BBC

Leeds United: Where did it go wrong for Jesse Marsch and who could replace him?

Leeds United are looking for their third manager in less than year after the sacking of Jesse Marsch. After replacing Marcelo Bielsa, the American helped Leeds avoid relegation on the final day of last season. But they are 17th, above the relegation zone only on goal difference after 20 games...
BBC

West Ham 0-7 Chelsea: Sam Kerr scores four as Blues reach League Cup final

Sam Kerr struck four goals in a scintillating display as Chelsea ruthlessly brushed aside West Ham to reach a fourth successive Continental League Cup final. The Women's Super League leaders, who won the cup in 2020 and 2021, were 3-0 up after just 22 minutes, with Kerr scoring twice, either side of a neat Fran Kirby finish.
BBC

Andoni Iraola: Leeds approach for Rayo Vallecano boss blocked, says Guillem Balague

Rayo Vallecano have blocked Leeds United's approach for manager Andoni Iraola, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has told BBC Sport. Iraola, 40, has guided the Madrid side to fifth in La Liga this season, three points off the Champions League places. He oversaw two victories against Barcelona last term and...
BBC

Sheffield United 3-1 Wrexham: Blades to face Spurs after ending Dragons' FA Cup run

Billy Sharp and Sander Berge scored injury-time goals as Sheffield United ended non-league Wrexham's FA Cup run in a pulsating fourth-round replay. Anel Ahmedhodzic put United ahead early in the second half before Paul Mullin's penalty brought Wrexham level. Mullin had a second spot-kick saved by Adam Davies before Sharp...
Reuters

Soccer-Galatasaray sign Italy midfielder Zaniolo from Roma

Feb 8 (Reuters) - AS Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo has completed a move to Turkish side Galatasaray, the Serie A club said on Wednesday. Italian media reported Zaniolo has signed a 4-1/2-year deal, adding Galatasaray would pay Roma 16.5 million euros ($17.70 million) and a further 13 million euros in add-ons.
CBS Sports

Hakan Calhanoglu's new position key to Inter Milan dealing without Marcelo Brozovic; a big decision looms

Inter Milan went through a quite difficult start to the 2022-23 season that led coach Simone Inzaghi to change the way his team played during the previous season when the Nerazzurri failed to win the Serie A but managed to win both the Supercoppa and Coppa Italia titles. Inter Milan are currently second in the Serie A table, 13 points behind Napoli, who are leading and dominating the ongoing season. Inter will play the Champions League's round of 16 against Porto this month and next with so much on the line. There was one major tactical change in the 3-5-2 of Inzaghi compared to the past years that has seen this team take on a brand new look. Due to the injury to key midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, the former Lazio coach opted to put playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu there, giving him a new position that sees him drop deep into the midfield. This change helped the team to cope with the absence of such an important player, but what will happen now that Brozovic is back from his injury?

