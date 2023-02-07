Read full article on original website
CNBC
Singapore downgrades fourth-quarter GDP, keeps 2023 forecast
Singapore's economy grew slightly less than initially estimated in the fourth quarter from a year ago, official data showed on Monday, and the government kept its forecast for annual growth to come in at 0.5% - 2.5% this year. "Singapore's external demand outlook for 2023 has improved slightly. In particular,...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Lyft, Spotify, Expedia, Yelp and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the music streamer jumped 3.6% after news that ValueAct has taken a stake in the company. Spotify recently reported fourth-quarter results that showed strong user growth. — The travel company's stock toppled 8.6% after falling short of analysts'...
CNBC
Lyft's recovery stalls amid weak guidance and pricing wars
CNBC's Deirdre Bosa joins CNBC's 'Squawk on the Street' to report on Lyft. The shares of the ride-hailing company plunged after issuing weak guidance in its earnings report on Thursday.
CNBC
Chartmaster: Oil prices heading higher?
Carter Worth of Worth Charting looks at the technicals for oil. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Courtney Garcia and Jeff Mills.
CNBC
Friday, Feb. 10, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock poised for a comeback
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks recap a trading week filled with gyrations for some Club holdings. Jim shares some technical analysis for one portfolio stock and says it's time to buy right now because it's close to bouncing back. He also believes conditions are right to start looking for opportunities in the energy sector.
CNBC
Stock futures are down on Sunday night as Wall Street tries to rebound from a rocky week: Live updates
U.S. stock futures were down on Sunday night after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended their worst week in nearly two months. S&P 500 futures fell by about 0.26%. Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 64 points, or 0.19%, and Nasdaq-100 futures slid 0.31%. All three major indexes ended the week...
CNBC
Moody's cuts outlook for four Adani group companies, cites rapid declines in market value
Moody's cut its outlook for Adani Green Energy from stable to negative, alongside Adani Transmission Step-One, Adani Electricity Mumbai and Adani Green Energy Restricted Group. For Adani Green Energy, Moody's said the downgrade to negative takes into consideration the company's large capital spending program and dependence on support from its...
CNBC
Are cracks in the consumer starting to form after a big start to the year?
The traders discuss whether the consumer is rolling over. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Jeff Mills.
CNBC
Cramer’s week ahead: There are plenty of high-quality stocks to buy
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday told investors that they should watch for stocks to add as earnings season winds down. "There's plenty to buy, as long as you buy companies that are making money and returning some of that money to shareholders via buybacks and dividends," he said. "Still too soon, by the way, to pick at high-growth stocks with little in the way of earnings, though."
CNBC
Ether drops after SEC's staking crackdown, and Goldman outlines blockchain vision: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Mathew McDermott, global head of digital assets for Goldman Sachs, discusses the bank's strategy for crypto's underlying technology.
CNBC
Asia markets fall ahead of economic data release, yen remains volatile on BOJ nomination report
Stocks in Asia-Pacific were down on Monday as investors look ahead to a week of crucial economic data releases, including the U.S. consumer price index that will determine the Federal Reserve's path forward. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell more than 1% and the Topix was down 0.5% as the Japanese yen...
CNBC
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Friday: Stocks stumble, again
1. The hangover from market gains earlier this year and a realization that travel and leisure are the last remaining strengths of this economy are hitting stocks. Bond yields are up early Friday, so the. are set to open lower. The Dow is on track for back-to-back weekly losses. The...
