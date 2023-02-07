Read full article on original website
Related
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A 14-year-old thought she had 'butterflies' from dancing with a boy at winter formal. It was a heart attack.
Ceirra Zeager's heart started racing after a high school dance. What she thought was butterflies was a heart attack.
legalexaminer.com
Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk
Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
One type of physical activity protects the brain more than others, study finds
Replacing sitting, sleeping or gentle movement with less than 10 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity can protect your brain, a new study says.
msn.com
My face is melting off due to a rare disease
A man in India is constantly gawked at due to a rare affliction that has left his face looking like it’s melting off — but says he’s loved and respected nonetheless. “People make fun of me and call me different names but I did not bother about them,” Govardhan Das, 52, told Jam Press.
Five signs of sepsis you need to know and act on immediately
Sepsis kills around 50,000 people every year in the UK, and takes more lives than breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined worldwide.But what is this deadly condition that can overwhelm and kill previously healthy adults and children within a matter of hours?Sepsis expert and paediatric intensive care consultant Dr Colin Begg, a trustee of the charity Sepsis Research FEAT, explains: “Sepsis is a major cause of serious illness and death in the UK and across the globe. Its main impacts are on the very young and the very old, but it still remains one of the few disease processes...
A doctor dismissed a 25-year-old man with allergies, when he actually had a deadly form of Lyme disease. A jury just awarded his family $6.5 million.
Peter Smith died of Lyme carditis, a heart infection caused by the tick-borne disease, after being misdiagnosed twice in 2017.
A 42-year-old man needed the toilet more than usual. He was diagnosed with colon cancer that had spread to his liver.
Tom McKenna has been encouraging symptomatic people to get looked at "before it's too late" amid increasing colorectal-cancer rates in younger people.
Here's Exactly What a Blood Clot Feels Like, According to Doctors
Plus, what to do if you think you have one.
I’m a surgeon – here are 6 reasons nose scabbing could be a sign of something dangerous
A sudden change in the weather, allergies or a virus can damage or irritate the sensitive skin in the nose, causing sores - and in some cases bleeding. And despite being rather painful, they are usually nothing to worry about. But in some cases, a sore inside the nose can...
Researchers found that 43% of people who have a stroke notice the same symptoms a week earlier
When you suffer an ischemic stroke, your brain has only minutes to stop receiving oxygen due to a blood clot or narrowed artery. And due to the sudden onset of stroke symptoms, it can sometimes seem like it happened without warning. The majority of people, however, are aware of warning signs about a week before a potentially life-threatening event occurs. Symptoms may appear to be simple and temporary, but if you know how to locate and seek medical assistance within a day, a more serious situation can be avoided.
WNYT
Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency
Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
People Who Live Longer Eat These Specific Foods, According to a Major 36-Year Study
A 36-year study shows that these foods and diets reign supreme.
High cholesterol can attack more than just your heart, it can destroy your beautiful face (Opinion Piece)
Have you seen people with raised bumps around their eyes and wondered what they were?. This condition may be caused by hypercholesteremia. The raised bumps are called xanthelasmas. Xanthelasmas are soft, cholesterol-filled raised “bumps” that develop under the skin, on or around your eyelids, and close to your nose. These yellow-raised deposits are a side effect of having high levels of lipids in your blood. Xanthelasmas may not be harmful initially, but they can gradually worsen, cause pain, and detract from your good looks!
An early indication of a Pfizer bivalent COVID injection connection to stroke is seen by the CDC and U.S. FDA.
Following early data examined by U.S. health authorities, a safety monitoring system warned that the revised COVID-19 shot from American pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech might be connected to a specific type of cerebral stroke in older persons.
These popular drinks ‘increase your risk of heart attack and stroke’
Sweetheart — these drinks might kill you. Sugary drinks — such as soda and fruit juice — can cause a spike in blood sugar levels and lead to heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and stroke, according to a new study. The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that the most popular beverages are often the ones causing the most damage, due to their high levels of fructose. Scientists from Harvard surveyed over 40,000 people, who had no history of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer and tracked how sugar affected their health. Scientists found excess fructose intake leads...
Young girl wins $48.3 million settlement after having all her limbs amputated following missed meningitis and sepsis diagnosis
Her family argued that if doctors had immediately given her antibiotics, she would not have been so ill and her limbs might have been saved.
North Platte Telegraph
New study finds smoking cannabis does not contribute to reduced lung function
Perhaps the most thorough of its kind, a new study seems to indicate that tobacco is still the real danger. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
EatingWell
What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Bananas Every Day
Bananas are a popular go-to snack. They're delicious, convenient and accessible but have also been the subject of controversy from time to time. Are they worthy of praise for being a good source of potassium or deserving of criticism for having too much sugar? Is it healthy to eat them daily? If so, how many?
msn.com
The #1 Drink a Sleep Doctor Says To Sip During the Day for a Better Night’s Rest
You've likely come across more than a few creative sleep hacks—like wearing socks while in bed or trying mindful breathing techniques—that range from scientifically-sound to just plain stupid (like assuming that drinking booze before bed will help you sleep better). Research has shown that a number of beverages...
Comments / 0