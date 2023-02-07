Read full article on original website
Related
UFC 284 Main Event Preview: Islam Makhachev – Alexander Volkanovski
Tomorrow night in the headliner of UFC 284, we will see history. For the first time in the history of the promotion, their top ranked pound-for-pound fighter will take on the second ranked pound-for-pound fighter in a champion versus champion showcase. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (25-1) is looking for double champ status as he takes on lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (23-1).
Yair Rodriguez submits Josh Emmett at UFC 284
In the co-main event of UFC 284, the featherweight title was on the line. With Alexander Volkanovski moving up to challenge for the lightweight title in the headliner, Yair Rodriguez (14-3) and Josh Emmett (18-2) fought for the interim featherweight title. For Josh Emmett, he entered the octagon riding a...
Islam Makhachev edges out Alexander Volkanovski in a classic at UFC 284
In the headliner of UFC 284, we saw history as the promotion’s top two P4P fighters faced off for the lightweight championship. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (25-1) was looking to achieve champ-champ status as he took on lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (23-1) in Australia. Both of these two men...
Empire Sports Media
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
New York Sports News & Opinionhttps://empiresportsmedia.com/
Comments / 0