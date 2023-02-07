Read full article on original website
Manchester United vs Leeds prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?
Leeds United head into tonight’s match against Manchester United having sacked managerJesse Marsch after a run of just two wins from their last 17 Premier League games. They sit 17th in the table and are avoiding the relegation zone on goal difference only.Tonight’s clash is the first of two consecutive encounters between the teams who are fighting at either end of the table. Leeds are hoping to avoid the drop zone whilst Man Utd look to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal.Manchester United vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League team news and latest updatesErik ten Hag’s men will...
Yardbarker
Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul Gonzalez turns down Premier League approach
Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez has opted to continue his coaching development with the B team at Valdebebas, despite an offer from the Premier League. Leeds United are on the hunt for a new manager after dismissing Jesse Marsch on Monday, having seen a significant fall off in results. Spanish...
BBC
Leeds: Patrick Bamford a 'joke' for criticising Jesse Marsch tactics - Chris Sutton
Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is a "joke" for criticising Jesse Marsch's tactics in the defeat at Nottingham Forest, says ex-forward Chris Sutton. Bamford said Sunday's 1-0 loss was "difficult" because Forest's centre-backs "just had me to concentrate on". Marsch was sacked on Monday after seven Premier League games without...
Supercomputer predicts Wednesday’s football scores including Man Utd vs Leeds, Real Madrid and Sunderland vs Fulham
THREE big games are set to take place on Wednesday evening as fans are given a choice between Premier League, FA Cup and Club World Cup action. Man Utd prepare to face off against Leeds twice in four days - the first of which comes at Old Trafford. Erik ten...
Yardbarker
Report Provides Insight Into Ramos’ Relationship With Messi, Neymar and Mbappe
Sergio Ramos has been enjoying a bounce-back season in his second year with Paris Saint-Germain, and he has also emerged as a leader off the field. RMC Sport provided insight into Ramos’ second campaign with the reigning Ligue 1 champions. The veteran defender reportedly “gets along as well” with both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. On the other hand, his relationship with Lionel Messi is “fluid.”
BBC
Christian Atsu: Footballer 'removed from wreckage with injuries' after earthquake
Footballer Christian Atsu has been pulled from the rubble of a building "with injuries" after the earthquakes in Turkey, his club's vice-president Mustafa Özat has told Turkish radio. Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, was trapped after the earthquakes that have killed at least 4,800 people. The Ghana forward, 31,...
BBC
Beth Mead: England boss Sarina Wiegman says it is 'too early' to prepare for a World Cup without forward
England manager Sarina Wiegman says it is "too early" to prepare for a World Cup without Euro 2022 top scorer Beth Mead. Mead, 27, ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament in November and could miss the tournament in July. The Arsenal forward will also be absent for this month's Arnold Clark...
SkySports
Leeds reporter notebook: Who is on Leeds' shortlist for next boss? When will appointment be made?
Who's on the shortlist? When will appointment be made? Sky Sports News' Tim Thornton provides an update on Leeds' search for a new boss. Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas will take charge of the team for Leeds' trip to Manchester United on Wednesday, and interviews to find a successor to Marsch are already under way, but the frontrunners on Leeds United's shortlist are all currently in jobs.
BBC
FA Cup reaction & latest on Leeds' manager search
There was some communication between Leeds and former coach Carlos Corberan in the wake of Jesse Marsch's dismissal. However, it did not amount to a job offer and Corberan evidently did not feel it was sufficient to prevent him committing his short-term future to West Brom. There is understandable glee...
SkySports
Carlos Corberan given new West Brom contract until 2027 after Leeds interest
Carlos Corberan has signed a contract extension at West Brom until the summer of 2027 after being heavily linked with the vacant Leeds job. The 39-year-old has won 10 of his 13 league games in charge of the Baggies since agreeing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club in October 2022.
Yardbarker
Man Utd make sure Casemiro available for Carabao Cup final
Manchester United midfielder Casemiro will make the Carabao Cup final. The Brazilian midfielder, 30, was sent off on Saturday after a VAR check revealed Casemiro had has hands around Will Hughes' neck during a melee against Crystal Palace. He was then dismissed by Andre Marriner upon the advice of Video...
Prem clubs circle as Juventus set to let FIVE stars leave on free transfers including World Cup winners & Man Utd target
JUVENTUS could be forced to let FIVE players leave on free transfers at the end of the season. The Old Lady were hit with a 15-point deduction last month following a transfer scam with Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici. This came after their ENTIRE board of directors resigned from their...
BBC
Football Focus: How a typo led to Casemiro's famous football name
For nearly his entire career, he's had his name misspelled on the back of his shirt - So how did Casimiro come to be known as Casemiro?. Football Focus reporter Caroline De Moraes finds out... Available to UK users only. Watch Football Focus on BBCiPlayer. Get everything Man Utd -...
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Manchester United welcomes Leeds to Old Trafford on Wednesday as a stung foe heads to Manchester days after a managerial change (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Leeds fired Jesse Marsch on Monday, and fellow American boss Chris Armas will be among the men guiding...
Watch Lionel Messi’s hilarious reaction to Sergio Ramos’ PSG goal in shock French Cup defeat to Marseille
LIONEL MESSI had a brilliant reaction when Sergio Ramos scored against Marseille in the French Cup. The former Real Madrid star headed in an equaliser for the French giants as it cancelled out Alexis Sanchez's earlier goal. The goal led to a brilliant reaction from Messi, who was watching on.
BBC
United with and without Casemiro
Brazil midfielder Casemiro missed Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Leeds because of suspension - and the difference between when he is in and out of the Manchester United team is shown in the stats...
SB Nation
WATCH: Fran Kirby rounds out amazing play to double Chelsea’s lead over West Ham, 2-0!
Lauren James gets the ball in West Ham’s half and passes it to Sam Kerr. The striker lays it back to James and the winger sets up Fran Kirby for a superb chance with a through ball. And our greatest ever goalscorer makes no mistake with her shot to double Chelsea’s lead over the Hammers.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Inter Milan Want Roberto Firmino on Free Transfer
With 31-year-old forward Roberto Firmino’s Liverpool contract set to expire in the summer, there has been plenty of speculation this year as to what the future might hold for one of the defining players of the Jürgen Klopp era at Anfield. With the player returning to training over...
Transfer Talk: Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba to leave Barcelona in LaLiga-enforced fire sale
Needing to reduce its wage bill by €200m, Barcelona may have to force Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba out the door. Transfer Talk has the latest.
BBC
Kyle Lafferty: Northern Ireland striker joins Premiership champions Linfield until end of season
Much-travelled NI striker Kyle Lafferty has joined Irish Premiership champions Linfield until the end of the season. The 35-year-old's arrival at the Belfast club sees him sees him link up with his former international team-mate, Linfield boss David Healy. Fermanagh man Lafferty was released on transfer deadline day last week...
