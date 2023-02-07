ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Lloyd on why Cavs may not make a deal at the deadline: Prices are too high, nothing that really fits what they're looking for

By The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima
 6 days ago

Jason Lloyd on what could stop the Cavs from making any big moves at the trade deadline. Thoughts on the Kyrie Irving trade and whether or not players across the league like him. Thoughts on LeBron breaking the all-time scoring record this week.

