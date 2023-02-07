ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Fox 19

Hubbard’s Cupboard helping Cincinnati’s youth

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Sam Hubbard Foundation and Hubbard’s Cupboard have been hard at work. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell caught up with the organization to see exactly what they’ve been up to. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Girl Scout cookies arrive in Greater Cincinnati this weekend

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Bring on the Thin Mints. Starting Saturday, Girl Scouts of Western Ohio will be picking up vanloads of cookies at Planes Companies in West Chester Township and delivering them to customers across Greater Cincinnati. More than 1.1 million packages of cookies will be distributed...
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

Rothenberg Academy to remain closed ‘due to significant flooding’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rothenberg Preparatory Academy will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time “due to significant flooding,” according to Cincinnati Public Schools. The school has been closed since Feb. 6, but kids did remote learning on Thursday and Friday. CPS says the school’s HVAC and electrical...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Union, Ky man seeks to bring his son home following accident

Union, Ky. (WXIX) - Robert Evans is on a mission to bring his son back home after he’s been in the Intensive Care Unit at a hospital in San Bernadino since mid-December. His son Dakota, who goes by “Kody,” was camping out in an embankment underneath a tree sleeping when he was struck by a drunk driver, according to Evans.
UNION, KY
Fox 19

Student brings gun to Princeton Community Middle School

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Princeton Community Middle School student is accused of bringing a gun to school Friday morning, Principal Dave Mackzum confirmed. According to a letter the school sent out, a staff member saw the gun and followed the school’s safety protocol. Once the gun was obtained, the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cupid’s Undie Run for neurofibromatosis this Saturday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Downtown Cincinnati will be full of people “briefly” running through the streets in their underwear on Saturday for a good cause. Cupid’s Undie Run is raising money to help fund research for neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that affects almost every organ in the body and can cause tumors to grow.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Former Butler County auditor wants new trial

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Former Butler County auditor Roger Reynolds wants a new trial, alleging the state failed to turn over “exculpatory evidence” that would have been favorable to his defense, new court records show. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office rejected that in court filings late Friday afternoon,...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

NKY classmates make once in a lifetime shot - twice

BRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - There is no bigger shot in basketball than the buzzer-beater. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime play that every basketball player dreams of making. At one Northern Kentucky high school, the rare shot happened not once, but twice. FOX19 NOW Sports Director Joe Danneman has the story...
Fox 19

Covington school board considering closing 1 elementary school

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington Independent Local Public Schools board is considering closing one of its five elementary schools ahead of the 2023 to 2024 school year. District officials are looking into closing Ninth District Elementary School, according to our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer. Covington Independent Schools is...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Sparks fly at Loveland’s 2nd annual Hearts of Fire Weekend

LOVELAND (WXIX) - Businesses from downtown Loveland are hosting a second annual city-wide festival celebrating Valentine’s Day this weekend. The three-day celebration, Hearts Afire Weekend, returns to “the Sweetheart of Ohio,” and the event features live ice carving, fire elements, a “Galentine Night” of shopping and dining, and many other unique love-themed activities.
LOVELAND, OH
Fox 19

Red Dog Pet’s second annual ‘Doggie Bake Sale’ supports Proud Pups Rescue

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Red Dog Pet Resort and Spa hosted their second annual ‘Doggie Bake Sale’ at MadTree Brewing in Oakley on Saturday. Several sponsors for the event donated various baked goods - made exclusively for dogs - for sale. One hundred percent of the sales from the baked goods went directly towards Proud Pups Rescue, a non-profit pet rescue based out of Florence, Indiana.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Community rallies behind Asian-owned business after shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A community is coming together to show support for the owners of Tokyo Foods after a man was arrested for shooting into the Asian-owned business multiple times. Dozens of people spent Friday night at Graydon on Main making origami as a sign of solidarity. The support comes...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati is getting aggressive with pothole repair

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Department of Public Services, DPS, will start to take an aggressive approach to repair potholes within the City of Cincinnati starting Monday. This new approach will include DPS and contractor crews working together to help patch potholes in the city. The contractor crews will help patch potholes and repair road indentations on major roadways, while DPS crews will focus on residential streets.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Burn barrel fire spreads to garage in Bond Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fire in a burn barrel spread to a nearby garage in Bond Hill Sunday afternoon. Fire crews responded to a report of smoke coming from the eaves of a detached garage and fire in burn barrel behind the garage in the 1300 block of Laidlaw Avenue, according to Fire District Chief Jay Bosse.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

One dead in Hanover Township fire

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office reported a structure fire at a residence in Hanover Township Saturday evening, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones. Sheriff Jones said that road patrol units arrived at a residence on Round Hill Drive shortly before 7:30 p.m....
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

