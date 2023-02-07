ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
legalexaminer.com

Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk

Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
MARYLAND STATE
msn.com

My face is melting off due to a rare disease

A man in India is constantly gawked at due to a rare affliction that has left his face looking like it’s melting off — but says he’s loved and respected nonetheless. “People make fun of me and call me different names but I did not bother about them,” Govardhan Das, 52, told Jam Press.
The Independent

Five signs of sepsis you need to know and act on immediately

Sepsis kills around 50,000 people every year in the UK, and takes more lives than breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined worldwide.But what is this deadly condition that can overwhelm and kill previously healthy adults and children within a matter of hours?Sepsis expert and paediatric intensive care consultant Dr Colin Begg, a trustee of the charity Sepsis Research FEAT, explains:  “Sepsis is a major cause of serious illness and death in the UK and across the globe. Its main impacts are on the very young and the very old, but it still remains one of the few disease processes...
Living Smart

Researchers found that 43% of people who have a stroke notice the same symptoms a week earlier

When you suffer an ischemic stroke, your brain has only minutes to stop receiving oxygen due to a blood clot or narrowed artery. And due to the sudden onset of stroke symptoms, it can sometimes seem like it happened without warning. The majority of people, however, are aware of warning signs about a week before a potentially life-threatening event occurs. Symptoms may appear to be simple and temporary, but if you know how to locate and seek medical assistance within a day, a more serious situation can be avoided.
WNYT

Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency

Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
AnnWrites

High cholesterol can attack more than just your heart, it can destroy your beautiful face (Opinion Piece)

Have you seen people with raised bumps around their eyes and wondered what they were?. This condition may be caused by hypercholesteremia. The raised bumps are called xanthelasmas. Xanthelasmas are soft, cholesterol-filled raised “bumps” that develop under the skin, on or around your eyelids, and close to your nose. These yellow-raised deposits are a side effect of having high levels of lipids in your blood. Xanthelasmas may not be harmful initially, but they can gradually worsen, cause pain, and detract from your good looks!
New York Post

These popular drinks ‘increase your risk of heart attack and stroke’

Sweetheart — these drinks might kill you. Sugary drinks — such as soda and fruit juice — can cause a spike in blood sugar levels and lead to heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and stroke, according to a new study. The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that the most popular beverages are often the ones causing the most damage, due to their high levels of fructose. Scientists from Harvard surveyed over 40,000 people, who had no history of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer and tracked how sugar affected their health. Scientists found excess fructose intake leads...
EatingWell

What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Bananas Every Day

Bananas are a popular go-to snack. They're delicious, convenient and accessible but have also been the subject of controversy from time to time. Are they worthy of praise for being a good source of potassium or deserving of criticism for having too much sugar? Is it healthy to eat them daily? If so, how many?
msn.com

The #1 Drink a Sleep Doctor Says To Sip During the Day for a Better Night’s Rest

You've likely come across more than a few creative sleep hacks—like wearing socks while in bed or trying mindful breathing techniques—that range from scientifically-sound to just plain stupid (like assuming that drinking booze before bed will help you sleep better). Research has shown that a number of beverages...

Comments / 0

Community Policy