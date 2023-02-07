ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills' Jordan Poyer on free agency: 'That's just the business'

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane characterized safety Jordan Poyer as a “true Buffalo Bills” player.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t pay the actual bills and Poyer’s mindset as free agency approaches reflects that.

Poyer pulled the curtain back in a touching manner. He told The Athletic that locker cleanout day was not the final time he was in Orchard Park. He returned again the ensuing two days because he knows the reality of the situation.

“I really didn’t do anything, I went back to my locker one more time,” Poyer said. “I wanted to appreciate the moment. I still wonder if that’s going to be the last time.”

Heartwarming, but the lookahead was more telling as the 32-year-old does not appear to be thinking about a discount.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Poyer said. “I’m going to enjoy this free-agency process and see what options are out there and what’s best for my family and myself moving forward. If that’s Buffalo, great. If that’s somewhere else, that’s just the business.”

Where the “business” truly comes into play isn’t just Poyer getting the most dollars he can.

Although, you can’t blame him for that. This spring might not be the last NFL contract he’ll sign, but it’s going to be the last time he can haul in top dollar.

Considering that, it’s going to be hard for the Bills to meet his All-Pro and Pro Bowl talent demands since the other side of the business ledger indicates Buffalo is currently $20 million over the projected salary cap in 2023.

“Man, (Poyer) is a great pro and did a lot of great things for us. Would love to have him back, for sure,” Beane said at his end of season press conference.

But along with wanting a player back, there’s being able to do it.

Right now, Beane has a lot of lifting to be able to pull that off.

Maybe too much.

