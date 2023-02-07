ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensville County, VA

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Greensville County looking to replace columns at courthouse

The Greensville County Courthouse, located on South Main Street, is getting a long overdue facelift. The county government is taking bids for a construction firm to replace the eight load-bearing columns at the front entrance of the building, which are visibly beaten from years of wear and tear. The courthouse...
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits

Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020, to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. SNAP is a federal...
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Beta Sigma Phi gives back to Emporia

Once a year, the Beta Sigma Phi sorority of Emporia opens its heart and its wallet to the community, distributing thousands of dollars to non-profit and civic organizations serving the Emporia/Greensville area. This year was no different. This Wednesday, Beta Sigma Phi member Janice Palmer officially dished out well over...
EMPORIA, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Late councilman Harris posthumously honored

Few citizens of Emporia embody the word “achievement” more than F. Woodrow “Woody” Harris, who spent nearly seven decades giving his all to his hometown, his state, and his country. When he suddenly and unexpectedly passed away in his home this past September, he left behind big shoes to fill.
EMPORIA, VA
WSET

Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted people. According to their Facebook post, they are looking for Alicia Webster and Bryan Bryant. Deputies said both Webster and Bryant are wanted for a felony and probation violation. Anyone with information on these...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Jordan gives update on Rosie’s of Emporia

Over the past few weeks, the landscape of Emporia has slowly been changing. Across from Sweet Emporia Bakery and behind the Cornerstone Market, the skeleton of the upcoming and highly-anticipated Emporia location of Rosie’s Gaming Emporium has slowly risen from the ground. Rosie’s was given the green light to...
EMPORIA, VA
WITN

Roanoke Rapids murder suspect turns himself in

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for murder in Roanoke Rapids has turned himself into the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Monquette Douglas was served with a warrant for the murder of Quameisha Branch. His first court appearance is Monday, Feb. 13. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief B.L....
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WNCT

Bertie County sheriff issues notice of man missing since 2022

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone M. Ruffin is asking for the public’s help finding a man who was reported missing in June of 2022. Kendrick Maurice Williams was reported missing on June 21, 2022, in the area of his home at 430 G. Governors Road in Windsor. Williams is 6-foot-1 and 170 […]
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
NBC12

Person arrested in Hanover for allegedly stabbing woman in home

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a person from Richmond Monday after she forced entry into a home and stabbed one of the residents multiple times. On Feb. 6, deputies responded to a house in the 9000 block of Shelly Drive for a disturbance. Once on...
RICHMOND, VA

