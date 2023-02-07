PLANO (WBAP/KLIF) – Plano ISD is notifying parents of a teacher who has been fired over allegations by a former student. According to a letter sent to parents on Friday, a former student of Michael Lloyd recently came forward with allegations that are said to have happened between 2005 and 2009 at Williams High school. Lloyd was most recently employed at McMillen High School.

PLANO, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO