Singapore downgrades fourth-quarter GDP, keeps 2023 forecast

Singapore's economy grew slightly less than initially estimated in the fourth quarter from a year ago, official data showed on Monday, and the government kept its forecast for annual growth to come in at 0.5% - 2.5% this year. "Singapore's external demand outlook for 2023 has improved slightly. In particular,...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Lyft, Spotify, Expedia, Yelp and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the music streamer jumped 3.6% after news that ValueAct has taken a stake in the company. Spotify recently reported fourth-quarter results that showed strong user growth. — The travel company's stock toppled 8.6% after falling short of analysts'...
Chartmaster: Oil prices heading higher?

Carter Worth of Worth Charting looks at the technicals for oil. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Courtney Garcia and Jeff Mills.
Friday, Feb. 10, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock poised for a comeback

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks recap a trading week filled with gyrations for some Club holdings. Jim shares some technical analysis for one portfolio stock and says it's time to buy right now because it's close to bouncing back. He also believes conditions are right to start looking for opportunities in the energy sector.
Moody's cuts outlook for four Adani group companies, cites rapid declines in market value

Moody's cut its outlook for Adani Green Energy from stable to negative, alongside Adani Transmission Step-One, Adani Electricity Mumbai and Adani Green Energy Restricted Group. For Adani Green Energy, Moody's said the downgrade to negative takes into consideration the company's large capital spending program and dependence on support from its...
Cramer’s week ahead: There are plenty of high-quality stocks to buy

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday told investors that they should watch for stocks to add as earnings season winds down. "There's plenty to buy, as long as you buy companies that are making money and returning some of that money to shareholders via buybacks and dividends," he said. "Still too soon, by the way, to pick at high-growth stocks with little in the way of earnings, though."
Ether drops after SEC's staking crackdown, and Goldman outlines blockchain vision: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Mathew McDermott, global head of digital assets for Goldman Sachs, discusses the bank's strategy for crypto's underlying technology.

