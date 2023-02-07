ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bobby Bones Show

Bobby Asks Listeners Their Opinion On Guest Appearances

By Lauren Smith
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nzUwM_0kf7eIK400

Question for our listeners: Recently we got a note from a celebrity guest's team to "not dive into the person's...

Posted by Bobby Bones Show on Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Bobby Bones had a question for listeners after the show cancelled an interview with a guest.

A lot of people reach out to the Bobby Bones Show saying they’d like to come on and do an interview. We say no to about 85% of the people who ask because we get so many requests and only want to bring on the guest, we think the listeners would like to hear. Once we book an interview, if they send us a note putting restrictions on questions that cannot be asked, we tend to cancel it. The show is currently dealing with this situation. About 90 minutes before said interview was set to happen, they sent an email asking to omit any questions about this guy’s past and just focus on their new music and projects.

He doesn't want to put rules on what he can or can’t ask because then it almost feels like the show becomes their PR team. He’s always done it this way, but now he wants to hear other opinions on how he should move forward with these types of situations. If the listener thinks he should cave into their rules and still do the interview, then he will.

Bones decided to cancel the interview, and said one day he may share who it was.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
justpene50

A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man

***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.
Amy Christie

Wife on stepdaughter: "She told my husband she saw me with someone else and visits us late at night"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Trying to be friendly to your stepkids can get very challenging when they're already grown up, and even if you get along great with your partner, the way you relate to their kids could influence whether the relationship will last or not.
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
757K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy