Read full article on original website
Related
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Shelia Cherfilus-McCormick Announces $5 Million for Broward Metropolitan Organization for Safety Improvements
Last week, U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., announced a $5 million grant to the Broward Metropolitan Organization (MPO) under the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program. “The SS4A funding that was awarded today will make a difference in the lives of the people of Broward County. The...
Phys.org
Recognizing the ocean as a living being is increasingly important for global sustainability, claim researchers
The ocean is the largest of Earth's systems that stabilizes climate and supports life and human well-being. Despite its vital role in our ecosystem, the ocean has been gravely degraded and historically underrepresented within international climate change agreements. However, the tide is changing. The United Nations has declared a Decade...
Philanthropist Robert F. Smith, The Chopra Foundation Launch Mental Wellness Initiative For Black Youth
Philanthropist Robert F. Smith is teaming up with The Chopra Foundation to launch a mental wellness initiative for Black youth. The post Philanthropist Robert F. Smith, The Chopra Foundation Launch Mental Wellness Initiative For Black Youth appeared first on NewsOne.
Rovensa Group Launches Rovensa Next, a New Global Biosolutions Business Unit to Shape a Sustainable Future for Agriculture
BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Faced with global challenges due to a growing population and climate change, among others, farmers need a solution to feed the planet through healthy and safe solutions. Today, Rovensa Group, a global leader of agricultural inputs for sustainable agriculture, answers that need with Rovensa Next, a new global business unit dedicated to biosolutions for agriculture that aims to give back to the Earth what the Earth gives to us. Rovensa Next makes its debut this week at Fruit Logistica Berlin (Hall 1.2, Stand B-50), the leading trade fair for the fresh fruit industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005486/en/ José Alfredo García, Co-COO Rovensa Next, Javier Calleja, incoming CEO Rovensa Group, Eric van Innis, CEO Rovensa Group and Carlos Ledó, Co-COO Rovensa Next (Photo: Business Wire)
Intermountain Health Taps Qualtrics to Help Advance Patient, Consumer and Employee Experience Management
– Intermountain Health has chosen Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management category, to create world-class experiences for its patients, caregivers and all populations who interact with and consume Intermountain’s services by helping improve how it listens, understands and acts on experience data. – Intermountain...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Environmental Impact Center Helps Accelerate Sustainability Agendas
Ivalua launched the Environmental Impact Center (EIC), a solution that enables organizations to measure and reduce their value chain (or Scope 3) emissions, helping companies accelerate sustainability agendas with reliable emissions data for all the direct and indirect products. “In contrast to other solutions, the EIC will allow procurement to...
Bank of America: ‘Black-owned businesses are growing–but they need our continued support to thrive’
Bank of America's survey of small business owners found that Black entrepreneurs are optimistic about their business prospects–but 40% said they don't believe they will get equal access to capital. As our nation draws attention to the significant contributions of historical Black figures this month, we must note the...
Small Business Innovation Research Program accepting applications
The U.S. Department of Transportation is currently accepting applications from small businesses interested in seeking funding from the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program. The program awards contracts to small businesses to spur research and commercialization of innovative transportation technologies in select research areas. It supports investments in transportation that improve safety and sustainability and […] The post Small Business Innovation Research Program accepting applications appeared first on Transportation Today.
moderncampground.com
Lippert Launches Innovative Virtual Remote Assistant for RV Technical Support
Lippert, a leading expert in RV components, has announced the launch of a groundbreaking new technology for RV users – the Virtual Remote Assistant (VRA). The VRA, which is available through the Lippert Customer Care Center, is a non-intrusive support platform that allows RV users to communicate with the support staff through video conferencing and photos directly from the web browser of their smartphone, according to a report by Camping Trade World.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Uncovering the Secrets to Startup Success: A Case Study of Tixel
How Tixel Used Strategy to Drive Growth, Industry Partnerships and Transparency to Outperform the Competition. Starting a business can be an exciting and challenging experience. With so many startups launching every day, it’s important to understand what sets successful businesses apart from those that fail. One startup that has found success in a highly competitive industry is Tixel, a platform for buying and selling tickets for events. Tixel’s success provides valuable lessons for anyone looking to start their own business or improve the success of their current business.
Biden Admin Builds on Cancer Moonshot with 13 More Initiatives
– One year ago, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden reignited the Cancer Moonshot, setting an ambitious, achievable goal: to reduce the death rate from cancer by at least 50 percent over the next 25 years, and improve the experience of people and families living with and surviving cancer, ultimately ending cancer as we know it today.
Fredericksburg Parent and Family
Fredericksburg, VA
96
Followers
362
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT
Home-grown, locally owned and operated, 21-year old hyperlocal resources to help Fredericksburg-area families parent fearlessly. Best Calendar in town, registration and deadlines for activities; curated credible information from top area experts and businesses; relocation information, crafts, recipes, events, trips, schools, lessons, museums, nonprofits, schools, doctors and other mom and kid-friendly information about our area.http://www.fredericksburgparent.net
Comments / 0