Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
13-Year-Old Girl Tells Grandmother Mom And Dad Murdered Brother And No One Knew He Was Missing Until NowThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedTulsa, OK
Faithful Starbucks Couple Was Charged Almost $4,500 for Two Cups of Coffee at Tulsa Starbucks, and it Gets WorseZack LoveTulsa, OK
Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversTulsa, OK
New Olive Garden Restaurant Opening This FallJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Related
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for woman accused of stealing several pairs of sunglasses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Retail Crimes unit is requesting help in identifying the pictured person of interest. Police say she entered a store and started browsing the sunglasses. An associate then attempted to assist her and the subject allegedly responded with "I'm going to cut...
Woman shot, man not found after standoff in Tulsa neighborhood
Tulsa police say officers responded to the shooting call in a neighborhood east of Apache and Peoria around 8 a.m. Officers say a fight outside of the home led to a woman getting shot in the leg.
Human Remains Found In Tulsa, Police Investigate
Tulsa Police are investigating after human remains were found near the 400 Block of South 54th West Avenue on Thursday. A woman was looking for her cat when she discovered the remains, police said. Police said the remains were found in a structure that had been burned in September of...
KTUL
Sand Springs police arrest alleged porch pirate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sand Springs Police Department arrested an alleged porch pirate Friday night. On Feb 3, a night shift officer received a call of a porch pirate that had just stolen packages on North Elder Court. Police obtained a description of the suspect and canvassed the...
okcfox.com
'A sickening, cowardice act': WCSO investigating after two dogs shot to death in backyard
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is searching for information on an animal cruelty case after two dogs were shot to death. On Jan. 29, a deputy responded to the area of 343rd St. S. and E. 181st St. According to WCSO, the victim...
Tulsa man pleads guilty to second degree murder
A Tulsa man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court for shooting and killing a man who attempted to drive away after a brief verbal altercation, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.
Tulsa Police search for owners of stolen objects connected to burglary arrest
The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is searching for the owners of several items connected to a burglary arrest they made in December last year.
okcfox.com
Woman arrested after search warrant reveals meth in diaper bag, deputies say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Creek County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman after finding methamphetamine, fentanyl pills, and drug paraphernalia inside her home while serving a search warrant. Creek County deputies say a search warrant was served at the home of Autumn Young on Monday in Sapulpa. Deputies say...
OK officers find stolen 1800s gate worth $25K: police
Investigators in Tulsa say they were able to recover several stolen items after learning about an eBay post.
KRMG
Second 15-year-old arrested in shooting, killing of Broken Arrow teen
BAPD arrested another teen in connection to the shooting and killing of Broken Arrow teenager Dacari Green.
okcfox.com
Stillwater Fire Department recognizes officers for life saving actions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater Fire Department Chief Essary and Assistant Chief Halcomb presented some officers with awards for their actions on calls. Tuesday, Lt. Millermon, Sgt. Gripe, Officer Rudluff, Officer Noles, Officer Gee, and Officer Meridith were recognized for work done on Dec. 13, and Assistant Chief Jordan and Officer Droescher were recognized for work done on Dec. 21.
Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Early-Morning Chase Arrested
A man accused of leading officers on an early-morning chase is in custody on Monday, according to Tulsa Police. Tulsa Police say it started near East 31st Street and South 129th East Avenue at around 2 a.m. on Monday. According to police, the helicopter was eventually called in because the...
KOCO
Tulsa couple claims Starbucks overcharged more than $4,000 in tip
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa couple is desperate for answers after they claim they paid more than $4,000 for two Starbucks coffees. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. The couple told Tulsa-area television station Fox 23 that Starbucks mistakenly took thousands of dollars as a...
okcfox.com
City Lights Village stirring controversy with north Tulsa neighbors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The small blue home on the lot is the beginning of City Lights Village. One of 75 tiny homes, soon to be situated in groups of three. "One of the criteria will be somebody that is coming out of homelessness. I will say that once they’re housed, they’re not homeless anymore, so this is a solution to that," said Sarah Grounds, executive director of City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma.
Large sinkhole forms along Tulsa roadway
Drivers in one Oklahoma community experienced a strange phenomenon on their drive to work on Monday.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sheriff Owen Responds to ATF Rule Question Regarding Enforcement
Joining many other sheriffs in the State of Oklahoma, Washington County County Sheriff Scott Owen says he will not enforce "any rules" established by the Dept. of Justice that violates a citizen's rights. Responding to our question recently regarding ATF Rule 2021R-08F ,Sheriff Owen was quick to remind that per...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Department of Corrections cell phone bust leads to hundreds of arrests
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A long-term multi-agency investigation into Oklahoma prisons yielded 275 convictions, over 1,000 pounds of drugs and nearly 400 firearms seized, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced this week. The investigation looked at criminal activity that was coordinated through the use of contraband cell phones. “Contraband...
KTUL
Osage County deputies arrest man suspected of speeding in stolen vehicle
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Osage County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man on Feb. 3 after observing a vehicle traveling 74 miles per hour in a 50 mph marked zone. Around 11 a.m. on Friday, Deputy Castleberry was working a highway safety shift when he noticed a car driving 24 miles over the speed limit.
KOKI FOX 23
Underwater vehicles removed from Nowata County quarry
NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. — Divers have recovered three stolen vehicles from a rock quarry in Nowata County. Five vehicles in total were pulled out on Saturday. They were at the bottom of a pool of water known as ‘The Rock Crusher.’. Chance James found the vehicles while diving...
Check Out the Dillard’s Clearance Center In Bartlesville, Oklahoma
I know a lot of us in Southwest Oklahoma are missing the Dillard's in the former Central Mall. When Dillard's announced it was closing its Lawton location in 2020, my heart broke. And it was a bit of a shock because I thought Dillard's was by far the most popular store in Central Mall; I guess I was wrong.
Comments / 0