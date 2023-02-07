ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With the Super Bowl approaching, it’s Black Friday for TVs. Here’s what to look for when shopping

By BestReviews, Allen Foster
 5 days ago

Before the big game, consider a new big TV

Yesterday, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles arrived in Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII . This means, you have less than a week to find the perfect TV to host your own big game viewing party . Luckily, now is the perfect time to buy a new one, as retailers are offering deals on both new and older models. However, to get the best TV, you need to know what to look for.

In this article: LG C1 Series 65-Inch Class OLED Smart TV , Sony OLED 55 inch Bravia XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV and Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame LS03B Series Smart TV .

Why is now a good time to get a new TV?

Manufacturers and retailers know that interest in purchasing TVs increases as the Super Bowl approaches. They leverage this interest by offering deep discounts on current and older models to make room for new TVs that will come out later in the year. As a consumer, you may even find deals that rival those from Black Friday events.

What features should my TV have for watching sports?

There is a lot of action going on during a live football game. You do not want to miss a single second due to an inferior feature. This means you want a TV that has ultra-high definition with a high frame rate — 24 or 60 frames per second — and a quick refresh rate of 120 hertz (or higher). The downside is an ultra HD TV tends to blur fast action, so make sure the model you are considering also has technology which keeps every play in crisp focus.

Lastly, if you are getting a TV for a viewing party, it has to be big enough so everyone can see. As a rule of thumb, the smallest size you should consider is one that is half the viewing distance. For example, if most viewers will be sitting 10 feet away (120 inches), you need a 60-inch TV (or larger).

What’s the difference between QLED and OLED?

The important thing to remember when comparing the two technologies is QLED TVs can get brighter and OLED TVs can get darker. When viewing an image, it is better to have deeper blacks because this creates the contrast needed for a more vivid image. The only problem with OLED TVs is they are not as budget friendly as other options.

Best deals on TVs for your Super Bowl watch party

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zKxnr_0kf7hEOr00

LG C1 Series 65-Inch Class OLED Smart TV

This TV is an incredible piece of technology. Besides offering one of the best pictures currently available (with over a billion colors and deep, rich blacks), it also has a built-in AI processor to automatically adjust settings for the best possible picture and sound at all times.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gXyGF_0kf7hEOr00

Sony OLED 55-Inch Bravia XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV

The Sony OLED TV has a Cognitive Processor XR, which understands how humans perceive light and color. With pure black and a broad spectrum of colors coupled with high dynamic range tone mapping, this TV can help you host an unforgettable Super Bowl viewing party.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RC2t4_0kf7hEOr00

Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame LS03B Series Smart TV

After the game, this TV can be put in art mode to broadcast your own personal art exhibit. However, it’s what’s under the hood that makes this such a great option for watching the big game. This 4K TV has 100% color volume with HDR and anti-reflection film to reduce glare, so the picture will be exceptional in any setting.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ULR4L_0kf7hEOr00

LG 65-Inch Class UQ9000 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV

This 4K TV automatically enhances the picture with AI, so you can have a crisp, vibrant image at a fraction of the cost of OLED TVs. You can customize your viewing experience with WebOS and navigate effortlessly with your favorite voice assistant.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aEI9Q_0kf7hEOr00

Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

If budget tops your priority list, Amazon’s Fire TV is a solid option. It offers a brilliant picture with a bevy of desirable features at a budget-friendly price. Amazon Fire TV has 4K resolution with HDR 10 and built-in Alexa. The four HDMI inputs let you easily connect all your cable, gaming and audio equipment.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

