Power restored for many in north Georgia
Where to watch Super Bowl 2023 at Atlanta bars and restaurants. Atlanta bars and restaurants are preparing ahead of Super Bowl 2023 by offering football fans a list of food and drink specials. Republic Lounge closes its doors after co-owner shot and killed. Updated: 4 hours ago. Republic Lounge has...
MARTA reports a reduction in violent crime across Atlanta
Atlanta News First anchor and Eagles superfan Rick Folbaum joins ANF+ Sports Tonight for our Super Bowl preview!. Georgia requires least basic training time for police officers in U.S. Updated: 3 hours ago. Georgia officers receive 408 hours of training, much lower than the national average. Alleged "witch doctor" charged...
In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge
Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
Georgia House passes bill that could change state’s Move Over Law
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia’s Move Over Law could soon be changed to extend protection for everyday citizens pulled over on highways. Right now, drivers in the lane next to the shoulder must move over one lane or slow down when approaching emergency and utility vehicles stopped on the highway. A bill introduced in the state House of Representatives is calling for that law to require drivers to move over for anyone stopped on the side of the highway. During Thursday’s legislative session, Columbus attorney, now legislator, Teddy Reese, used the opportunity to honor a Columbus tow truck driver killed on the job in December.
Public Health leaders make big push for opioid reversal medication during crisis
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Metro Atlanta leaders need your help saving lives. Cobb County health officials said more than 120 people died from opioids in 2021, and 97 of those were from Fentanyl. “The crisis is happening in the community. Absolutely we’re having an opioid crisis in our community,”...
Mold problems persist after metro Atlanta’s latest freeze
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says the plane that crashed on I-985 near Buford lost power before going down. The schools will be renamed to honor the first Black schoolteachers in the district.
Georgia requires least basic training time for police officers in U.S.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training Council (POST) requires that prospective officers finish 408 hours of basic training before they can enter the force. Across the nation, the average is much higher at 650 hours. Officers go through an 11-week course that costs...
Some Georgia government officials seek to ban heavier trucks in Georgia
Over 100 local government leaders across Georgia signed a letter asking legislators to oppose a bill that would increase the weight of heavier trucks across Georgia.
Georgia lawmakers cracking down on gang recruitment
ATLANTA (WSAV) — The attorney general’s gang prosecution unit has indicted 50 alleged gang members since it launched last July. “We are trying to focus on gang recruitment and seeing younger kids getting recruited into gangs or participating,” said Ag. Chris Carr (R-Georgia). “There’s a gang in Albany, Ga that started in the high school. […]
Georgia ‘Karen’ Says She Brought a Gun to the Polls Because Black Voters ‘Intimidated’ Her
A Georgia woman who complained she was “intimidated” by voters donning “Black Votes Matter” shirts and handing out bottles of water in 2020 is now the subject of a probe herself for allegedly bringing a gun into a polling place. The state's election board voted unanimously Tuesday to open an investigation into Sarah Webster for carrying the gun within 150 feet of a polling place—a crime in Georgia for civilians. The ordeal occurred in Macon, south of Atlanta, with witnesses alleging Webster bizarrely told a group of Black people handing out water, “Communism is great until you have to cook your puppy for dinner.” Webster claimed she was in “fear for her life” as things escalated, citing the arguing, the shirts, and the playing of hip-hop music, so she armed herself. “I was completely, absolutely in horror when I pulled up to the polls,” Webster told the election board. Others present, however, said Webster was the only one making threats. Read it at Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Griffin pastors accused of locking up elderly patients file lawsuit
Georgia requires least basic training time for police officers in U.S. Updated: 4 hours ago. Georgia officers receive 408 hours of training, much lower than the national average.
Georgia prison warden arrested on RICO charges
The GBI has arrested Georgia Department of Corrections Warden Brian Dennis Adams, age 48, of Waycross, and charged him with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (Georgia RICO Act), Bribery, False Statements and Violation of Oath by Public Officer. Adams was terminated prior to his arrest on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 and is currently in the Tattnall County Jail.
‘Black Health Matters’ expo addresses disparities in healthcare, eliminating stigma
Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at the Walmart located at 3580 Memorial Drive. According to police, two men exchanged gunfire outside of the store and then fled the scene. Public Health leaders make big push for opioid reversal medication during crisis. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Black Health Matters Winter Summit and Expo underway in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Black Health Matters Winter Summit and Expo is underway at the Loudermilk Conference Center in downtown Atlanta on Saturday. The expo is the largest public health event nationally that takes a deep dive into black health. It includes topics such as clinical trial diversity, fibroids, kidney disease, mental health, senior body sculpting, multiple myeloma, shingles, and women’s health.
Republic Lounge closes its doors after co-owner shot and killed
Where to watch Super Bowl 2023 at Atlanta bars and restaurants. Atlanta bars and restaurants are preparing ahead of Super Bowl 2023 by offering football fans a list of food and drink specials.
$50K winning Powerball ticket sold in Georgia | Saturday's $34 million jackpot numbers
ATLANTA — No one won the $34 million Powerball jackpot last night, but one person in Georgia won $50,000 for the second straight drawing. The winning numbers for Saturday, Feb. 11 were 10-23-30-54-65 and Powerball 11. The Power Play was 4x. With no $34 million winner Saturday, the estimated...
Tree topples onto several cars in Tucker condo community
Republic Lounge has closed its doors as the family of co-owner Michael Gidewon and the Atlanta community continues to mourn his death.
ANF+ Sports Tonight: Feb. 10, 2023
Metro Atlanta family raises donations for victims after Earthquake in Turkey. Rescue workers are making a final push to find any remaining survivors of this week's earthquake in Turkey and Syria that killed more than 23,000 people.
Owl removed from Agnes Scott College library after 4 days
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Agnes Scott College, a private women’s college in metro Atlanta, says the “flightmare” inside the McCain Library is over. A barred owl took up residence in the library earlier this week. The school was forced to close the library until the owl could be removed.
Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government
The city of Atlanta will return $10 million in emergency rental assistance funding to the federal government after the money wasn’t provided to needy residents before the December 2022 deadline. The money was meant to help people with housing costs during the pandemic, through COVID-19 relief packages. The city received $21 million in additional rental […] The post Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
