Read full article on original website
Tina Martelle Sticka
5d ago
Holy cow....attacking science now? Why don't we just tell everyone how to think, feel, and live. I guess if you really pay attention, that is what they are trying to do.
Reply(1)
9
Paul Schuster
5d ago
this article is of course more fake News from the left. we won't have woke idiocy or grooming allowed in our schools. get used to it and try hard to grasp the fact that kids want to learn facts, not be sexualized and radicalized. the left define their entire existence on their warped sexuality and depraved sense of morality. won't happen in Montana. maybe Californication is more your style.
Reply
6
Related
mtpr.org
Bill would prevent disciplining students for misgendering their classmates
Teachers could no longer discipline students for misgendering their classmates under a policy now up for debate in the Montana House of Representatives. The policy would change laws for public schools so that deadnaming — calling another student by the legal name they don’t use, or misgendering them — would no longer be considered unlawful discriminatory practices.
Montana bill would let students misgender classmates
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana schools would not be able to punish students who purposely misgender or deadname their transgender peers under a Republican-backed legislative proposal that opponents argue will increase bullying of children who are already struggling for acceptance. The proposal, co-sponsored by more than two dozen GOP...
mtpr.org
A bill to increase state employee pay advances
A proposal to increase pay for state employees is advancing in the Montana Legislature after unions and the governor struck a deal late last year. The plan, contained in House Bill 13, would stipulate a raise for all state employees of $1.50 per hour or 4%, whichever is greater, starting July 1st. It would also keep health insurance costs at the level they are now through 2025, provide for one-time-only bonuses and create annual flexible holiday time off.
yourbigsky.com
Hello, Montana – Jane Doe No More
Kristi Bice shares the mission of Jane Doe No More – to help survivors of sexual abuse and sexual assault by providing advocacy, support, and education. Kristi talks about her involvement with the organization. She is a part of the speak outreach team for Jane Doe No More in Montana. More information, opportunities to donate, the ability to become an outreach team member, events, and other educational content can be found on the Jane Doe No More website.
If new divorce law passes, Montana is going to have a lot more felons
If Montana lawmakers are worried about felons and crime rates, just wait till they make it even easier to become one. Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, believes that adultery in marriage should be a felony. “Any unfaithful person should not get half in my humble opinion. Or anything,” he said while contemplating a bill that would […] The post If new divorce law passes, Montana is going to have a lot more felons appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Report: Idaho Teachers Not To Tell Parents About Gender Choices
According to a new national report, Idaho teachers are not required to inform parents of students transitioning from one gender to another. The policy that is in effect in some Idaho schools actually requires Idaho educators not to notify the parent if a student comes to school and identifies as a different gender. If a teacher does contact a parent, they could face disciplinary actions, including losing their job.
sweetwaternow.com
Wyoming House Passes Property-Tax Exemption
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming House of Representatives passed HB98, known as the Property tax-homeowner’s exemption, Thursday to lower tax bills faced by Wyoming people due to inflation’s rising home values. HB98 provides a tax exemption to residential property owners that equals approximately $300 per year for homeowners....
FAA issues temporary flight restriction over part of Montana
The FAA has released very few details about the object but Montana's Congressional Delegation has released several statements about the sighting.
kqennewsradio.com
OREGON ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNOUNCES CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION
On Friday, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced that the Criminal Division of the Oregon Department of Justice, is opening a criminal investigation into the matter involving alleged ethics violations related to the purchase of liquor by some staff of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, and possibly others. Rosenblum...
KDRV
The growing impact of fentanyl on Southern Oregon families
MEDFORD, Ore-- For the last three years, the use of fentanyl has become a growing crisis not only right here in Southern Oregon, but across the country. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, "deaths involving synthetic opioids other than methadone (primarily fentanyl) continued to rise with 70,601 overdose deaths reported in 2021."
mtpr.org
Montana's Other Aquatic Engineer
Spring and summer mornings, on my way to an early fitness class, I often end up taking a few extra minutes on my walk to admire the pond in the park. As the weather warms up, I tend to linger longer. It seems like a fairly innocuous little pond, just right for showing kids how to catch fish, but it treats me to glimpses of dragonflies and other darting insects, the occasional splash and rippling water of a fish breaking the surface, and sometimes, like today, a line of bubbles moving underneath the water that is unmistakable.
wpr.org
A decade-long dispute prompted a Wisconsin tribe to block roads on its reservation. Now, elected leaders are pressing for a solution.
Mary Possin, 65, and her husband John Disch, 68, have been using a snowmobile or snowshoes to travel across Elsie Lake to access their vehicles after the Lac du Flambeau tribe barricaded the road to their home. "We have a somewhat treacherous path knocked out that’s solely on private land,...
newsnationnow.com
Bryan Kohberger was reportedly fired as teaching assistant
(NewsNation) — NewsNation has exclusively learned that Idaho killing suspect Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired from his position as a teaching assistant at Washington State University. Scott Bonn, an author and serial killer expert, weiged in on what he believes could have led Kohberger, a suspect in the murder...
Montana Mountains: Prepare Thyself For Up To 20″ By Tuesday Night
Another powerful system is moving into Montana, affecting dozens of counties and popular mountain ranges - meaning powder days at the ski hill! Southwest Montana should be a large recipient of the snow, with up to 20" of snow at high elevations. It seems that Monday night and Tuesday could...
Oregon lawmakers consider cutting millions from addiction services after decriminalizing drugs
Two years into Oregon's first-in-the-nation drug decriminalization law, policy makers are debating reinvesting addiction funds into cities and public safety.
dakotanewsnow.com
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
‘Wholly unacceptable’: Kotek calls for resignations following OLCC ethics investigation
Oregon's Gov. Tina Kotek is calling for an independent investigation by the state's attorney general into allegations of abuse of power at the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission.
Trooper McCreedy Discusses License Plate Violation
(Denison) Iowa Patrol Trooper and District #4 Public Resource Officer Shelby McCreedy, appearing on the KSOM Morning Show, talks about four things motorists may not be aware of when licensing plate violations. Trooper McCreedy says the state of Iowa issues two plates per vehicle, and vehicle owners are legally required...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
Two Small Towns in Montana Named The Best in America
After reading this list of the best small towns, I am surprised that more Montana towns weren't on this list. If there is one thing true about Montana, it's that Montana has all kinds of small towns for people to explore and enjoy. Anywhere you go in Montana, there are small towns ranging from a couple of thousand people to a handful of individuals.
Comments / 22