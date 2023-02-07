ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bouckville, NY

WIBX 950

See Rare Footage from the Last Days of Family Video in Rome, New York

Do you remember Family Video? You shouldn't have to rewind your mind's eye too much: the last stores closed in 2021, including the one at 510 N. James Street in Rome. Still, it's not too soon to feel nostalgic. Americans seem to have a fascination with defunct retail chains, especially ones that catered to a service nobody uses anymore.
ROME, NY
WIBX 950

Nice Catch! CNY Angler Shows Off Her Biggest Yet

While Mother Nature has been mostly uncooperative this season when it comes to accommodating local snowmobilers, there are many ways to find fun in a Central New York winter. An angler from Oneonta had quite a blast reeling in the biggest fish she's ever caught. And, while she released the smallmouth bass without an official weight or length, Kayla Eramo has pictures to prove it.
ONEONTA, NY
WIBX 950

What are Steam Devils and Do They Happen in New York?

The frigid temperatures last weekend brought many strange phenomena to the North East, including one that many New Yorkers had never heard of before: steam devils. There's all kinds of strange occurrences that happen then the temperatures drop sub-zero. Ice quakes, for example, which occur when water-logged ground freezes and expands are just one example of the enormous effects frigid weather can have on the environment. The same goes for steam devils.
VERMONT STATE
WIBX 950

New York Ranked Best Pizza City in the United States

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, New York City was ranked first among all United States cities when it comes to the quality of its pizza. According to a story by Sav Maive of LawnStarter, New York ran away from the rest of the pack when it came to being a pizza-haven. The study gave New York City an overall score of 79.87. For reference, the next city on the list finished with an overall score of 38.29.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

America’s Oldest Cheese Shop In New York State Forced To Close

A New York State landmark, a business that opened in 1892, is being forced to close. After more than 130 years in business, the oldest cheese shop in the United States is being forced to close. New York States Oldest Cheese Shop Is Closing Down. Alleva Cheese opened up in...
WIBX 950

Looking To Open A Restaurant? This Auction May be for you

Everyone dreams of telling their boss to shove it and starting their own business. But what do you do better than anyone else? Maybe you can sell grapes at a discount that even big box stores would marvel at. Perhaps you make the greatest crisped rice cereal bars known to man. Maybe you want to bring mom's home cooking to the masses.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Pizza Across America Sees Local Pizzeria Work To Slice Out Hunger

With National Pizza Day falling on February 9th, expect a lot of us pizza aficionados to be in full on celebration mode as this is as sacred a day as there is. As well, Mangia Macrina's Wood Fire Pizza of Utica will be participating in the Pizza Across America Campaign. This campaign is part of Slice Out Hunger, which is a nationwide nonprofit organization that is looking to fight food insecurity with pizza themed campaigns and events. This is something I am sure those of us with an enthusiasm for all things pizza are all about supporting.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

U-Haul Trailer Missing Out Of Syracuse Area Mysteriously Returned 14 Years Later

How did you miss this story from 2018? A missing U-Haul trailer was returned 14 years later after going missing in Syracuse. Weird right?. Where was this trailer for more than 14 years? Was it truly moving across America? Over the weekend, I stumbled into a YouTube rabbit hole of missing objects showing up long after they go missing. I was starting to fall asleep when a video about Syracuse caught my little ears.
SYRACUSE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Over 1,200 New York State Workers Suddenly Out Of Work

Major companies announced layoffs that will impact over 1,200 Empire State workers. Nearly 300 Amazon employees in New York State will be out of work by mid-April. Separations for 299 employees will take place on April 18, 2023, according to a WARN notice. "Economic" and "Plant Layoff" are the reported...
WIBX 950

Is New York About To Ban Plastic Silverware?

A new law impacting New York City in July has the rest of the state wondering if and when the law will be implemented everywhere else. When a person orders take-out, they have the option to check a little box stating that they don’t want any plastic silverware included with their order but it won’t be long before that little box isn’t even an option for those ordering in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

