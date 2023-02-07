Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fox 19
Hubbard’s Cupboard helping Cincinnati’s youth
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Sam Hubbard Foundation and Hubbard’s Cupboard have been hard at work. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell caught up with the organization to see exactly what they’ve been up to. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you...
Fox 19
Cincinnati-based nonprofit to travel to United Nations to present award-winning innovation in disability field
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Cincinnati-based nonprofit is one of 71 organizations from around the world that was awarded and will present their innovation in the disability field at the United Nations office in Vienna, Austria on Feb. 22 for the Zero Project Conference. Living Arrangements for the Developmentally Disabled (LADD) is...
Fox 19
Girl Scout cookies arrive in Greater Cincinnati this weekend
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Bring on the Thin Mints. Starting Saturday, Girl Scouts of Western Ohio will be picking up vanloads of cookies at Planes Companies in West Chester Township and delivering them to customers across Greater Cincinnati. More than 1.1 million packages of cookies will be distributed...
Fox 19
Rothenberg Academy to remain closed ‘due to significant flooding’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rothenberg Preparatory Academy will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time “due to significant flooding,” according to Cincinnati Public Schools. The school has been closed since Feb. 6, but kids did remote learning on Thursday and Friday. CPS says the school’s HVAC and electrical...
Fox 19
Child bids goodbye to Children’s Hospital staff in viral TikTok video
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tennessee family has spent more than seven months at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with their son who needed a life-saving heart transplant. A recent video from the family on TikTok is going viral as they show the world the power of perseverance. See a spelling or...
Fox 19
Union, Ky man seeks to bring his son home following accident
Union, Ky. (WXIX) - Robert Evans is on a mission to bring his son back home after he’s been in the Intensive Care Unit at a hospital in San Bernadino since mid-December. His son Dakota, who goes by “Kody,” was camping out in an embankment underneath a tree sleeping when he was struck by a drunk driver, according to Evans.
Fox 19
Student brings gun to Princeton Community Middle School
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Princeton Community Middle School student is accused of bringing a gun to school Friday morning, Principal Dave Mackzum confirmed. According to a letter the school sent out, a staff member saw the gun and followed the school’s safety protocol. Once the gun was obtained, the...
Fox 19
Cupid’s Undie Run for neurofibromatosis this Saturday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Downtown Cincinnati will be full of people “briefly” running through the streets in their underwear on Saturday for a good cause. Cupid’s Undie Run is raising money to help fund research for neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that affects almost every organ in the body and can cause tumors to grow.
Fox 19
FBI offers $10k reward for information on Dayton woman’s ‘suspicious’ disappearance
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Cincinnati FBI branch is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that will lead to the recovery of a missing Dayton woman and the conviction of those responsible for her disappearance. Cierra Chapman, 30, was last seen Dec. 27, 2022, in the early...
Fox 19
Former Butler County auditor wants new trial
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Former Butler County auditor Roger Reynolds wants a new trial, alleging the state failed to turn over “exculpatory evidence” that would have been favorable to his defense, new court records show. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office rejected that in court filings late Friday afternoon,...
Fox 19
NKY classmates make once in a lifetime shot - twice
BRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - There is no bigger shot in basketball than the buzzer-beater. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime play that every basketball player dreams of making. At one Northern Kentucky high school, the rare shot happened not once, but twice. FOX19 NOW Sports Director Joe Danneman has the story...
Fox 19
Covington school board considering closing 1 elementary school
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington Independent Local Public Schools board is considering closing one of its five elementary schools ahead of the 2023 to 2024 school year. District officials are looking into closing Ninth District Elementary School, according to our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer. Covington Independent Schools is...
Fox 19
Sparks fly at Loveland’s 2nd annual Hearts of Fire Weekend
LOVELAND (WXIX) - Businesses from downtown Loveland are hosting a second annual city-wide festival celebrating Valentine’s Day this weekend. The three-day celebration, Hearts Afire Weekend, returns to “the Sweetheart of Ohio,” and the event features live ice carving, fire elements, a “Galentine Night” of shopping and dining, and many other unique love-themed activities.
Fox 19
Red Dog Pet’s second annual ‘Doggie Bake Sale’ supports Proud Pups Rescue
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Red Dog Pet Resort and Spa hosted their second annual ‘Doggie Bake Sale’ at MadTree Brewing in Oakley on Saturday. Several sponsors for the event donated various baked goods - made exclusively for dogs - for sale. One hundred percent of the sales from the baked goods went directly towards Proud Pups Rescue, a non-profit pet rescue based out of Florence, Indiana.
Fox 19
Butler County Incident Management Team provides update on East Palestine train derailment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WXIX) - Evacuation orders were lifted Thursday after a freight train derailment created a hazardous situation in East Palestine, but there is still much more to do. Director of the Butler County Incident Management Team Matt Haverkos says that there is “about a quarter mile with cars...
Fox 19
Community rallies behind Asian-owned business after shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A community is coming together to show support for the owners of Tokyo Foods after a man was arrested for shooting into the Asian-owned business multiple times. Dozens of people spent Friday night at Graydon on Main making origami as a sign of solidarity. The support comes...
Fox 19
Cincinnati is getting aggressive with pothole repair
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Department of Public Services, DPS, will start to take an aggressive approach to repair potholes within the City of Cincinnati starting Monday. This new approach will include DPS and contractor crews working together to help patch potholes in the city. The contractor crews will help patch potholes and repair road indentations on major roadways, while DPS crews will focus on residential streets.
Fox 19
Burn barrel fire spreads to garage in Bond Hill
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fire in a burn barrel spread to a nearby garage in Bond Hill Sunday afternoon. Fire crews responded to a report of smoke coming from the eaves of a detached garage and fire in burn barrel behind the garage in the 1300 block of Laidlaw Avenue, according to Fire District Chief Jay Bosse.
Fox 19
One dead in Hanover Township fire
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office reported a structure fire at a residence in Hanover Township Saturday evening, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones. Sheriff Jones said that road patrol units arrived at a residence on Round Hill Drive shortly before 7:30 p.m....
Fox 19
45 residents displaced after stairs collapse at West Price Hill apartment complex
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dozens of people are staying at a hotel Friday after a staircase at their West Price Hill apartment complex collapsed. Apartment management is providing hotel rooms to the 45 people who are unable to get inside their apartments, according to the Red Cross. Yojana Lucas Ramirez says...
