The Independent

Manchester United vs Leeds prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Leeds United head into tonight’s match against Manchester United having sacked managerJesse Marsch after a run of just two wins from their last 17 Premier League games. They sit 17th in the table and are avoiding the relegation zone on goal difference only.Tonight’s clash is the first of two consecutive encounters between the teams who are fighting at either end of the table. Leeds are hoping to avoid the drop zone whilst Man Utd look to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal.Manchester United vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League team news and latest updatesErik ten Hag’s men will...
Yardbarker

Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul Gonzalez turns down Premier League approach

Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez has opted to continue his coaching development with the B team at Valdebebas, despite an offer from the Premier League. Leeds United are on the hunt for a new manager after dismissing Jesse Marsch on Monday, having seen a significant fall off in results. Spanish...
BBC

Leeds: Patrick Bamford a 'joke' for criticising Jesse Marsch tactics - Chris Sutton

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is a "joke" for criticising Jesse Marsch's tactics in the defeat at Nottingham Forest, says ex-forward Chris Sutton. Bamford said Sunday's 1-0 loss was "difficult" because Forest's centre-backs "just had me to concentrate on". Marsch was sacked on Monday after seven Premier League games without...
Yardbarker

Report Provides Insight Into Ramos’ Relationship With Messi, Neymar and Mbappe

Sergio Ramos has been enjoying a bounce-back season in his second year with Paris Saint-Germain, and he has also emerged as a leader off the field. RMC Sport provided insight into Ramos’ second campaign with the reigning Ligue 1 champions. The veteran defender reportedly “gets along as well” with both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. On the other hand, his relationship with Lionel Messi is “fluid.”
BBC

Christian Atsu: Footballer 'removed from wreckage with injuries' after earthquake

Footballer Christian Atsu has been pulled from the rubble of a building "with injuries" after the earthquakes in Turkey, his club's vice-president Mustafa Özat has told Turkish radio. Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, was trapped after the earthquakes that have killed at least 4,800 people. The Ghana forward, 31,...
SkySports

Leeds reporter notebook: Who is on Leeds' shortlist for next boss? When will appointment be made?

Who's on the shortlist? When will appointment be made? Sky Sports News' Tim Thornton provides an update on Leeds' search for a new boss. Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas will take charge of the team for Leeds' trip to Manchester United on Wednesday, and interviews to find a successor to Marsch are already under way, but the frontrunners on Leeds United's shortlist are all currently in jobs.
BBC

FA Cup reaction & latest on Leeds' manager search

There was some communication between Leeds and former coach Carlos Corberan in the wake of Jesse Marsch's dismissal. However, it did not amount to a job offer and Corberan evidently did not feel it was sufficient to prevent him committing his short-term future to West Brom. There is understandable glee...
SkySports

Carlos Corberan given new West Brom contract until 2027 after Leeds interest

Carlos Corberan has signed a contract extension at West Brom until the summer of 2027 after being heavily linked with the vacant Leeds job. The 39-year-old has won 10 of his 13 league games in charge of the Baggies since agreeing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club in October 2022.
Yardbarker

Man Utd make sure Casemiro available for Carabao Cup final

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro will make the Carabao Cup final. The Brazilian midfielder, 30, was sent off on Saturday after a VAR check revealed Casemiro had has hands around Will Hughes' neck during a melee against Crystal Palace. He was then dismissed by Andre Marriner upon the advice of Video...
BBC

Football Focus: How a typo led to Casemiro's famous football name

For nearly his entire career, he's had his name misspelled on the back of his shirt - So how did Casimiro come to be known as Casemiro?. Football Focus reporter Caroline De Moraes finds out... Available to UK users only. Watch Football Focus on BBCiPlayer. Get everything Man Utd -...
NBC Sports

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

Manchester United welcomes Leeds to Old Trafford on Wednesday as a stung foe heads to Manchester days after a managerial change (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Leeds fired Jesse Marsch on Monday, and fellow American boss Chris Armas will be among the men guiding...
BBC

United with and without Casemiro

Brazil midfielder Casemiro missed Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Leeds because of suspension - and the difference between when he is in and out of the Manchester United team is shown in the stats...
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Inter Milan Want Roberto Firmino on Free Transfer

With 31-year-old forward Roberto Firmino’s Liverpool contract set to expire in the summer, there has been plenty of speculation this year as to what the future might hold for one of the defining players of the Jürgen Klopp era at Anfield. With the player returning to training over...

