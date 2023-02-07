Read full article on original website
BBC
Leeds United: Where did it go wrong for Jesse Marsch and who could replace him?
Leeds United are looking for their third manager in less than year after the sacking of Jesse Marsch. After replacing Marcelo Bielsa, the American helped Leeds avoid relegation on the final day of last season. But they are 17th, above the relegation zone only on goal difference after 20 games...
SB Nation
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Onana and McNeil reactions, Arteta’s curse and DCL fitness worries
Check out the three takeaways from the great victory over Arsenal. [RBM]. There are reports that Everton are sweating on Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s fitness for the Merseyside Derby after he left the Arsenal match after 60 minutes. [Echo]. An interesting view from Alan Myers on what is required to get...
BBC
Carlos Corberan: West Bromwich Albion head coach signs new contract until end of 2026-27
West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan has signed a new deal to remain with the club amid speculation linking him with the managerial vacancy at Leeds. The 39-year-old Spaniard, who has lost just three Championship games since arriving in October, has signed a new deal to the end of the 2026-27 season.
Soccer-Gakpo might have moved too early to Liverpool says Dutch coach Koeman
AMSTERDAM, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Liverpool’s new Netherlands international signing Cody Gakpo is struggling to find his feet and might have made the move to the Premier League too early, his new national team coach Ronald Koeman said.
Luke O'Nien: 'I felt like an imposter at Sunderland'
Luke O'Nien has opened up on his difficult few months at Sunderland - and how he came through them.
BBC
West Ham 0-7 Chelsea: Sam Kerr scores four as Blues reach League Cup final
Sam Kerr struck four goals in a scintillating display as Chelsea ruthlessly brushed aside West Ham to reach a fourth successive Continental League Cup final. The Women's Super League leaders, who won the cup in 2020 and 2021, were 3-0 up after just 22 minutes, with Kerr scoring twice, either side of a neat Fran Kirby finish.
Report: Arsenal Make Declan Rice Top Summer Target Amid Chelsea Interest
Arsenal have now made Declan Rice their top target for the summer. Chelsea are also expected to be part of the race.
BBC
Andoni Iraola: Leeds approach for Rayo Vallecano boss blocked, says Guillem Balague
Rayo Vallecano have blocked Leeds United's approach for manager Andoni Iraola, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has told BBC Sport. Iraola, 40, has guided the Madrid side to fifth in La Liga this season, three points off the Champions League places. He oversaw two victories against Barcelona last term and...
Carlos Corberán signs new West Brom deal to rule himself out of Leeds move
West Brom head coach Carlos Corberán has signed a contract extension to rule himself out of the running for the vacant Leeds job
BBC
Sheffield United 3-1 Wrexham: Blades to face Spurs after ending Dragons' FA Cup run
Billy Sharp and Sander Berge scored injury-time goals as Sheffield United ended non-league Wrexham's FA Cup run in a pulsating fourth-round replay. Anel Ahmedhodzic put United ahead early in the second half before Paul Mullin's penalty brought Wrexham level. Mullin had a second spot-kick saved by Adam Davies before Sharp...
Newcastle make a major breakthrough on plans to improve St James' Park
EXCLUSIVE BY CRAIG HOPE: Sportsmail can reveal that the Strawberry Place site is now under the ownership of the club and long-term options will be explored to see if they can increase the capacity.
Soccer-Galatasaray sign Italy midfielder Zaniolo from Roma
Feb 8 (Reuters) - AS Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo has completed a move to Turkish side Galatasaray, the Serie A club said on Wednesday. Italian media reported Zaniolo has signed a 4-1/2-year deal, adding Galatasaray would pay Roma 16.5 million euros ($17.70 million) and a further 13 million euros in add-ons.
Nathan Jones his own worst enemy with time running out at Southampton | Ben Fisher
Former Luton manager has failed to win over fans with his forthright manner jarring alongside poor results
CBS Sports
Hakan Calhanoglu's new position key to Inter Milan dealing without Marcelo Brozovic; a big decision looms
Inter Milan went through a quite difficult start to the 2022-23 season that led coach Simone Inzaghi to change the way his team played during the previous season when the Nerazzurri failed to win the Serie A but managed to win both the Supercoppa and Coppa Italia titles. Inter Milan are currently second in the Serie A table, 13 points behind Napoli, who are leading and dominating the ongoing season. Inter will play the Champions League's round of 16 against Porto this month and next with so much on the line. There was one major tactical change in the 3-5-2 of Inzaghi compared to the past years that has seen this team take on a brand new look. Due to the injury to key midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, the former Lazio coach opted to put playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu there, giving him a new position that sees him drop deep into the midfield. This change helped the team to cope with the absence of such an important player, but what will happen now that Brozovic is back from his injury?
Former Wales winger Jason Bowen is living with motor neurone disease
The former Wales attacker Jason Bowen is living with motor neurone disease, an online fundraiser for his treatment has revealed. Bowen played as a winger and won two Wales caps, in a friendly against Estonia in 1994 and a 7-1 defeat by the Netherlands two years later. He had spells...
