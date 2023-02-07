Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
The director of the MCU’s red-headed stepchild mistakenly takes credit for the entire franchise
Although things have finally changed, it looked for the longest time that Louis Leterrier’s The Incredible Hulk would go down in the Marvel Cinematic Universe history books for all the wrong reasons. It was almost a decade until the second installment in the superhero franchise was welcomed back into...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel debuting the one villain bigger than Kang is raising hopes of seeing him in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’
A new clip from Marvel’s upcoming Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur series has given fans a taste of Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder and now fans are eager to see his character appear in Avengers: Secret Wars. In an interview with GMA, Fishburne discussed his role and involvement with...
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson detractors dare to suggest ‘The Marvels’ star is wasting her career on the MCU and ‘Fast X’
If Brie Larson‘s fans were anything like Taylor Swift’s, there would be some major havoc on the notion that is now being debated on Twitter. Who dared to say that it was a shame the direction the actress has taken her career since the 2013 indie film Short Term 12 and the 2015 thriller Room?
wegotthiscovered.com
Indy is here to ‘give ’em hell’ and go out swinging in new ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ teaser
A brand new teaser for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny swung into existence during the Super Bowl, and, while we’ll continue to hold our breath for anything but a repeat of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, the high-octane, almost celebratory nature of this new footage looks to be a big step in the right direction for the franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
Patrick Stewart opens a can of speculative worms after admitting he’s ‘on standby’ for ‘Deadpool 3’
If you’ve ever been in, or are attached to a project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s important to know that saying anything on the internet that involves your place in Kevin Feige’s imagination is akin to tiptoeing through a family of sleeping howler monkeys and somehow managing to step on all of their tails at once.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Fast X’ already coming under fire for having a distinct lack of Dwayne Johnson
The first trailer for Fast X has finally been revealed, and it looks every bit as excessively outrageous as we’ve come to expect from the family over the last two decades. Virtually every member is present and accounted for – with John Cena and Jason Statham even popping up to kick some ass in the footage – but fans are already voicing their disappointment that Dwayne Johnson isn’t going to be one of them. Of course, everyone knows why he’s not returning, but that hasn’t made it any less disappointing.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans still holding out hope for one of the rare post-credits scenes that never went anywhere
The MCU is an absolute behemoth these days, with more than 40 releases between 2008’s Iron Man and 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Scattered among the broad range of films and television shows, a good 70 mid and post credit scenes have given viewers a glimpse of what is to come. It’s through these scenes that the Avengers initiative got its first mention, fans caught early glimpses of Thanos, and a range of characters were carefully plugged for future releases. Among these characters is a Spider-Man mainstay whose brief role in Spider-Man: Homecoming seemed, at first, like just the beginning.
wegotthiscovered.com
A bizarre sci-fi action flop obliterated by critics conducts a miserably failed streaming experiment
Dan Stevens has cultivated a reputation as one of the most reliably underrated actors in the business in everything from X-Men spinoff series Legion to cult classic The Guest, but even his most ardent of fans would struggle to defend the dismal 2017 sci-fi action thriller Kill Switch. Director Tim...
wegotthiscovered.com
An infamously appalling thriller dubbed one of the worst ever made greases the pole on Netflix
There’s often an air of knee-jerk hyperbole to a movie being named as one of the worst to have ever existed, but it’s hard to disagree with the label almost instantly being applied to the notoriously terrible psychological thriller I Know Who Killed Me. Unfairly, the majority of...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Flash’ trailer debuts with the Super Bowl and everyone can only talk about one thing: Ezra Miller
The Flash trailer has finally arrived, but as much as DC have put on a brave face with star Ezra Miller’s controversies, the first reactions are tied to Miller’s past actions. There’s a heck of a lot to like about the first look at The Flash. Some interesting...
