Knoxville, TN

UTK fraternities divided on Super Bowl Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Super Bowl got between brothers in East Tennessee. Several University of Tennessee fraternities hosted watch parties and its members said the game spreads friendly rivalries. Fraternity brothers usually have a strong bond, but the Super Bowl transformed it for one day. Some fraternity members cheered...
KNOXVILLE, TN
No. 12 Tennessee gets top 10 win against No. 7 Northwestern, 6-0

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee softball picked up a top-10 win by beating Northwestern on Sunday in Clearwater, Florida, 6-0. The 12th-ranked Lady Vols took the lead after the first pitch against No. 7 Northwestern. Centerfielder Kiki Milloy launched a home run on the game's first pitch to give UT a 1-0 lead.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Nourish Knoxville hosts special Winter Farmers Market

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More than 800,000 people face hunger in Tennessee and 1 in 6 are children, according to Feeding America. A local nonprofit, Nourish Knoxville, hosted its Winter Farmer's Market and it was a special event. It was their Nourish Kids Club Day, which happens once a month.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Beyond History: Knoxville's Black Experience - Past

We're highlighting stories that played an integral role in the foundation and development of African Americans in East Tennessee. Black History Month is a time for people to honor and focus attention on African Americans who made contributions and sacrifices that helped shape the nation. East Tennessee has many stories...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Second-half explosion powers Lady Vols past Vandy, 86-59

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Lady Vols picked up their tenth SEC win of the season against Vanderbilt on Sunday afternoon. The teams went into halftime knotted up, but a strong third period carried Tennessee past its in-state rival inside Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee came out of the break on a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
East TN nonprofit named a state 'HIV/AIDS Center of Excellence'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An East Tennessee nonprofit that was started to help care for people living with HIV or AIDS earned statewide recognition on Thursday. The Positively Living and Choice Health Network was named an HIV/AIDS Center of Excellence by the Tennessee Department of Health. According to a release from the nonprofit, more than 90% of their clients have HIV and are virally suppressed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
No. 6 Tennessee loses at the buzzer again, falling to Missouri 86-85

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men’s basketball erased a 17-point deficit in the second half but lost at the buzzer to Missouri inside Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday, 86-85. The No. 6 Vols had Jonas Aidoo make his first start as Josiah-Jordan James didn’t play after suffering an ankle sprain on Wednesday against the Commodores.
KNOXVILLE, TN
'Trouble in Mind' opens at Clarence Brown Theatre Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The newest show at Clarence Brown Theatre is called "Trouble in Mind." It's a play set in the 1950s and puts conversations centered on race in the spotlight. At a glance, the stage for the production looks like it's still under construction, even though the design has been finished for weeks.
KNOXVILLE, TN
10Explores: Tharp Trace at Mead's Quarry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With over 50 miles of trails, Knoxville's Urban Wilderness has a little something for any kind of outdoor adventurer. Tucked into this system of interconnected parks and cultural sites is the Ijams Nature Center and its 12 miles of treks for all ability levels. Though it...
KNOXVILLE, TN
6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
10About Town: A house and garden show, A vintage Vols market and a Galentine's Day party

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Dogwood Arts House and Garden Show is happening this weekend! Meet the top home improvement, interior design and appliance vendors under one roof. You can also find unique art, jewelry and handmade products from local and regional artists at the Maker Market. The show runs Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and military and free for children under 12.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Arzo Carson, first TBI director, dies at age 100

Arzo Carson, an East Tennessee native whose long and rich life included serving as the first director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, died Sunday at age 100. David Rausch, current TBI director, said Carson set the stage and the standard for how the TBI operates today. "His legacy lives...
TENNESSEE STATE
KFD: Morning fire at Knoxville College leaves behind heavy building damage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a call for a building on fire at Knoxville College Saturday morning. The fire was reported at 8:52 a.m. Mark Wilbanks, assistant fire chief with KFD, said in a release, firefighters arrived to the scene just before 9 a.m. and found a building in the back of the property quickly filling with smoke.
KNOXVILLE, TN
