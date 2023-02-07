Read full article on original website
Lakeside Restaurant Is New York’s Most Romantic For Valentine’s Day
Reader's Digest has named their most romantic restaurant in every state for Valentine's Day. And their pick for the state of New York has pretty much all the elements you could ever ask for in a romantic date night destination: lakeside charm, a cozy fireplace, stunning meals, and of course -CHOCOLATE!
See Rare Footage from the Last Days of Family Video in Rome, New York
Do you remember Family Video? You shouldn't have to rewind your mind's eye too much: the last stores closed in 2021, including the one at 510 N. James Street in Rome. Still, it's not too soon to feel nostalgic. Americans seem to have a fascination with defunct retail chains, especially ones that catered to a service nobody uses anymore.
Trio of Upstate NY Athletes Set to Dominate ‘American Ninja Warrior’ This Year!
Three world-class athletes from Upstate New York are headed out to Los Angeles, California to compete for the honor of being crowned the American Ninja Warrior. The physical competition game show is set to tape their upcoming season in the spring, and three Capital Region residents will be competing against some of the most well-conditioned athletes in the world.
Adirondack Gem Named New York’s ‘Most Beautiful Weekend Road Trip’
Winter, spring, summer, or fall, it's one of New York's favorite destinations. Let's be honest. We could be talking about a number of spots in the Adirondacks: Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Speculator, Long Lake...the list goes on and on. But for one travel website, one Adirondack destination rises above the rest as New York state's best weekend getaway.
Nice Catch! CNY Angler Shows Off Her Biggest Yet
While Mother Nature has been mostly uncooperative this season when it comes to accommodating local snowmobilers, there are many ways to find fun in a Central New York winter. An angler from Oneonta had quite a blast reeling in the biggest fish she's ever caught. And, while she released the smallmouth bass without an official weight or length, Kayla Eramo has pictures to prove it.
New York Man Books Trip to Sydney, Australia, Ends Up in Sidney, MT
Whoops. The state of Montana is known for its breathtaking scenery, and natural resources (and perhaps intruders), but it was not the destination one New York state man had intended. A New York man thought he was on his way to his dream vacation. The only problem was he ended...
What are Steam Devils and Do They Happen in New York?
The frigid temperatures last weekend brought many strange phenomena to the North East, including one that many New Yorkers had never heard of before: steam devils. There's all kinds of strange occurrences that happen then the temperatures drop sub-zero. Ice quakes, for example, which occur when water-logged ground freezes and expands are just one example of the enormous effects frigid weather can have on the environment. The same goes for steam devils.
New York Ranked Best Pizza City in the United States
To the surprise of absolutely nobody, New York City was ranked first among all United States cities when it comes to the quality of its pizza. According to a story by Sav Maive of LawnStarter, New York ran away from the rest of the pack when it came to being a pizza-haven. The study gave New York City an overall score of 79.87. For reference, the next city on the list finished with an overall score of 38.29.
One Small Town Where ‘No One Dies’ Named Most Unusual in New York
New York state is so much more than just the city. There are plenty of places to explore and many have something unique and unusual to offer. But there's one small town in New York that's been named the weirdest one of all. Lily Dale, a hamlet, in southwestern New...
America’s Oldest Cheese Shop In New York State Forced To Close
A New York State landmark, a business that opened in 1892, is being forced to close. After more than 130 years in business, the oldest cheese shop in the United States is being forced to close. New York States Oldest Cheese Shop Is Closing Down. Alleva Cheese opened up in...
Hungry? Chow Down on These 18 New York Towns Named After Foods
New York has no shortage of wacky town names. Sometimes you'll see a sign when you're driving through this state and wonder where the hell they came up with that. (Coxsackie, anyone?) Much has been written about New York's most unpronounceable towns, New York's most dirty-sounding towns, and even all...
Looking To Open A Restaurant? This Auction May be for you
Everyone dreams of telling their boss to shove it and starting their own business. But what do you do better than anyone else? Maybe you can sell grapes at a discount that even big box stores would marvel at. Perhaps you make the greatest crisped rice cereal bars known to man. Maybe you want to bring mom's home cooking to the masses.
Pizza Across America Sees Local Pizzeria Work To Slice Out Hunger
With National Pizza Day falling on February 9th, expect a lot of us pizza aficionados to be in full on celebration mode as this is as sacred a day as there is. As well, Mangia Macrina's Wood Fire Pizza of Utica will be participating in the Pizza Across America Campaign. This campaign is part of Slice Out Hunger, which is a nationwide nonprofit organization that is looking to fight food insecurity with pizza themed campaigns and events. This is something I am sure those of us with an enthusiasm for all things pizza are all about supporting.
U-Haul Trailer Missing Out Of Syracuse Area Mysteriously Returned 14 Years Later
How did you miss this story from 2018? A missing U-Haul trailer was returned 14 years later after going missing in Syracuse. Weird right?. Where was this trailer for more than 14 years? Was it truly moving across America? Over the weekend, I stumbled into a YouTube rabbit hole of missing objects showing up long after they go missing. I was starting to fall asleep when a video about Syracuse caught my little ears.
Old Farmer’s Almanac Calling For Unusual End To New York’s Winter
The weather has been crazy over the past couple of months and that looks like it won't change anytime soon. Looking ahead to the end of the Winter here in New York, The Old Farmer's Almanac doesn't have great news. Looking ahead over the next two months, February and March,...
First adult-use cannabis dispensary in Upstate NY, Southern Tier opens for business
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — The first adult-use cannabis dispensary north of New York City opened for business Friday on Court Street in Binghamton. It's no short drive for Western New Yorkers, at seven hours round-trip, but it is half the distance to the next-closest legal dispensaries in Manhattan. Just Breathe....
Over 1,200 New York State Workers Suddenly Out Of Work
Major companies announced layoffs that will impact over 1,200 Empire State workers. Nearly 300 Amazon employees in New York State will be out of work by mid-April. Separations for 299 employees will take place on April 18, 2023, according to a WARN notice. "Economic" and "Plant Layoff" are the reported...
Vicious Predator In New York State Bites Hudson Valley Student
Officials are still searching for a wild animal that made its way onto a school campus and bit a student. School officials in Dutchess County confirmed a student was bitten by a wild animal on campus. Wild Animal Bites Marist Student In Poughkeepsie, New York. Shortly after midnight on Wednesday,...
Lake Effect Snow Disaster For Western New York Looming?
It has been a wild weather season here in Western New York over the past several months and we could still be in for a wild ride. As we brace for below-average temperatures in February and March, there is one major issue that is sitting out there that could spell disaster for Western New York.
Is New York About To Ban Plastic Silverware?
A new law impacting New York City in July has the rest of the state wondering if and when the law will be implemented everywhere else. When a person orders take-out, they have the option to check a little box stating that they don’t want any plastic silverware included with their order but it won’t be long before that little box isn’t even an option for those ordering in New York City.
