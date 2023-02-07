Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
247Sports
Texas A&M offers three more in-state defenders over the weekend
Texas A&M has handed out a number of new out-of-state offers over the past couple weeks. But, on Friday and over the weekend, the Aggies extended a handful to in-state prospects as well. Early on Friday, A&M offered a pair of defensive backs in class of 2024 Fort Bend Marshall...
247Sports
Hot-shooting Tide makes late run to defeat Tigers
AUBURN, Alabama–Eight consecutive missed shots by the Tigers in the closing minutes allowed Alabama to rally for a 77-69 SEC basketball victory over Auburn on Saturday at Neville Arena. Coach Bruce Pearl's Tigers led most of the afternoon, but again struggled to finish a game, which has been an issue in recent games.
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's road win over Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. – Third-ranked Alabama defeated Auburn, 77-69, on Saturday at Neville Arena. The Crimson Tide advanced to 22-3 (12-0 SEC) after the road victory, marking only the second time in program history that Alabama has started 12-0 in conference play (UA finished with a perfect 14-0 league record in 1955-56). Following the game, Nate Oats spoke to reporters.
247Sports
Cadillac Williams 'ecstatic' to coach USF transfer Brian Battie
Philip Montgomery had already directly led to Auburn landing a big-time transfer, when his former starting left tackle at Tulsa, Dillon Wade, committed to the Tigers early in the transfer cycle. Then he planted the seeds for Cadillac Williams to pick up an important depth piece in Auburn’s running backs...
