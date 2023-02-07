Read full article on original website
Related
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville County looking to replace columns at courthouse
The Greensville County Courthouse, located on South Main Street, is getting a long overdue facelift. The county government is taking bids for a construction firm to replace the eight load-bearing columns at the front entrance of the building, which are visibly beaten from years of wear and tear. The courthouse...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits
Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020, to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. SNAP is a federal...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Beta Sigma Phi gives back to Emporia
Once a year, the Beta Sigma Phi sorority of Emporia opens its heart and its wallet to the community, distributing thousands of dollars to non-profit and civic organizations serving the Emporia/Greensville area. This year was no different. This Wednesday, Beta Sigma Phi member Janice Palmer officially dished out well over...
Why police K-9s spent their morning in the hallways of Petersburg High School
More than a dozen law enforcement K-9s searched hallways, classrooms, the grounds and parking lots at Petersburg High School looking for illegal drugs and weapons.
Travel impacted, multiple jurisdictions worked water rescue around Varina-Enon Bridge
Multiple jurisdictions are currently responding to a call for a person below the water at the Varina-Enon Bridge.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Late councilman Harris posthumously honored
Few citizens of Emporia embody the word “achievement” more than F. Woodrow “Woody” Harris, who spent nearly seven decades giving his all to his hometown, his state, and his country. When he suddenly and unexpectedly passed away in his home this past September, he left behind big shoes to fill.
‘Extreme hoarding conditions’ cause Richmond house fire to reignite, additional manpower required
Richmond Fire crews reported hoarding conditions to the ceiling of the home, which made it difficult to get to the bottom of the fire. Crews were sent into the home two at a time to remove contents in order to access and extinguish the fire.
Chesterfield nurse wins nearly $150,000 from Virginia Lottery
Fawn Hughes, a Chesterfield nurse, won $148,560 from a Virginia Lottery game while going to the store to get soup for her sister.
WSET
Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted people. According to their Facebook post, they are looking for Alicia Webster and Bryan Bryant. Deputies said both Webster and Bryant are wanted for a felony and probation violation. Anyone with information on these...
Late weekend snowstorm has Central Virginia in its crosshairs
For those that get snow, no matter how much, the precipitation this weekend is going to be heavy wet snow, not the fluffy kind.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Jordan gives update on Rosie’s of Emporia
Over the past few weeks, the landscape of Emporia has slowly been changing. Across from Sweet Emporia Bakery and behind the Cornerstone Market, the skeleton of the upcoming and highly-anticipated Emporia location of Rosie’s Gaming Emporium has slowly risen from the ground. Rosie’s was given the green light to...
Beloved Virginia state trooper remembered as trailblazing 'man of God'
Friends and family of David Lee Green Jr. gathered in Lawrenceville Wednesday to remember a trailblazer who made history in Virginia.
WITN
Roanoke Rapids murder suspect turns himself in
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for murder in Roanoke Rapids has turned himself into the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Monquette Douglas was served with a warrant for the murder of Quameisha Branch. His first court appearance is Monday, Feb. 13. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief B.L....
New poll shows Virginia voters strongly support Youngkin’s proposed funding for behavioral health
The poll, which came from Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, revealed 83 percent of respondents support the investment of $230 million in new funding to strengthen Virginia’s behavioral health care system.
Ashland man dies in two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95
An Ashland man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 early Saturday morning, according to Virginia State Police.
Heavy police presence at Happy Trees warehouse in Richmond
There is currently a heavy police presence, including SWAT, at the Happy Trees warehouse in the Chamberlayne area on Thursday night.
Richmond man arrested for deadly East Broad Street double shooting
The suspect's car was identified by officers in Henrico County. The suspect was arrested and now faces several charges related to the homicide.
Bertie County sheriff issues notice of man missing since 2022
WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone M. Ruffin is asking for the public’s help finding a man who was reported missing in June of 2022. Kendrick Maurice Williams was reported missing on June 21, 2022, in the area of his home at 430 G. Governors Road in Windsor. Williams is 6-foot-1 and 170 […]
NBC12
Person arrested in Hanover for allegedly stabbing woman in home
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a person from Richmond Monday after she forced entry into a home and stabbed one of the residents multiple times. On Feb. 6, deputies responded to a house in the 9000 block of Shelly Drive for a disturbance. Once on...
Richmond woman arrested in Hanover break-and-enter, stabbing
A Richmond woman is in custody after breaking into a Hanover home and stabbing another woman multiple times.
Comments / 0