wegotthiscovered.com
Vin Diesel names exactly the reason you’d imagine for recruiting Rita Moreno into the ‘Fast & Furious’ fold
Family is the main reason surrounding Vin Diesel‘s decision to cast legendary actress. Diesel, who is currently promoting the trailer of the 10th movie in the Fast and Furious franchise slated to debut this week, recently opened up during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about the thought process he went through when introducing Moreno’s character. Moreno will play Diesel’s grandmother.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s newest A-list waste of space weaponizes star power to reach #1 in 65 nations
It’s more than a touch ironic and definitely worth mentioning that the majority of Netflix’s best and most popular original movies to have released so far this year haven’t been glossy Hollywood efforts packing a sizeable roster of recognizable stars, but Your Place or Mine has bucked the trend to deliver the streaming service’s latest slab of instantaneously successful mediocrity.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Fast X’ footage of Paul Walker hits ‘Fast & Furious’ fans square in the feels
The highly anticipated Fast X trailer hit an awaiting internet on Friday and it predictably has everything Fast & Furious fans could hope for and more. Jason Momoa makes his debut as the franchise’s latest villain; legendary actress and EGOT winner Rita Moreno is brought in as the Toretto family matriarch; and Brie Larson is likewise introduced as a new character who we don’t know much about yet.
wegotthiscovered.com
A top tier creature feature that was almost completely buried keeps on crawling towards classic status
It goes without saying that the entire entertainment industry was ravaged beyond recognition by the onset of the pandemic, with so many top-tier movies being buried, lost, forgotten, or abandoned as a result. One of the biggest casualties – at least if we’re talking in terms of sheer quality – was director Michael Matthews’ Love and Monsters.
wegotthiscovered.com
First ‘The Flash’ poster makes clear DC knows you’re not watching the movie for Ezra Miller
For a movie about the Fastest Man Alive, The Flash movie sure has taken its sweet time in getting here. After years of running on the spot in development hell, the Ezra Miller vehicle has been endlessly pushed around the schedules over the past couple of years, but — almost unbelievably — it’s now just a few months away from sprinting onto the big screen. Ahead of a new trailer dropping this weekend at the Super Bowl, DC Studios has shared the first official poster for the film, teasing its big superhero team-up.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s latest descent into murder mystery madness flips the script to hit #1 in 59 countries
The murder mystery has been on an upward trajectory for several years now, to the extent it wouldn’t be outside the realms of imagination to name the whodunnint as the most popular genre in all of entertainment that doesn’t feature spandex-clad superheroes. In a fortunate stroke of luck, Netflix’s You underwent a reinvention at exactly the right time.
wegotthiscovered.com
2023’s scariest horror movie is already being hailed as the modern-day ‘Blair Witch Project’
From glowing reviews for Blumhouse’s M3GAN to the unsettling nature of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, 2023 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest and brightest years for the realm of cinematic horror — and much to the surprise of absolutely no one. Although, there’s one found-footage horror movie in particular that continues to garner significant praise, so much so that film critics are now describing it as the modern-day version of 1999’s The Blair Witch Project.
wegotthiscovered.com
Manifestation begins as Marvel fans hope ‘Secret Invasion’ trailer drops during Super Bowl
Marvel and DC released trailers for their biggest blockbusters of the year, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Flash. With all the big trailers being released these past few years throughout the Super Bowl, this led to an online manifestation campaign for Marvel to also release the trailer for Secret Invasion during the major sporting event.
wegotthiscovered.com
Is Rihanna pregnant? Twitter erupts amid the singer’s Super Bowl performance
UPDATE: Rihanna’s representatives have confirmed that the singer is pregnant. Rihanna has given a stellar Super Bowl performance, but that’s not what caught the fans’ attention. Despite singing all the hits, like “Umbrella” and “Diamond,” there are now assumptions that this pop star is pregnant. Was her halftime show a bump reveal?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Flash’ Super Bowl trailer finally earns James Gunn the support of DCU fandom
The first full trailer for DC’s The Flash has been released during the Super Bowl, and surprisingly, the reactions have been extremely positive. The film, which is set to debut on June 16, 2023, will follow The Flash (Ezra Miller) as he journeys to another reality, meeting different versions of characters throughout the DC Universe, including an alternate version of himself. The trailer not only showed off the other Barry Allen but also Michael Keaton’s Batman and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl.
Comments / 0