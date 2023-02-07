J.K. Rowling has already spoken out on ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ boycotts and their impact on her wealth

Read full article on original website
Bill Weronko
4d ago
Rowling's views on trans are in line with most of the population of the planet. A small vocal minority impact will be minimal.
Reply(7)
15
Bob Barker123
4d ago
I think she is epic. what do liberals say fallow the science. Well she did and guess what you didn't like it. So cry me a river.
Reply
7
BizzyMom
4d ago
People still have a right to their opinion. Her imagination in her writing is amazing. You are buying an escape from reality, not her opinions in real life. Stop pushing everyone to think the same.
Reply
4
Related
JK Rowling lights Twitter ablaze after telling pro-trans men lecturing women to look in the ‘bloody mirror’
"Harry Potter" creator J.K. Rowling told men that lecturing women on what a woman is doesn't make them friends of the trans community: It just makes them misogynists.
wegotthiscovered.com
Emma Watson has already told J. K. Rowling what she thinks of the ‘Harry Potter’ creator’s transphobia ahead of ‘Hogwarts Legacy’
The transphobia of J.K. Rowling is sadly never far from the thoughts of Harry Potter fans, but the once-beloved writer’s anti-trans rhetoric is once again haunting headlines in the run-up to the release of Hogwarts Legacy. The incoming video game based on the ever-expanding Wizarding World has only led to the author’s critics taking a sterner stance against her harmful views, although one Harry Potter star has always made no secret of how much she disagrees with Rowling.
wegotthiscovered.com
Are ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ fans really blowing their paychecks on multiple copies just to spite detractors?
Between the inevitable publicity that follows controversy and the fandom’s insane initiative to buy multiple copies of the game, it looks as though Hogwarts Legacy publisher Warner Bros. and creator J.K. Rowling are the only people to benefit from this stormy launch, which is ironic when you realize the boycotting campaign may have ended up doing exactly what it was trying to stop.
Emma Watson Refused to Undress or Do Drugs in Films Just to Avoid Her ‘Harry Potter’ Image
Although concerned with being typecast, there were certain roles Emma Watson wasn’t too keen on playing just for the sake of leaving ‘Harry Potter’ behind.
Woman Finds Encyclopedia From 1870s Filled With Facts That Sound Like They Come From Another Dimension
This is so weird! Did we shift timelines?
A mask of unadorned misery: how Ben Affleck became the world’s biggest meme
In pictures from the Grammys, the superstar once again looks exhausted and overwhelmed. His expression speaks for us all
Plies Sparks Fiery Twitter Debate On Gender Roles Saying He Wouldn’t Date A Women Who Acts Or Thinks ‘Like A Man’
Hoping to gain more insight into Plies' stance, sports journalist Jemele Hill popped into the conversation with a thought-provoking question.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa makes fans furious as the one acceptable DC role for Chris Pratt is found
Deep down, we always knew that the DCU was in need of a major overhaul. Many even went so far as to suggest that the competition required its own Kevin Feige, a person to take control of the interconnected cinematic universe and make sure that all the pieces of the puzzle clicked together in perfect harmony and coherence.
Ghost are teasing something massive: “Jesus is coming”
Something is afoot in the world of Ghost - is it a new EP or the return of the messiah?
wegotthiscovered.com
The solitary horror scene that scarred an entire generation for life marks 20 years of traumatizing
There are certain scenes in horror movie history that stick with you from the moment you witness them for the first time, and no matter how hard you try and forget, it’ll remain burned into your consciousness forever. For an entire generation, the only thing somebody has to do is mention Final Destination 2, and everyone knows exactly what scene they’re talking about.
wegotthiscovered.com
Will Smith’s next comeback attempt could come in a sequel not a single soul is asking to see
The muted response to Apple TV’s Emancipation hinted that perhaps the world isn’t quite ready to embrace Will Smith with open arms once again, or maybe it’s got something to do with tepid reviews painting the picture of a movie that simply wasn’t very good. Either...
