BBC
Birmingham car cannibals leaves woman 'in shock'
A woman has spoken of her shock after returning to her car to find it stripped of parts. Charaya White, 28, from Birmingham, said she suffered a panic attack when she found much of her Citroen C1 had been scavenged at the city's New Canal Street car park in May 2022.
The root of Prince William's fury towards Prince Harry is said to be one specific revelation in Spare
Sources Prince William is most angry over one Spare revelation. There have been recent reports that Prince William is furious with Prince Harry and does not want him to attend the coronation of King Charles in May. Express indicates that these days The Prince of Wales and his father could not be closer and that William will concede to the King's wishes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend his special day. Some people have been wondering which specific details in Spare which was released on January 10 have led to the future king having such ire towards his sibling.
BBC
Lucy Letby: Baby in extreme pain as she died, trial hears
The trial of nurse Lucy Letby has heard one of her alleged victims must have been in extreme pain at the time of her final and fatal collapse. The 33-year-old is accused of murdering the girl, referred to as Child I, at Countess of Chester Hospital in October 2015. Dr...
BBC
Second rape reported in Carlisle town centre
Police have stepped up patrols after a second rape was reported in Cumbria. The attack is understood to have happened on Mary Street, Carlisle, between 22:00 GMT and 23:00 GMT on Saturday. Cumbria Police said a woman in her 20s was being supported by specialist officers. "We understand this may...
BBC
Raheem Bailey: Family criticise police for dropping bullying investigation
The mother of a boy who lost a finger allegedly fleeing racist bullies has criticised police for their handling of the investigation. Raheem Bailey claimed he caught his finger in a fence escaping bullies at his former school in Blaenau Gwent. Shantal Bailey said the force's suggestion no one else...
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Family caught in disaster after attending funeral
A grieving family who flew from the UK for a funeral found themselves in the middle of a disaster after getting caught up in the Turkey earthquake. Eylem Yildiz travelled to Besni for Wednesday's ceremony from Swindon, Wiltshire, with three relatives after her father died on Tuesday, 31 January. Daughter...
BBC
Lady Jane Grey: Grant to preserve ruins of nine days' queen's home
Plans to protect the ruins of the birthplace of England's nine days' queen Lady Jane Grey have been helped by a Historic England grant. The heritage watchdog has given £37,160 to help assess the condition of Bradgate House, in Leicestershire. Much of the mansion, now within Bradgate Park, has...
BBC
Knowsley: Government trying to end 'excessive' use of asylum hotels
The government has said it is trying to stop the "excessive use of hotels" to house asylum seekers after violence outside accommodation in Merseyside. Fifteen people, including a 13-year-old boy, were arrested after protests turned violent in Knowsley on Friday. A police officer and two members of the public were...
BBC
Knowsley: Asylum seeker says he was shocked by hotel protest
Fifteen people have been arrested after violent clashes outside a Merseyside hotel accommodating asylum seekers. Ahmed, who did not want to give his second name, said he saw the protest from a window in the hotel, where he has been staying for a month as a political asylum seeker. The...
BBC
Protest at Tate Britain over drag queen children's story event
One person has been arrested during a protest over a drag queen story-telling event at the Tate Britain art gallery. The London gallery was hosting a story time by children's author and drag queen Aida H Dee. Protesters held signs that read: "No drag for kids!" and "Leave our kids...
BBC
Three men arrested in Wiltshire after hunt video emerges
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of wildlife offences after a video emerged appearing to show people pulling a fox out of a den. A 29-year-old, from Lacock, a 38-year old, from Bromham, and a 35-year-old, from Devizes, were all arrested earlier, Wiltshire Police said. The clip appears to...
BBC
Watford General Hospital recorded 50 times birth gas legal limit
Nitrous oxide levels on Watford General Hospital's maternity suite far exceeded legal limits during peak periods, a BBC investigation has found. In February 2022, air monitoring showed levels of almost 5,000 parts per million (ppm) - 50 times what is safe. The hospital's trust said it had since installed machines...
BBC
Far-right extremist jailed after Lake District tunnel plan
A far-right extremist group discussed creating an underground Lake District base, a court has heard. "Chief propagandist" Kurt McGowan, of Workington, Cumbria, was jailed for seven years after pleading guilty to seven terrorist offences. The cell called him "our very own Goebbels", a reference to Nazi Joseph Goebbels, in a...
BBC
Cost-of-living crisis: Forced eviction from a family home
The number of people forced out of rented homes in England and Wales hit 5,409 in the last three months of 2022 as rental evictions continue to build up following a ban during Covid. When the BBC met Lucie and her four children they were facing eviction from their privately...
BBC
Mental health ward patient's killing could have been avoided - judge
"Dreadful events" which led to the killing of a man by another patient in a mental health ward were "entirely avoidable", a court has heard. Owen Herbert, 19, strangled Richard Laversuch, 63, at the NHS-run Parklands Hospital in Basingstoke, Hampshire, in November 2021. Judge Peter Fraser spoke of "a litany...
BBC
Knowsley: Fifteen arrests over clash outside asylum seeker hotel
Fifteen people, including a 13-year-old boy, have been arrested after violent clashes outside a Merseyside hotel accommodating asylum seekers. A police officer and two members of the public suffered minor injuries during the disorder in Knowsley on Friday. A police van was set alight and missiles including lit fireworks were...
BBC
Tehleigher Bunting: Speeding drug-driver jailed for killing girl, 14
A speeding motorist deemed medically unfit to drive killed a 14-year-old girl who was walking arm-in-arm with her friend on the pavement. Aaron Carter, 38, had epilepsy and had smoked cannabis before hitting Tehleigher Bunting in Braunstone Lane, Leicester, in October. The teenager died at the scene. At Leicester Crown...
BBC
Police head to Thailand over woman's mystery death in Yorkshire Dales in 2004
Cold case officers have travelled to Thailand to speak with the husband and family of a woman found dead in the Yorkshire Dales almost 19 years ago. Walkers discovered the half-naked body of Lamduan Armitage, nee Seekanya, in a stream near Pen-y-ghent in 2004. For 15 years her identity was...
BBC
Man who fled Scotland with young boy for 10 years is jailed
A man who abducted a young boy from Scotland and took him to Malaysia for 10 years has been jailed. Scott Forbes, 62, admitted flying from Aberdeen with the boy in April 2012, and only returning with him last year. Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard Forbes had concerns for the boy's...
BBC
Abu Hamza's son's deportation very worrying - lawyer
There are "grave concerns" about the deportation of Abu Hamza's son to Turkey, the BBC has been told. Sufyan Mustafa, from London, was stripped of his British citizenship in 2016 after he travelled to fight in Syria. The 28-year-old is due to be put on a Turkey-bound flight from the...
