Fredericksburg Parent and Family

The Associated Press

Rovensa Group Launches Rovensa Next, a New Global Biosolutions Business Unit to Shape a Sustainable Future for Agriculture

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Faced with global challenges due to a growing population and climate change, among others, farmers need a solution to feed the planet through healthy and safe solutions. Today, Rovensa Group, a global leader of agricultural inputs for sustainable agriculture, answers that need with Rovensa Next, a new global business unit dedicated to biosolutions for agriculture that aims to give back to the Earth what the Earth gives to us. Rovensa Next makes its debut this week at Fruit Logistica Berlin (Hall 1.2, Stand B-50), the leading trade fair for the fresh fruit industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005486/en/ José Alfredo García, Co-COO Rovensa Next, Javier Calleja, incoming CEO Rovensa Group, Eric van Innis, CEO Rovensa Group and Carlos Ledó, Co-COO Rovensa Next (Photo: Business Wire)
HIT Consultant

Intermountain Health Taps Qualtrics to Help Advance Patient, Consumer and Employee Experience Management

– Intermountain Health has chosen Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management category, to create world-class experiences for its patients, caregivers and all populations who interact with and consume Intermountain’s services by helping improve how it listens, understands and acts on experience data. – Intermountain...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Environmental Impact Center Helps Accelerate Sustainability Agendas

Ivalua launched the Environmental Impact Center (EIC), a solution that enables organizations to measure and reduce their value chain (or Scope 3) emissions, helping companies accelerate sustainability agendas with reliable emissions data for all the direct and indirect products. “In contrast to other solutions, the EIC will allow procurement to...
Transportation Today News

Small Business Innovation Research Program accepting applications

The U.S. Department of Transportation is currently accepting applications from small businesses interested in seeking funding from the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program. The program awards contracts to small businesses to spur research and commercialization of innovative transportation technologies in select research areas. It supports investments in transportation that improve safety and sustainability and […] The post Small Business Innovation Research Program accepting applications appeared first on Transportation Today.
moderncampground.com

Lippert Launches Innovative Virtual Remote Assistant for RV Technical Support

Lippert, a leading expert in RV components, has announced the launch of a groundbreaking new technology for RV users – the Virtual Remote Assistant (VRA). The VRA, which is available through the Lippert Customer Care Center, is a non-intrusive support platform that allows RV users to communicate with the support staff through video conferencing and photos directly from the web browser of their smartphone, according to a report by Camping Trade World.
entrepreneurshiplife.com

Uncovering the Secrets to Startup Success: A Case Study of Tixel

How Tixel Used Strategy to Drive Growth, Industry Partnerships and Transparency to Outperform the Competition. Starting a business can be an exciting and challenging experience. With so many startups launching every day, it’s important to understand what sets successful businesses apart from those that fail. One startup that has found success in a highly competitive industry is Tixel, a platform for buying and selling tickets for events. Tixel’s success provides valuable lessons for anyone looking to start their own business or improve the success of their current business.
Home-grown, locally owned and operated, 21-year old hyperlocal resources to help Fredericksburg-area families parent fearlessly. Best Calendar in town, registration and deadlines for activities; curated credible information from top area experts and businesses; relocation information, crafts, recipes, events, trips, schools, lessons, museums, nonprofits, schools, doctors and other mom and kid-friendly information about our area.

