries in Shady Grove. Officers arrested other suspects involved on Tuesday after a vehicle chase. Police say the pursuit ended when the suspects crashed their vehicle.
Fentanyl investigation lands Shreveport man in jail
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics agents arrested a Shreveport man this week after finding $42,760 worth of illegal drugs and a firearm in his possession. On Thursday agents with the Caddo Narcotics Unit and DEA Task Force launched an investigation in reference to the distribution of...
SPD: Domestic violence suspect wanted for violating protective order
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help find a man wanted for domestic abuse and violating a protective order. According to police, they are looking for 30-year-old Roderick McKnight concerning ongoing reports of domestic abuse in the 4300 block of Illinois Street that officers responded to on January 23.
Meth traffickers sentenced to more than a decade each
According to United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown, James Pittman, 41, and Jeffery Southern, 51, were sentenced yesterday to more than a combined 24 years in federal prision,
Shreveport Police investigate fatal shooting of woman
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting that took the life of a woman Thursday night. SPD was called to the 2600 block of College Street in the Queensborough neighborhood just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Not many details are known at this time, but police have...
Shooting death of Alonzo Bagley leaves friends, family ‘heartbroken, grieving’
As Small spoke about his love for Bagley, he also made a point about the need to end qualified immunity for law enforcement.
Shreveport Man Found Guilty on Flight and Gun Charges
A Caddo Parish jury found Shreveporter Santavius Deangelo Bailey guilty Thursday, February 9, 2023, of aggravated flight from an officer and two weapons charges that could result in up to 20 years in prison. The three-man, nine-woman jury in District Judge Chris Victory's court determined that Bailey, 34, was guilty...
Statement of U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown on Shreveport shooting death Alonzo Sentell Bagley
SHREVEPORT, La. - On Friday Feb. 3, Alonzo Sentell Bagley tragically died. following an officer involved shooting that occurred during contact with a member of the. Shreveport Police Department. My thoughts are with the family and the Shreveport. community, and I pray for healing as they deal with the trauma...
Shreveport woman convicted of stealing from employer
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who systematically stole more than $83,000 from her employer was found guilty Thursday of felony theft by a Caddo Parish jury. Micquela Bell, 37, was convicted by the seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court. Jurors deliberated just over 30 minutes before returning their verdict of guilty as charged of felony theft of $25,000 or more.
Woman fatally shot in head on W. College Street
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at 11:39 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. The incident occurred in the 2600 block of W. College Street. Police say a concerned citizen called in about seeing a woman laying on the ground. Upon arrival, officers found the woman suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to the head.
Official: Black man killed by Louisiana police was unarmed
SHREVEPORT, La. — A Black man was unarmed when police in Louisiana fatally shot him in the chest last week after he ran away from a domestic disturbance call, authorities said. The federal prosecutor in Shreveport, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown, said Tuesday he’s keeping in contact with state police,...
Shreveport Police looking for runaway teen
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is looking for a 17-year-old juvenile teen who ran away from her home. On Jan. 30, Shy Wright, 17, ran away from home. Wright was last seen on the corner of Greenwood Road and Jewella Avenue, Monday, Feb. 3. She reportedly was wearing a jean jacket, grey joggers, and pink and orange slides.
Woman found shot to death in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. - The number of homicides rose up by one late Thursday in Shreveport when police were called to the 2600 block of W. College near Hearne shortly before midnight. According to SPD, a woman was found dead on the ground. She'd been shot in the head. No arrest...
Alonzo Bagley’s family wants justice before burial next week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday marks one week since 43-year-old Alonzo Bagley was fatally shot in the chest by 23-year-old Shreveport Police Officer Alexander Tyler. During a gathering on Thursday, Bagley’s family said they are seeking justice and closure before they bury him next week. “This is hard....
