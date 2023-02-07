ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

‘Fast X’ already coming under fire for having a distinct lack of Dwayne Johnson

The first trailer for Fast X has finally been revealed, and it looks every bit as excessively outrageous as we’ve come to expect from the family over the last two decades. Virtually every member is present and accounted for – with John Cena and Jason Statham even popping up to kick some ass in the footage – but fans are already voicing their disappointment that Dwayne Johnson isn’t going to be one of them. Of course, everyone knows why he’s not returning, but that hasn’t made it any less disappointing.
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU fans still holding out hope for one of the rare post-credits scenes that never went anywhere

The MCU is an absolute behemoth these days, with more than 40 releases between 2008’s Iron Man and 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Scattered among the broad range of films and television shows, a good 70 mid and post credit scenes have given viewers a glimpse of what is to come. It’s through these scenes that the Avengers initiative got its first mention, fans caught early glimpses of Thanos, and a range of characters were carefully plugged for future releases. Among these characters is a Spider-Man mainstay whose brief role in Spider-Man: Homecoming seemed, at first, like just the beginning.
wegotthiscovered.com

Vin Diesel names exactly the reason you’d imagine for recruiting Rita Moreno into the ‘Fast & Furious’ fold

Family is the main reason surrounding Vin Diesel‘s decision to cast legendary actress. Diesel, who is currently promoting the trailer of the 10th movie in the Fast and Furious franchise slated to debut this week, recently opened up during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about the thought process he went through when introducing Moreno’s character. Moreno will play Diesel’s grandmother.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s newest A-list waste of space weaponizes star power to reach #1 in 65 nations

It’s more than a touch ironic and definitely worth mentioning that the majority of Netflix’s best and most popular original movies to have released so far this year haven’t been glossy Hollywood efforts packing a sizeable roster of recognizable stars, but Your Place or Mine has bucked the trend to deliver the streaming service’s latest slab of instantaneously successful mediocrity.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Fast X’ footage of Paul Walker hits ‘Fast & Furious’ fans square in the feels

The highly anticipated Fast X trailer hit an awaiting internet on Friday and it predictably has everything Fast & Furious fans could hope for and more. Jason Momoa makes his debut as the franchise’s latest villain; legendary actress and EGOT winner Rita Moreno is brought in as the Toretto family matriarch; and Brie Larson is likewise introduced as a new character who we don’t know much about yet.
wegotthiscovered.com

First ‘The Flash’ poster makes clear DC knows you’re not watching the movie for Ezra Miller

For a movie about the Fastest Man Alive, The Flash movie sure has taken its sweet time in getting here. After years of running on the spot in development hell, the Ezra Miller vehicle has been endlessly pushed around the schedules over the past couple of years, but — almost unbelievably — it’s now just a few months away from sprinting onto the big screen. Ahead of a new trailer dropping this weekend at the Super Bowl, DC Studios has shared the first official poster for the film, teasing its big superhero team-up.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s latest descent into murder mystery madness flips the script to hit #1 in 59 countries

The murder mystery has been on an upward trajectory for several years now, to the extent it wouldn’t be outside the realms of imagination to name the whodunnint as the most popular genre in all of entertainment that doesn’t feature spandex-clad superheroes. In a fortunate stroke of luck, Netflix’s You underwent a reinvention at exactly the right time.
wegotthiscovered.com

2023’s scariest horror movie is already being hailed as the modern-day ‘Blair Witch Project’

From glowing reviews for Blumhouse’s M3GAN to the unsettling nature of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, 2023 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest and brightest years for the realm of cinematic horror — and much to the surprise of absolutely no one. Although, there’s one found-footage horror movie in particular that continues to garner significant praise, so much so that film critics are now describing it as the modern-day version of 1999’s The Blair Witch Project.
wegotthiscovered.com

Manifestation begins as Marvel fans hope ‘Secret Invasion’ trailer drops during Super Bowl

Marvel and DC released trailers for their biggest blockbusters of the year, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Flash. With all the big trailers being released these past few years throughout the Super Bowl, this led to an online manifestation campaign for Marvel to also release the trailer for Secret Invasion during the major sporting event.
wegotthiscovered.com

Is Rihanna pregnant? Twitter erupts amid the singer’s Super Bowl performance

UPDATE: Rihanna’s representatives have confirmed that the singer is pregnant. Rihanna has given a stellar Super Bowl performance, but that’s not what caught the fans’ attention. Despite singing all the hits, like “Umbrella” and “Diamond,” there are now assumptions that this pop star is pregnant. Was her halftime show a bump reveal?
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Flash’ Super Bowl trailer finally earns James Gunn the support of DCU fandom

The first full trailer for DC’s The Flash has been released during the Super Bowl, and surprisingly, the reactions have been extremely positive. The film, which is set to debut on June 16, 2023, will follow The Flash (Ezra Miller) as he journeys to another reality, meeting different versions of characters throughout the DC Universe, including an alternate version of himself. The trailer not only showed off the other Barry Allen but also Michael Keaton’s Batman and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl.

