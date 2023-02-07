ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

wkzo.com

Ford reportedly close to announcing battery plant at Marshall Megasite

MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Ford Motor Company is reportedly nearing a deal with Marshall area leaders to build a multibillion-dollar battery plant for its electric vehicles. The Detroit News says that came from an elected Calhoun County official who does not have authorization to disclose details of the...
MARSHALL, MI
wkzo.com

Three suspects in County Jail following short pursuit in Oshtemo

KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Three 17 year old men are facing charges after a vehicle pursuit in Oshtemo Township Saturday afternoon. Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle just before 5 pm, and the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department located the vehicle.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

MSU to work on FIFA World Cup turf project

EAST LANSING, MI — When the FIFA World Cup returns to North America in 2026, Michigan State University – a school known worldwide for its turf grass management program – is going to have a say in what kind of playing turf goes into more than a dozen stadiums hosting World Cup matches.
EAST LANSING, MI
wkzo.com

Battle Creek man charged with solicitation to commit murder

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 31-year-old Battle Creek man was arraigned Friday on charges related to offering money for murder via social media. Jonothon Allen was arraigned on charges of solicitation to commit murder, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, and carrying a concealed weapon. He is in the Calhoun County Jail.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

