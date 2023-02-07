Read full article on original website
Man injured after rollover crash on I-5 in Everett
SEATTLE - A man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a rollover crash on I-5 near Everett. Emergency crews were called to the crash just before 9 a.m. Sunday, where they found the car just off the road by the off-ramp from southbound I-5 to SE Everett Mall Way. Pictures show the car appears to have plowed through the off-ramp signage, then tore into the guardrail before rolling over.
Multi-agency chase of stolen car and attempted carjacking ends in Kent
A chase of a stolen car ended with a crash in Kent ditch and multiple arrests, according to information gathered at the scene from KIRO 7′s Jake Chapman. Saturday night, Federal Way police responded to a report of a stolen car with an adult and three teenagers heading north. Federal Way police notified Tukwila police the suspected car was heading toward Southcenter Mall, where the suspects may have been planning to carjack another vehicle. When the suspects arrived at the mall, Tukwila police spotted them and chased them toward SeaTac.
KOMO News
15-year-olds crash into SeaTac hotel, lead deputies on freeway chase in stolen car
SEATAC, Wash. — Three 15-year-olds allegedly led deputies on a chase that involved a stolen car and several collisions early Sunday. According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), just before 1 a.m. a 911 call reported that a vehicle crashed into the DoubleTree hotel on the 18700 block of International Boulevard in SeaTac. The driver drove into the hotel’s valet area and hit several people inside, then got out of the vehicle and “had a physical altercation with someone” before running back to the car and driving away, KCSO said. Several hotel employees sustained minor injuries, deputies added.
Auburn apartment fire displaces 39 people, 6 animals
AUBURN, Wash. — Nearly 40 people and six animals were displaced after a fire at an Auburn apartment complex. Just after 2:30 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to a report of smoke and flames coming from an apartment near 40 Fifth Street Northeast. The fire is out and crews remain on scene for overhaul.
More than 30 displaced after Auburn apartment complex fire
KIRO 7 talked with two young girls who said several of their classmates lost their homes in the fire, and not only did they see the smoke and flames, but they went looking for adults and called 911 themselves.
Over 20 horses seized from Pierce County property recovering, investigation continues
REDMOND, Wash. — After being rescued from a property in Graham in November, 27 horses are on the mend. Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies seized the horses from the property as part of an animal cruelty investigation. Now, a majority of the horses found refuge in Redmond at Save...
Kent police investigating fatal shooting
Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 23900 block of 111th Place Southeast for reports of a gunshot and a person down in the parking lot. When they arrived, they found a deceased 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.
Shots fired, police chase, 3 carjacking attempts, and crash in South King County
It started on Thursday when Des Moines police spotted a stolen vehicle and put deflation devices on the tires. Shortly after, the suspects tried to carjack someone. It didn’t work out, but that’s when officers were able to give chase.
kentreporter.com
Woman, 42, dies in Tukwila car crash along West Valley Highway | Update
A 42-year-old Federal Way woman died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday, Feb. 5 in the 18100 block of West Valley Highway in Tukwila, just north of the city of Kent border. Tristan M. Smith died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. Puget...
Washington State Patrol to have extra patrols looking for impaired drivers on Super Bowl Sunday
The Mobile Impaired Driving Unit — a 36-foot motorhome that serves as a “full service police station on wheels," according to WSP — will be used to help process suspected impaired drivers who are arrested.
Woman Identified After Deadly Crash Involving Forklift Driver In Seattle
'She brought everyone smiles and she brought everyone laughter.'
Police in Green Lake area arrest couple sleeping in stolen car, find guns, possible stolen property
Seattle Police arrested a man and a woman found sleeping in a stolen car in the Green Lake neighborhood. Both had felony warrants.
Suspected DUI driver crashes into downtown Seattle hair studio
SEATTLE — Harper's Hair Studio on Seneca Street in downtown Seattle may look like it is temporarily closed but it is open after a car crashed through the front door and windows on Feb. 11. A suspected DUI driver hit another car and sent it right into Christina Slimp's...
Bellevue Police find man and woman with multiple warrants parked in private parking garage
Bellevue Police found a man and a woman, each with multiple warrants, parked in a private Bellevue parking garage, said the Bellevue Police Department. Officers responded to a call for suspected drug use in a private parking garage in the 500 block of Bellevue Way Northeast. Police found a man and a woman in the car and confirmed they each had multiple warrants. Police then arrested and booked them into jail. During the arrest, an officer saw a handgun on the driver’s side floor. The gun was fully loaded with a live round in the chamber, police said.
KOMO News
What's preventing removal of violent Ship Canal Bridge encampment in Seattle?
SEATTLE — Drivers passing by a homeless encampment on I-5 in Seattle early Thursday morning had to dodge smoke and flames shooting onto the interstate after someone lighting off fireworks started multiple tent fires. This was the sixth reported fire this month at the encampment, which spans both sides...
Seattle woman robbed walking from parked car to her house
A woman was robbed in Seattle while she was walking from her parked car to her house, the Seattle Police Department said on Thursday. At 4:24 a.m., a woman was done working her shift at a casino and drove home. She parked in the 6400 block of 29th Avenue Southwest. She got out of her car and was walking to her house when she was poked in the back by a pistol, according to police. The robber demanded jewelry and stole the woman’s purse which had her phone, cash, and other items inside. The robber then walked away and might have gotten into a car. The woman wasn’t able to track her phone.
q13fox.com
Redmond neighbors on edge as break-ins continue
Residents in Redmond are on high alert as the number of break-ins are stacking up. Victims fear it's the same crew targeting different area and making off with more than just their valuables, their sense of security.
gigharbornow.org
Police Blotter: Officers arrest man with ‘obvious’ counterfeit bills
Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. Officers arrested a 54-year-old Tacoma man suspected of passing off several counterfeit $100 bills on Feb. 4. The suspect used what officers said were “obvious” counterfeit bills to...
'This person needs to face what they did': $1,000 reward offered in Capitol Hill fatal hit-and-run
SEATTLE — The family of an 80-year-old woman who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood has offered a $1,000 reward for help finding the driver who is responsible. Bari Hill was struck Sunday afternoon and later died at Harborview Medical Center. Hill's family...
Seattle police find guns, drugs, cash after encampment fire in International District
Seattle police found guns, drugs, cash, and other evidence of criminal activity after a fire broke out in the International District, according to a report by the Seattle Police Department on Friday. Seattle police arrived just after 1 p.m., near the intersection of 7th Avenue South and South Main Street, to assist the Seattle Fire Department as they extinguished an encampment fire in the Chinatown International District, Seattle police said. After the fire was controlled, police searched for injured people but didn’t find anyone. Officers were contacted by the SFD after they found burnt cash and two safes in the fire remains.
