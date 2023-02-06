ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Sand Springs police arrest alleged porch pirate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sand Springs Police Department arrested an alleged porch pirate Friday night. On Feb 3, a night shift officer received a call of a porch pirate that had just stolen packages on North Elder Court. Police obtained a description of the suspect and canvassed the...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
okcfox.com

Woman arrested after search warrant reveals meth in diaper bag, deputies say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Creek County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman after finding methamphetamine, fentanyl pills, and drug paraphernalia inside her home while serving a search warrant. Creek County deputies say a search warrant was served at the home of Autumn Young on Monday in Sapulpa. Deputies say...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Stillwater Fire Department recognizes officers for life saving actions

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater Fire Department Chief Essary and Assistant Chief Halcomb presented some officers with awards for their actions on calls. Tuesday, Lt. Millermon, Sgt. Gripe, Officer Rudluff, Officer Noles, Officer Gee, and Officer Meridith were recognized for work done on Dec. 13, and Assistant Chief Jordan and Officer Droescher were recognized for work done on Dec. 21.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Tulsa couple claims Starbucks overcharged more than $4,000 in tip

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa couple is desperate for answers after they claim they paid more than $4,000 for two Starbucks coffees. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. The couple told Tulsa-area television station Fox 23 that Starbucks mistakenly took thousands of dollars as a...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

City Lights Village stirring controversy with north Tulsa neighbors

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The small blue home on the lot is the beginning of City Lights Village. One of 75 tiny homes, soon to be situated in groups of three. "One of the criteria will be somebody that is coming out of homelessness. I will say that once they’re housed, they’re not homeless anymore, so this is a solution to that," said Sarah Grounds, executive director of City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Sheriff Owen Responds to ATF Rule Question Regarding Enforcement

Joining many other sheriffs in the State of Oklahoma, Washington County County Sheriff Scott Owen says he will not enforce "any rules" established by the Dept. of Justice that violates a citizen's rights. Responding to our question recently regarding ATF Rule 2021R-08F ,Sheriff Owen was quick to remind that per...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Department of Corrections cell phone bust leads to hundreds of arrests

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A long-term multi-agency investigation into Oklahoma prisons yielded 275 convictions, over 1,000 pounds of drugs and nearly 400 firearms seized, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced this week. The investigation looked at criminal activity that was coordinated through the use of contraband cell phones. “Contraband...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Underwater vehicles removed from Nowata County quarry

NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. — Divers have recovered three stolen vehicles from a rock quarry in Nowata County. Five vehicles in total were pulled out on Saturday. They were at the bottom of a pool of water known as ‘The Rock Crusher.’. Chance James found the vehicles while diving...
NOWATA COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy