Chicago, IL

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show Performance

Take a bow, Rihanna.  The legendary artist put on quite a show at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night. Rihanna, who performed hits like "Diamonds," "All Of The Lights," "Umbrella" and more, got a standing ovation at the end of her performance on Sunday night. It was pretty ...
GLENDALE, AZ
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight

Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
GLENDALE, AZ
WVNews

Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs vs. Eagles live updates

PHOENIX (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles face off in Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Follow for the latest live updates — any times Mountain Standard — and news from The Associated Press:
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
WVNews

Super Bowl week was back to its normal wildness this year

PHOENIX (AP) — From Super Bowl opening night to the night before the big game, the party was on all week long. The frenzy was back in full force this year after COVID-19 restrictions limited the wild, zany atmosphere that surrounds the most-anticipated and most-hyped week on the sports calendar.
WVNews

Eagles take Super Bowl lead behind 4th down conversions

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Sirianni's fourth-down aggressiveness paid off in a big way for the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. Sirianni had his offense go for it twice on fourth down on a single drive late in the first half, leading to a touchdown run by Jalen Hurts that gave the Eagles a 21-14 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WVNews

Toulouse stuns fifth-place Rennes 3-1 in French league

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Toulouse proved lethal in transition to stun fifth-place Rennes 3-1 in the French league on Sunday. Rennes has now lost three of its last four league games to lose ground in the race for Champions League spots while Toulouse moved into the middle of the table.
WVNews

Leeds, Man United condemn tragedy chants by rival fans

LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds and Manchester United condemned “completely unacceptable” chants by rival fans about tragedies involving both clubs during Sunday's Premier League match at Elland Road. The Premier League also said it would treat the issue as a “matter of urgency.”
WVNews

Toronto 119, Detroit 118

DETROIT (118) Bogdanovic 10-18 10-11 33, Stewart 5-7 3-5 16, Duren 2-5 2-4 6, Hayes 1-10 0-0 2, Ivey 6-11 3-4 18, Livers 1-5 0-0 2, Burks 6-9 5-6 21, Diallo 8-11 2-2 18, Joseph 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 40-79 25-32 118.

