Turkish Airlines Jets off From NTX with Earthquake Relief Donations

–l North Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – The Turkish American Association of Northern Texas [TURANT] is accepting donations all this week of clothing and other items. Winter clothing for children and adults is especially needed. Check the full list of items below and drop off locations. The organization plans to make...
Plano ISD Fires Teacher over “Unethical and Harmful” Behavior

PLANO (WBAP/KLIF) – Plano ISD is notifying parents of a teacher who has been fired over allegations by a former student. According to a letter sent to parents on Friday, a former student of Michael Lloyd recently came forward with allegations that are said to have happened between 2005 and 2009 at Williams High school. Lloyd was most recently employed at McMillen High School.
Richard Acosta, Jr. Found Guilty in Murder of Three Garland Teens

(WBAP/KLIF) — Jurors have found a Garland man guilty of capital murder in connection with the murder of three teenagers over a year ago. 34-year old Richard Acosta, Jr. testified this week that he had no idea that his then 14-year-old son Abel had a gun, or that he allegedly fired shots into a Garland convenience store.
Carroll ISD in Southlake Now Face 8 Civil Rights Investigations

SOUTHLAKE (WBAP/KLIF News ) – Carroll ISD in Southlake is facing even more scrutiny from the U.S. Department of Education. The district is now the subject of eight federal civil rights investigations, a DOE official confirmed on Thursday. The probes come in the wake of the controversial decisions in...