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King breaks down what Netflix’s new password sharing policy really means for subscribers
Netflix’s impending crackdown on password sharing has plenty of users concerned. While the news isn’t shocking (Netflix announced the move in ealy 2022) the internet is abuzz with curiosity, outrage, and irritation at the company’s move. Twitter is rife with frustrated Netflix members and for good reason....
msn.com
The 10 movies everyone's watching on Netflix right now
Slide 1 of 11: After buying the rights to two "Knives Out" sequels for a whopping $450 million in 2021, Netflix's investment in the mystery thriller franchise is starting to pay off. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is now the streaming platform's fifth most-watched movie of all time, and it's still dominating the weekly list of the most-watched movies on Netflix two weeks after its Dec. 23 release. Following it closely is "The Pale Blue Eye," a crime thriller starring Christian Bale as a 19th-century detective enlisting the help of a young Edgar Allen Poe to solve a murder. Netflix has clearly been in its murder/crime era lately; however, this week some familiar titles also made their way up the chart. Peter Jackson's 2005 Academy Award-winning remake of "King Kong" was added to Netflix's roster on Jan. 1 and started climbing up the top 10 most-watched movies list à la the fictional monster and the Empire State Building. The critically acclaimed film that was never an audience favorite (as indicated by its conflicting Rotten Tomatoes critics and audience scores) is clearly making a comeback of sorts thanks to the streaming giant. It appears the early 2000s are having a moment on Netflix in general. The 2005 Adam Sandler remake of "The Longest Yard" is also making an appearance on this week's top 10 list. Meanwhile, the ever-present blockbuster musical "Sing 2" is celebrating 21 weeks on Netflix's U.S. trending movies list For more song and dance, the hit musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's "Matilda" is also continuing to win over critics and Netflix audiences alike. Read on to see what other movies joined these hits on the list Stacker compiled of the most popular movies on Netflix in the U.S. from Jan. 2-Jan. 8.
wegotthiscovered.com
If you’re boycotting ‘Hogwarts Legacy’, a great new magical game with good politics is right here waiting for you
So you’re disgusted by J.K. Rowling’s transphobia, don’t want to support her financially, are putting your money where your mouth is, and skipping Hogwarts Legacy. Good for you, the world needs fewer hypocrites. This is no small sacrifice if you’re a die-hard Harry Potter fan. Hogwarts Legacy...
Roseanne Barr Says ABC Killing off Character Was a Message: ‘They Did Want Me to Commit Suicide’
Roseanne Barr has called out what she thinks is the sexist double standard of cancel culture and addressed ABC for firing her from her own sitcom reboot “Roseanne” before rebranding it as “The Conners.” “It was a witch-burning,” Barr said of the fallout in a new interview with The Los Angeles Times. “They denied me the right to apologize. Oh my God, they just hated me so badly. I had never known that they hated me like that. They hate me because I have talent, because I have an opinion. Even though ‘Roseanne’ became [ABC’s] No. 1 show, they’d rather not...
‘Scary but fascinating’: What Nostradamus may have seen for 2023
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Predictions are just that: Predictions. But recently, social media has picked up on the well-known prophecies of French physician and astrologer Michel de Nostredame, better known as Nostradamus. On TikTok, videos detailing what to expect for 2023, supposedly based on Nostradamus’ forecast, have caught the attention of hundreds of thousands of viewers […]
wegotthiscovered.com
Parents beg ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ developers to fix their biggest problem with the game
Amidst controversies surrounding the motives behind playing Harry Potter‘s newest game, Hogwarts Legacy, there is a particular gripe that has been bothering parents online, and no, it has nothing to do with transphobia or antisemitism. As some users have pointed out on Reddit, Hogwarts Legacy has an ongoing technical...
Which house should you choose in Hogwarts Legacy?
Your Hogwarts Legacy house will determine your common room and clothing style, and we'll tell you how to pick the house you want.
Streamers may lose their jobs if they play new 'transphobic' 'Harry Potter' game: 'Say goodbye to your career'
"Hogwarts Legacy" is one of the most anticipated games this year. But thanks to a new website, the cancel culture vibe surrounding it may threaten careers.
Tech site trashed after giving ‘Harry Potter’ game rock bottom review score over J.K. Rowling’s views
Tech outlet Wired.com was slammed Friday for its official review trashing a new "Harry Potter" video game because of its ties to J.K. Rowling.
Comments / 32